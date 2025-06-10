I’m Stunned By My Course Handicap At Oakmont… How Many Shots Would You Get Off The Championship Tees?

Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the toughest US Open venues, but I was still shocked by how many shots my course handicap gives me! Check yours here

An American flag graphic wrapped around an inset image of Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 US Open venue, with text overlay reading &#039;23.1&#039;, which is my handicap index, and a head explosion emoji to signify my disbelief about the course handicap I was assigned If I were to play Oakmont
I learned how many shots I would get at 2025 US Open venue Oakmont Country Club... and I am still convinced it's not enough!
The 2025 US Open is upon us, and as the world's best players head to Oakmont Country Club for what is sure to be a treacherously tough test, I started thinking... how many shots would I get at the US Open venue?

I would generously describe myself as an 'improving' golfer, so I am under no illusion about how challenging it would be for me to tackle a course which famously terrorises some of the greatest in the game.

Using the handy US Open course handicap calculator on the USGA website, I was able to enter my current index and learn how many shots I would get on the championship course setup at Oakmont... and you can too!

How Many Shots Would I Get At 2025 US Open Venue Oakmont CC?

There are two ways of working this out, so I'll go through both.

Firstly, you can enter your handicap index into the calculator to reveal the extent of the help Oakmont is willing to give you.

For me, that means entering 23.1 and praying for something bigger to be spat out of the machine.

Fortunately, the number of shots awarded was higher than my index... and quite significantly.

On the Championship setup, I actually get 39 shots (with a predicted score of 109) - so no danger to the Oakmont course record then.

I still think that's ambitious considering the length of the rough at the US Open and the speed of the greens on the stimpmeter at the US Open, but... ok, then!

Oakmont Country Club, host of the 2025 US Open, with patrons watching a practice round on Monday

Oakmont is a famously tough US Open venue, with luscious long rough and lightning fast greens

The other way to get your course handicap through the calculator is to put in your average score on the golf course.

For me, I can go through my England Golf app and work this out, but if you roughly know your recent scores you can also do some of your own calculations in your head.

If I look at my last ten scores, my average is 103. That fits into the pre-assigned band 100-104, which actually gives me a course handicap of a whopping 46 shots!

If I was to take the average of my last ten counting rounds, my average is 97 - which provides a course handicap at Oakmont of 37.

At more than two extra shots per hole, irrespective of the method I use to enter the data, I am still less than confident of beating the par target set for me by this measure.

Think I'll just sit back and watch the pros go to battle instead...

Jordan Spieth hitting a chip shot out of a bunker, with only his top half visible, and his hands down the shaft to signify a difficult lie and a tricky short game shot

The world's best players are going to have a job on their hands to navigate the tricky Oakmont Country Club... and I can't wait to watch them try!

How Many Shots Would You Get At Oakmont Country Club?

The tool is really easy to use, so why not give it a go using the link at the top of this article. If you would prefer instead to let me do the work for you, I have compiled an extensive list of the course handicap awarded for a series of different handicap indexes (0-36). You are welcome!

Here are a couple of interesting takeaways from the data:

  • The calculator predicts that any amateur golfer with a handicap index of 17 or higher would struggle to break 100.
  • A 21-handicapper is the lowest index golfer to get at least two extra shots on every hole at Oakmont Country Club
  • A scratch golfer, or a player with a handicap index of 1, are the only amateurs expected to break 80 at the 2025 US Open venue.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Course Handicap At 2025 US Open Venue Oakmont Country Club

Handicap Index

Course Handicap @ Oakmont

Predicted No. Shots

0

8

78

1

9

79

2

11

81

3

12

82

4

13

83

5

15

85

6

16

86

7

17

87

8

18

89

9

20

90

10

21

91

11

23

93

12

24

94

13

25

95

14

27

97

15

28

98

16

29

99

17

31

101

18

32

102

19

33

103

20

35

105

21

36

106

22

37

107

23

39

109

24

40

110

25

41

111

26

43

113

27

44

114

28

45

115

29

47

117

30

48

118

31

49

119

32

51

121

33

52

122

34

53

123

35

55

125

36

56

126

Have Your Say...

I am really keen to hear how many shots you would receive at the 2025 US Open venue, but also whether you feel that is a fair reflection of your golf.

Do you think you could beat your course handicap or do you feel you need a few more to make it a fair fight?

Let me know your thoughts by commenting in the box below - you never know, they might change when the coverage starts and the chaos ensues...

