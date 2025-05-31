Hinako Shibuno Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Major Winner

Hinako Shibuno excelled in several sports before dedicating herself to golf, and since then, she has achieved huge success

Hinako Shibuno had her choice of sports growing up, before eventually deciding to focus on a career in golf. It’s safe to say it was a good decision, as she’s gone on to build a successful career, including a Major title.

Here are 10 things to know about the LGPA Tour star.

Hinako Shibuno Facts

1. Hinako Shibuno was born on November 15th, 1998 in Okayama, Japan.

2. She comes from a sporting family as her father was a discus thrower and her mother a javelin thrower.

3. She took up golf in second grade, along with softball.

4. Shibuno was also a keen baseball player at school, but ultimately decided to dedicate herself to golf.

5. She turned professional in 2018, initially joining the LPGA of Japan Tour.

6. Her first professional win came at the 2019 World Ladies Champion Salonpas Cup – one of five victories that year.

7. By far the biggest came at the AIG Women’s Open. She beat Lizette Salas by one at Woburn. Not only was it her maiden Major appearance, it was also her first LPGA Tour event, and her first tournament outside Japan.

Hinako Shibuno celebrates her AIG Women's Open victory with her caddie

Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 AIG Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She won $675,000 for her win. Afterwards, when asked what she wanted to buy with the money, she joked: “Enough treats to feed me till I die.”

9. She earned her LPGA Tour card via Q-School in 2022.

10. Shibuno is known for her happy demeanor while playing, earning her the nickname Smiling Cinderella.

Hinako Shibuno Bio

Born

November 15th, 1998 - Okayama, Japan

Height

1.67 m (5 ft 5.5in)

Current Tours

LPGA of Japan Tour, LPGA Tour

Professional Wins

7

Hinako Shibuno Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

LGPA of Japan Tour

2019 World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup

-12 (one shot)

LGPA of Japan Tour

2019 Shiseido Anessa Ladies Open

-12 (playoff)

LPGA Tour

2019 AIG Women's Open

-18 (one shot)

LGPA of Japan Tour

2019 Descente Ladies Tokai Classic

-13 (two shots)

LGPA of Japan Tour

2019 Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open

-19 (one shot)

LGPA of Japan Tour

2021 Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament

-10 (playoff)

LGPA of Japan Tour

2021 Mitsubishi Electric/Hisako Higuchi Ladies Golf Tournament

-9 (playoff)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

