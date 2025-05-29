Jin Hee Im Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Star

It took some time for Jin Hee Im’s professional career to get going, but once she had her first victory, it was the catalyst for a run that took her to the LPGA Tour in 2024, where she has continued to impress. Here are 10 things to know about the South Korean.

Jin Hee Im Facts

1. Jin Hee Im was born on May 24 1998 in Jeju-do, South Korea.

2. After playing the game as a youngster, she turned professional in 2016, joining the KLPGA Tour.

3. However, she had to wait for her maiden professional win, with it coming at the 2021 BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup.

4. Now, she has six career victories on the circuit, including four in the 2023 season.

5. She finished T17 at the LPGA Q-Series in 2023 to earn LPGA Tour membership for the following year.

6. She shared the lead after 36 holes of the 2024 Chevron Championship before placing eighth.

7. In the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship, she set a new Wilshire Country Club course record with an 8-under 63, eventually finishing T4.

8. Her best finish on the LPGA Tour is T2 at the 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

9. Her achievements helped her finish second in the 2024 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year race, behind Mao Saigo.

10. In 2025, Im signed a main sponsorship deal with Shinhan Financial Group, while she is a Titleist ambassador.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jin Hee Im Bio Born May 24 1998, Jeju-do, South Korea Current Tours KLPGA Tour LPGA Tour Professional Wins 6