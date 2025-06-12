I Get It's A US Open, But The Pace Of Play Is Soul-Destroying

As the week started at the 2025 US Open, I was excited to see the stern test that Oakmont threatened to pose to the best players in the world.

That feisty challenge materialised as the early wave of players battled with the juicy rough and fast greens at Oakmont, but I quickly lost enthusiasm thanks to a painfully pedestrian pace of play.

My dejection escalated as some groups took an hour to complete their first three holes. That pace maintained its course, leading to what felt like a bit of slog.

Amateur golfers would be lambasted for taking six hours to play a round, and while I am fully aware that we aren't all contending on US Open style courses - professionals must set a better example...

Pace Of Play At The 2025 US Open Is Soul-Destroying

Considering my staunch opposition to slow play at any level of the game, I think it's important to note that I am not condemning the degree of challenge at this week's Major.

I want carnage at the US Open, but I believe the balance has to be right. Its not yet clear whether the sluggish pace of play is due to the USGA's setup of Oakmont, or whether the responsibility lies with the players on the course.

If I was pushed to make an early hypothesis, I'd lean more to the latter. If players insist on marking putts inside two feet, walking 40 yards up the green to pace out their next chip and taking an age to chat through their entire strategy with their caddie before every shot - we are going to have a problem this week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I suppose the perception of what is 'too fast or too slow' for a round of golf will be different for different folk, but I am concerned about the fact we are only on Thursday... and the course will likely get tougher.

As the pressure ramps up on championship Sunday, I can see the time taken to play 18 holes extend beyond the meandering momentum of today's round.

The greens are lightning quick at Oakmont Country Club, which is certainly a contributing factor to the pace of play at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can completely appreciate that these elite competitors are playing for a Major Championship, with a lot of prize money and points of various guises on offer.

But, irrespective of the potential rewards, players also have a duty to adhere to the USGA's pace of play policy.

According to the guidance outlined in this document, taking the allotted time for each hole to be played (in a group of three), 18 holes should take no more than four and a half hours.

With no pace of play penalties given at the time of writing, it begs a concerning question... how do we expect pace of play to improve if the policy is not implemented?

Thick rough and narrow fairways are also likely to be causing some slow play issues (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's entirely possible that the USGA are using a slightly different, altered version of their own pace of play policy for the US Open - but I would be flabbergasted if it permitted rounds of almost six hours without penalty.

If the trade-off between tournament difficulty and slow play means that I have to bear the ponderous pace of the early part of this week, then so be it.

I'd rather see a golf course bare its teeth, something that was sorely missing at Quail Hollow for the previous PGA Championship, but I would also love to see how the top players fare when expected to navigate Oakmont's brutal test while also having a rules official in their ear reminding them to keep things moving.

Carnage level 2.0 - all while setting the best example for amateur golfers around the world.

What do you think about pace of play at the US Open?

I'd love to hear your thoughts on pace of play at the US Open.

Whether you think I'm being unfair, or you agree that professionals must do better to adhere to the policy, I'm keen to listen to your view.

Leave me a comment below...