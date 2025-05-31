Hinako Shibuno Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Major Winner

Hinako Shibuno had her choice of sports growing up, before eventually deciding to focus on a career in golf. It’s safe to say it was a good decision, as she’s gone on to build a successful career, including a Major title.

Here are 10 things to know about the LGPA Tour star.

Hinako Shibuno Facts

1. Hinako Shibuno was born on November 15th, 1998 in Okayama, Japan.

2. She comes from a sporting family as her father was a discus thrower and her mother a javelin thrower.

3. She took up golf in second grade, along with softball.

4. Shibuno was also a keen baseball player at school, but ultimately decided to dedicate herself to golf.

5. She turned professional in 2018, initially joining the LPGA of Japan Tour.

6. Her first professional win came at the 2019 World Ladies Champion Salonpas Cup – one of five victories that year.

7. By far the biggest came at the AIG Women’s Open. She beat Lizette Salas by one at Woburn. Not only was it her maiden Major appearance, it was also her first LPGA Tour event, and her first tournament outside Japan.

Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She won $675,000 for her win. Afterwards, when asked what she wanted to buy with the money, she joked: “Enough treats to feed me till I die.”

9. She earned her LPGA Tour card via Q-School in 2022.

10. Shibuno is known for her happy demeanor while playing, earning her the nickname Smiling Cinderella.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hinako Shibuno Bio Born November 15th, 1998 - Okayama, Japan Height 1.67 m (5 ft 5.5in) Current Tours LPGA of Japan Tour, LPGA Tour Professional Wins 7