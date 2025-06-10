US Open Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

The third Major of the year sees players head to Pennsylvania's Oakmont for the US Open, in what promises to be a typically brutal test of their abilities.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second US Open title, taking advantage of a late Rory McIlroy collapse to triumph at Pinehurst No.2. In the opening two rounds of his defence, he's grouped with new LIV Golfer Jose Luis Ballester and two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele. The three begin at 7.29am EDT (12.29pm BST) on Thursday, with a tee time of 1.14pm EDT (6.14pm BST) on Friday.

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching group sees 2011 winner and current Masters champion McIlroy alongside 2013 champion Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, who won The Open in 2019. They begin at 7.40am EDT (12.40pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 1.25pm EDT (6.25pm BST) in the second round.

Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler eased to victory in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, at Quail Hollow, and now he's looking for his first US Open title. He's grouped with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa in the first two rounds. The three tee it up at 1.25pm EDT (6.25pm BST) on Thursday and 7.40am EDT (12.40pm BST) in the second round.

Three more former US Open champions, Jordan Spieth, who won in 2015, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson and 2021 victor Jon Rahm, are grouped together in the first two rounds. They begin at 1.14pm EDT (6.14pm BST) in the first round and 7.29am EDT (12.29pm BST) in the second round.

Check out all the featured groups and tee times for the opening two rounds here.

US Open Featured Groups

ROUND ONE

EDT/BST

7.18am (12.18pm): Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 7.29am (12.29pm): Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 7.40am (12.40pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 1.03pm (6.03pm): Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 1.14pm (6.14pm): Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 1.25pm (6.25pm): Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

ROUND TWO

EDT/BST

7.18am (12.18pm): : Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 7.29am (12.29pm): Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 7.40am (12.40pm): Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 1.03pm (6.03pm): Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 1.14pm (6.14pm): Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 1.25pm (6.25pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

US Open Tee Times

Round One

EDT/BST

1ST TEE/10TH TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips/Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips/Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 6.56am (11.56am): Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim/Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim/Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 7.07am (12.07pm): Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks/Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks/Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 7.18am (12.18pm): Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley/Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley/Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 7.29am (12.29pm): Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau/Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau/Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 7.40am (12.40pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland/Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland/Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 7.51am (12.51pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre/Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre/Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 8.02am (1.02pm): Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry/Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry/Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 8.13am (1.13pm): Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin/Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin/Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 8.24am (1.24pm): Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard/Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard/Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 8.35am (1.35pm): Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent, Thorbjørn Olesen/James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent, Thorbjørn Olesen/James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 8.46am (1.46pm): Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson/Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson/Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 8.57am (1.57pm): Philip Barbaree Jr, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins/Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Philip Barbaree Jr, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins/Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a) 12.30pm (5.30pm): Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow/Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow/Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 12.41pm (5.41pm): Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox/Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox/Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 12.52pm (5.52pm): Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk/Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk/Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 1.03pm (6.03pm): Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka/Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka/Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 1.14pm (6.14pm): Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy/Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy/Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 1.25pm (6.25pm): Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler/Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler/Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 1.36pm (6.36pm): Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed/Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston

Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed/Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston 1.47pm (6.47pm): Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger/Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger/Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 1.58pm (6.58pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk/Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk/Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 2.09pm (7.09pm): Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger/Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger/Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 2.20pm (7.20pm): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings, Laurie Canter/Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings, Laurie Canter/Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a) 2.31pm (7.31pm): Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Díaz/James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Díaz/James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 2.42pm (7.42pm): Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser/Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

Round Two

EDT/BST

1ST TEE/10TH TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya/Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya/Frederic Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 6.56am (11.56am): Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays/Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays/Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 7.07am (12.07pm): Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace/Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace/Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 7.18am (12.18pm): Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor/Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor/Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 7.29am (12.29pm): Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson/Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson/Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 7.40am (12.40pm): Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka/Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka/Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 7.51am (12.51pm): Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston/Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, JT Poston/Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 8.02am (1.02pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon/Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon/Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 8.13am (1.13pm): Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap/Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap/Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 8.24am (1.24pm): Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz/Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz/Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 8.35am (1.35pm): Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)/Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings, Laurie Canter

Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)/Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings, Laurie Canter 8.46am (1.46pm): James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto/Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Díaz

James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto/Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Díaz 8.57am (1.57pm): Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee/Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee/Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser 12.30pm (5.30pm): Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty/Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty/Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 12.41pm (5.41pm): Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole/Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole/Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 12.52pm (5.52pm): Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith/Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith/Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 1.03pm (6.03pm): Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama/Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama/Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 1.14pm (6.14pm): Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy/Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy/Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 1.25pm (6.25pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 1.36pm (6.36pm): Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover/Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover/Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 1.47pm (6.47pm): Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson/Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson/Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 1.58pm (6.58pm): Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower/Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower/Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 2.09pm (7.09pm): Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer/Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer/Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 2.20pm (7.20pm): James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)/Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent, Thorbjørn Olesen

James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)/Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent, Thorbjørn Olesen 2.31pm (7.31pm): Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup/Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup/Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson 2.42pm (7.42pm): Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)/Philip Barbaree Jr, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

How To Watch The US Open In The US

ALL TIMES EDT