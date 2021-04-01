We take a look inside the bag of Major-winning Swede Henrik Stenson.

Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag?

What does the big Swede carry in his bag out on Tour? We take a look below.

Stenson has been using Callaway clubs for a while now but there have been a couple of interesting changes worth noting. First he no longer has his Callaway Diablo fairway wood and he no longer uses the Graffaloy Blue shaft that he made famous.

At the top of the bag he starts with a Callaway Epic Max LS driver and then his three-wood has been a changing situation of late. He had been using the Callaway Diablo Octane for many, many years before it came out of the setup for a Mavrik Sub Zero model. However it appears the Diablo has gone back in.

He also carries a Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood too. His irons have not changed for years as he continues to use some Callaway Legacy Black irons They go from three-iron to nine-iron.

Instead of a pitching wedge he uses a Callaway Mack Daddy Milled 3 wedge with 46 degrees of loft. Then Stenson opts for two Callaway Jaws MD5 “Raw” wedges with 52 and 58 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses an Odyssey 2-Ball Ten putter and Titleist Pro V1x ball.

He has signed with Ecco too.

Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS, 8.5 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 65TX shaft.

3 Wood: Callaway Diablo Octane, 13.5 degrees with Project X HZURDUS “HULK” shaft.

5 Wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero “Bonded” 18 degrees with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 80TX shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black (3-9) with Nippon Pro Modus3 120X shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Milled 3 46 degrees, Callaway Jaws MD5 “Raw” 52, 58 degrees with Nippon Pro Modus3 120X shafts

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Hugo Boss

Shoes: Ecco