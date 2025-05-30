Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro

Swiss star Chiara Tamburlini had a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2023, and she hasn’t looked back, racking up a string of victories and breaking the odd record along the way. Here are 10 things to know about the LET star.

1. Chiara Tamburlini was born on December 2, 1999, in St Gallen, Switzerland.

2. She started playing golf at the age of eight along with her sister Olivia.

3. She attended the University of Mississippi, majoring in finance with a minor in mathematics.

4. She was part of the 2021 Ole Miss team that won 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the first time in the program’s history.

5. Tamburlini made her professional debut in 2023 at the LET Access Series' PGA Championship Gothernburg, and immediately made an impression with a 30 on the first nine of her second round on her way to a five-shot win.

6. After another LET Access Series win at the Rose Ladies Open, her rookie LET season in 2024 went even better, when Chiara won three events, the Joburg Ladies Open, the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and the Wistron Ladies Open.

Chiara Tamburlini won the 2023 Rose Ladies Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Tamburlini was in the winning team at the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh, where, playing alongside Anne-Charlotte Mora and Mimi Rhodes, they claimed victory by a record 10 strokes.

8. Those achievements helped her become the first player from Switzerland to win the LET Order of Merit.

9. She also won the Rookie of the Year award, making her just the seventh player to win both in the same season.

10. She also has a passion for skiing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chiara Tamburlini Bio Born December 2, 1999 - St. Gallen, Switzerland Former Tour LET Access Series Current Tour LET Professional Wins 5