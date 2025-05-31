Hinako Shibuno Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Major Winner
Hinako Shibuno excelled in several sports before dedicating herself to golf, and since then, she has achieved huge success
Hinako Shibuno had her choice of sports growing up, before eventually deciding to focus on a career in golf. It’s safe to say it was a good decision, as she’s gone on to build a successful career, including a Major title.
Here are 10 things to know about the LGPA Tour star.
Hinako Shibuno Facts
1. Hinako Shibuno was born on November 15th, 1998 in Okayama, Japan.
2. She comes from a sporting family as her father was a discus thrower and her mother a javelin thrower.
3. She took up golf in second grade, along with softball.
4. Shibuno was also a keen baseball player at school, but ultimately decided to dedicate herself to golf.
5. She turned professional in 2018, initially joining the LPGA of Japan Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Her first professional win came at the 2019 World Ladies Champion Salonpas Cup – one of five victories that year.
7. By far the biggest came at the AIG Women’s Open. She beat Lizette Salas by one at Woburn. Not only was it her maiden Major appearance, it was also her first LPGA Tour event, and her first tournament outside Japan.
8. She won $675,000 for her win. Afterwards, when asked what she wanted to buy with the money, she joked: “Enough treats to feed me till I die.”
9. She earned her LPGA Tour card via Q-School in 2022.
10. Shibuno is known for her happy demeanor while playing, earning her the nickname Smiling Cinderella.
Born
November 15th, 1998 - Okayama, Japan
Height
1.67 m (5 ft 5.5in)
Current Tours
LPGA of Japan Tour, LPGA Tour
Professional Wins
7
Tour
Event
Winning Score
LGPA of Japan Tour
2019 World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup
-12 (one shot)
LGPA of Japan Tour
2019 Shiseido Anessa Ladies Open
-12 (playoff)
LPGA Tour
2019 AIG Women's Open
-18 (one shot)
LGPA of Japan Tour
2019 Descente Ladies Tokai Classic
-13 (two shots)
LGPA of Japan Tour
2019 Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open
-19 (one shot)
LGPA of Japan Tour
2021 Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament
-10 (playoff)
LGPA of Japan Tour
2021 Mitsubishi Electric/Hisako Higuchi Ladies Golf Tournament
-9 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I Can't Stand That' - Jack Nicklaus Criticizes Walk-And-Talk Interviews
The 18-time Major winner made his feelings on mid-course interviews clear during the second round of the Memorial Tournament
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The US Women's Open
Some notable names will not be teeing it up at Erin Hills over the weekend
-
Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro
Chiara Tamburlini has taken to professional golf like an established star, with a series of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Jin Hee Im Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Star
Jin Hee Im has made a big impression in her short time on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Arnold Palmer Cup Format And Teams
The annual match between teams of the best college golfers comes from Congaree in 2025 - here are the details
-
Who Is Lexi Thompson’s Partner?
Lexi Thompson is engaged to partner Max Provost – here’s what we know about him
-
Michael La Sasso Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Michael La Sasso is one of college golf's brightest talents - here are 10 things to know about him
-
Craig Kessler Facts And Bio: Meet The New LPGA Commissioner
In May 2025, the LPGA confirmed Craig Kessler as its new commissioner – here’s what we know about him
-
Curtis Cup Future Venues
There are some world-class courses lined up for future editions of the Curtis Cup – here are the details
-
Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Rio Takeda is one of the most promising stars on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her