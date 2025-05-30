Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro
Chiara Tamburlini has taken to professional golf like a natural, with a series of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
Swiss star Chiara Tamburlini had a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2023, and she hasn’t looked back, racking up a string of victories and breaking the odd record along the way. Here are 10 things to know about the LET star.
1. Chiara Tamburlini was born on December 2, 1999, in St Gallen, Switzerland.
2. She started playing golf at the age of eight along with her sister Olivia.
3. She attended the University of Mississippi, majoring in finance with a minor in mathematics.
4. She was part of the 2021 Ole Miss team that won 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the first time in the program’s history.
5. Tamburlini made her professional debut in 2023 at the LET Access Series' PGA Championship Gothernburg, and immediately made an impression with a 30 on the first nine of her second round on her way to a five-shot win.
6. After another LET Access Series win at the Rose Ladies Open, her rookie LET season in 2024 went even better, when Chiara won three events, the Joburg Ladies Open, the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the Wistron Ladies Open.
7. Tamburlini was in the winning team at the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh, where, playing alongside Anne-Charlotte Mora and Mimi Rhodes, they claimed victory by a record 10 strokes.
8. Those achievements helped her become the first player from Switzerland to win the LET Order of Merit.
9. She also won the Rookie of the Year award, making her just the seventh player to win both in the same season.
10. She also has a passion for skiing.
Born
December 2, 1999 - St. Gallen, Switzerland
Former Tour
LET Access Series
Current Tour
LET
Professional Wins
5
Tour
Event
Winning Score
LET Access Series
2023 PGA Championship Gothenburg
-12 (five shots)
LET Access Series
2023 Rose Ladies Open
-12 (two shots)
LET
2024 Joburg Ladies Open
-17 (seven shots)
LET
2024 Lacoste Ladies Open de France
-7 (playoff)
LET
2024 Wistron Ladies Open
-12 (four shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
