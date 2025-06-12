PGA Tour Set To Unveil NFL Executive As New CEO

After a lengthy search, the PGA Tour is reportedly set to appoint NFL executive Brian Rolapp to its newly created CEO role.

ESPN journalists Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham both confirmed the news on X. Schefter wrote: “Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider as the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league’s EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me. Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executives and presidents to notify them of Rolapp’s departure.”

Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter later posted a memo from Goodell on X confirming Rolapp’s departure, although the NFL commissioner didn’t confirm he was joining the PGA Tour.

The Connecticut-based executive began his career as an analyst at CIBC World Markets before becoming the Director of Business Development at NBC Universal. He joined the NFL Network in 2003, where he has held roles including Director of Finance and Strategy and Senior Vice President of Media Strategy and Digital Media.

In 2011, he became COO of NFL Media and three years later, he was named the Executive Vice President of NFL Media and the CEO and President of the NFL Network. He has been the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer since 2017.

The report comes six months after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan delivered an end-of-year message to golf fans, where he confirmed the creation of the new role, saying: “We’re bringing new perspectives onto our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport including launching a search for a CEO of the PGA Tour. We can learn so much from across the world of sport and entertainment and I’m excited to meet candidates for this important new role.”

That announcement came amid ongoing talks between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf on a way forward for the rivals. Despite optimism since then that progress has been made, including input from the White House, a breakthrough remains out of reach.

In early 2024, the PGA Tour also announced an investment deal with the Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of wealthy sports team owners.