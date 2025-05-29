Jin Hee Im Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Star
Jin Hee Im has made a big impression in her short time on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
It took some time for Jin Hee Im’s professional career to get going, but once she had her first victory, it was the catalyst for a run that took her to the LPGA Tour in 2024, where she has continued to impress. Here are 10 things to know about the South Korean.
Jin Hee Im Facts
1. Jin Hee Im was born on May 24 1998 in Jeju-do, South Korea.
2. After playing the game as a youngster, she turned professional in 2016, joining the KLPGA Tour.
3. However, she had to wait for her maiden professional win, with it coming at the 2021 BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup.
4. Now, she has six career victories on the circuit, including four in the 2023 season.
5. She finished T17 at the LPGA Q-Series in 2023 to earn LPGA Tour membership for the following year.
6. She shared the lead after 36 holes of the 2024 Chevron Championship before placing eighth.
7. In the 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship, she set a new Wilshire Country Club course record with an 8-under 63, eventually finishing T4.
8. Her best finish on the LPGA Tour is T2 at the 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
9. Her achievements helped her finish second in the 2024 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year race, behind Mao Saigo.
10. In 2025, Im signed a main sponsorship deal with Shinhan Financial Group, while she is a Titleist ambassador.
Born
May 24 1998, Jeju-do, South Korea
Current Tours
KLPGA Tour
LPGA Tour
Professional Wins
6
Tour
Event
KPLGA Tour
2021 BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup
KPLGA Tour
2022 McCol Mona Park Open
KPLGA Tour
2023 NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship
KPLGA Tour
2023 The 10th JejuSamdasoo Masters
KPLGA Tour
2023 Sangsangin HanyungTV Open
KPLGA Tour
2023 SK Shiedus – SK Telecom Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
