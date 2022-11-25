Inesis High MOI Putter review

The Inesis High MOI putter is the top of the range putter from the French owned Decathlon’s range of own brand putters. At just under £150 it is £50 more than the blade versions in the range, but still great value as you get more putter in a multi-material head.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The high Moment of Inertia means that the putter is less likely to twist if hit off centre and this makes it more forgiving. The deep head enables weight to be positioned back in each of the corners to make this possible and the Inesis High MOI is a very stable putter.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The feel from the face is very good too thanks to a semi-rigid TPU pad that sits behind a metallic face. The face features grooves in an arc to improve the roll on the ball. The roll is perfectly fine, but the grooves are not as high tech as those on the best putters so their added value is debatable.

(Image credit: MHopley)

At address the Inesis High MOI putter sits very well and unlike many other putters of this shape, holds its position and does not sit back on its haunches. The contrast of the silver leading edge with the darker nickel chrome head creates a good alignment aid. This is then enhanced with a long sight line at right angles to ensure that you are aiming where you want it to be.

(Image credit: MHopley)

For good measure there is also an alignment dot and two small dashes behind the leading edge, which I am sure all serve a purpose, but which may be one too many aid for some.

The face balanced putter features a double bend KBS CT Tour shaft and an excellent pistol shaped grip with as generous flat front that sits very well in your hands.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Inesis claim that pistol grips hole more putts than single width grips so that is your only choice, but it’s a good one. Look out for the cap on the grip as the 33 inch shaft is light grey and the 34 inch is dark grey.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Overall I was impressed with the Inesis High MOI putter. It was much better than I was expecting from the own brand of a major international sports retailer. It is well made, looks good, feels good and is excellent value for money. Whether you go for this style or one of the cheaper blades the Inesis range is one of the best putters for beginners.