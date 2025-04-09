Jose Luis Ballester What's In The Bag? 2025 Update

Spain's Jose Luis Ballester is one of the upcoming names in European golf, with the ASU star already claiming the 2020 Spanish Amateur, 2023 European Amateur and 2024 US Amateur.

As of writing, he is still an amateur and, after an appearance at The Open Championship in 2023, Ballester is set to tee it up at the 2025 Masters. Below, we take a look at what clubs the 21-year-old will be using at Augusta National.

Driver

What Driver Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

At the top of Ballester's bag is the Ping G430 LST, which has been the driver of choice since his Open Championship appearance in 2023. A 10.5° head, the driver features a Diamana RF70 shaft, specifically in a TX flex.

Fairways

What Fairway Woods Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

It is unclear as to what fairway woods Ballester uses but, what we do know, is that the Spaniard has been seen using the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver. Featuring a 304cc head, he has it set in a standard loft, which is 13.5°. Shaft-wise, the Mini Driver has a Kuro Kage Black TiNi Dual Core shaft.

Irons

What Irons Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of irons, Ballester has a full Ping set-up. One of his oldest clubs in the bag is the Ping G425 Crossover Utility Iron, which has a Tour AD Graphite shaft in X-flex.

That 3-iron sits at the top of the iron set-up and, from 4-iron to pitching wedge, he has the Ping Blueprint, which feature a blade-style, tour-inspired design. Like the rest of his set-up, his shafts are X-flex and are True Temper Dynamic Gold X7s.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

Like his irons, Ballester uses Ping in the wedges, specifically the Glide Forged Pros. In terms of lofts, they are 50, 54 and 58-degrees and have True Temper Dynamic Gold X100s. Both his irons and wedges have been in the bag for a few years.

Putter

What Putter Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

The final club in the bag for Ballester is the Taylormade Spider X, which is ranked as one of the best Taylormade putters money can buy. Used by several professionals on the circuit, it is yet another club that has been in the bag of Ballester's for some time.

Ball

What Golf Ball Does Jose Luis Ballester Use?

(Image credit: Future)

From various images, we believe that Ballester uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Apparel/Shoes

What Golf Shoes Does Jose Luis Ballester Wear?

(Image credit: Future)

Being an Arizona State Sun Devil, Ballester can be seen representing his college side throughout various tournaments. In terms of shoes, he was seen wearing the adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe at Augusta National.

Jose Luis Ballester WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5-degrees) with Diamana RF70 TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5-degrees) with Kuro Kage Black TiNi Dual Core shaft

Irons: 3-iron Ping G425 Crossover Utility Iron with Tour AD Graphite shaft in X-flex. Ping Blueprint Iron (4i-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 54 and 58-degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Putter: Taylormade Spider X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: adidas

Apparel: N/A