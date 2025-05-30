Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro

Chiara Tamburlini has taken to professional golf like a natural, with a series of wins – here are 10 things to know about her

Chiara Tamburlini takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Chiara Tamburlini has made a flying start to her pro career
Swiss star Chiara Tamburlini had a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2023, and she hasn’t looked back, racking up a string of victories and breaking the odd record along the way. Here are 10 things to know about the LET star.

1. Chiara Tamburlini was born on December 2, 1999, in St Gallen, Switzerland.

2. She started playing golf at the age of eight along with her sister Olivia.

3. She attended the University of Mississippi, majoring in finance with a minor in mathematics.

4. She was part of the 2021 Ole Miss team that won 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the first time in the program’s history.

5. Tamburlini made her professional debut in 2023 at the LET Access Series' PGA Championship Gothernburg, and immediately made an impression with a 30 on the first nine of her second round on her way to a five-shot win.

6. After another LET Access Series win at the Rose Ladies Open, her rookie LET season in 2024 went even better, when Chiara won three events, the Joburg Ladies Open, the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the Wistron Ladies Open.

Chiara Tamburlini with the Rose Ladies Open trophy

Chiara Tamburlini won the 2023 Rose Ladies Open

7. Tamburlini was in the winning team at the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh, where, playing alongside Anne-Charlotte Mora and Mimi Rhodes, they claimed victory by a record 10 strokes.

8. Those achievements helped her become the first player from Switzerland to win the LET Order of Merit.

9. She also won the Rookie of the Year award, making her just the seventh player to win both in the same season.

10. She also has a passion for skiing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chiara Tamburlini Bio

Born

December 2, 1999 - St. Gallen, Switzerland

Former Tour

LET Access Series

Current Tour

LET

Professional Wins

5

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Chiara Tamburlini Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

LET Access Series

2023 PGA Championship Gothenburg

-12 (five shots)

LET Access Series

2023 Rose Ladies Open

-12 (two shots)

LET

2024 Joburg Ladies Open

-17 (seven shots)

LET

2024 Lacoste Ladies Open de France

-7 (playoff)

LET

2024 Wistron Ladies Open

-12 (four shots)

