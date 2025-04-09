Jose Luis Ballester What's In The Bag? 2025 Update
Take a look inside the bag of Spain's Jose Luis Ballester
Spain's Jose Luis Ballester is one of the upcoming names in European golf, with the ASU star already claiming the 2020 Spanish Amateur, 2023 European Amateur and 2024 US Amateur.
As of writing, he is still an amateur and, after an appearance at The Open Championship in 2023, Ballester is set to tee it up at the 2025 Masters. Below, we take a look at what clubs the 21-year-old will be using at Augusta National.
Driver
What Driver Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
At the top of Ballester's bag is the Ping G430 LST, which has been the driver of choice since his Open Championship appearance in 2023. A 10.5° head, the driver features a Diamana RF70 shaft, specifically in a TX flex.
Fairways
What Fairway Woods Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
It is unclear as to what fairway woods Ballester uses but, what we do know, is that the Spaniard has been seen using the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver. Featuring a 304cc head, he has it set in a standard loft, which is 13.5°. Shaft-wise, the Mini Driver has a Kuro Kage Black TiNi Dual Core shaft.
Irons
What Irons Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
In terms of irons, Ballester has a full Ping set-up. One of his oldest clubs in the bag is the Ping G425 Crossover Utility Iron, which has a Tour AD Graphite shaft in X-flex.
That 3-iron sits at the top of the iron set-up and, from 4-iron to pitching wedge, he has the Ping Blueprint, which feature a blade-style, tour-inspired design. Like the rest of his set-up, his shafts are X-flex and are True Temper Dynamic Gold X7s.
Wedges
What Wedges Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
Like his irons, Ballester uses Ping in the wedges, specifically the Glide Forged Pros. In terms of lofts, they are 50, 54 and 58-degrees and have True Temper Dynamic Gold X100s. Both his irons and wedges have been in the bag for a few years.
Putter
What Putter Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
The final club in the bag for Ballester is the Taylormade Spider X, which is ranked as one of the best Taylormade putters money can buy. Used by several professionals on the circuit, it is yet another club that has been in the bag of Ballester's for some time.
Ball
What Golf Ball Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?
From various images, we believe that Ballester uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.
Apparel/Shoes
What Golf Shoes Does Jose Luis Ballester Wear?
Being an Arizona State Sun Devil, Ballester can be seen representing his college side throughout various tournaments. In terms of shoes, he was seen wearing the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe at Augusta National.
Jose Luis Ballester WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5-degrees) with Diamana RF70 TX shaft
Three-wood: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5-degrees) with Kuro Kage Black TiNi Dual Core shaft
Irons: 3-iron Ping G425 Crossover Utility Iron with Tour AD Graphite shaft in X-flex. Ping Blueprint Iron (4i-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 54 and 58-degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Putter: Taylormade Spider X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: adidas
Apparel: N/A
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
