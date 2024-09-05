Esther Henseleit What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the bag of Olympic silver medalist Esther Henseleit...
Esther Henseleit What's In The Bag?
Not only is German professional golfer Esther Henseleit an Olympic silver medalist, she is also set to make her Solheim Cup debut at The Robert Trent Jones Club in Virginia, becoming only the sixth German to qualify for the European team. We decided to take a look in her golf bag and bring you the tools of her trade...
Driver
What driver does Esther Henseleit use?
Henseleit is a TaylorMade staff player so it is no surprise to see the Qi10 LS driver in her bag. One of the best drivers of 2024, it has featured in the bags of the likes of Tiger Woods, and Tommy Fleetwood amongst others.
Henseleit uses the 9˚ model and sets the large, forward sliding weight towards the heel to shift the CG and encourage a right-to-left flight. She uses a Mitsubishi Diamana shaft and a Golf Pride Tour velvet grip.
We were impressed with the improved sound of the Qi10 LS versus its predecessor the Stealth 2 Plus, and enjoyed the very low spin output.
Fairway Woods
What fairway woods does Esther Henseleit use?
Henseleit uses a variety of TaylorMade models in this area of the bag, which is no surprise as TaylorMade makes some of the best fairway woods in the game.
For her strongest fairway wood, she uses a 16.5˚ Qi10 Tour fairway wood. This is relatively high lofted, with many players opting to use a 3-wood at around 14˚-15˚. After that, she uses an older model TaylorMade Stealth2 5-wood at 18˚ of loft, before rounding off her fairway woods with a standard Qi10 7-wood at 21˚.
Irons
What irons does Esther Henseleit use?
Esther Henseleit opts for a mini-combo set in her irons, starting with a TaylorMade P770 5-iron. Many players now are opting for a more forgiving, players distance iron to bridge the gap from their main set of irons to their fairway woods, and the P770 are some of the best compact distance irons in the game.
From 6-iron to pitching wedge, she opts for the P7MC irons that have proved very popular on global professional tours and at retail alike.
Wedges
What wedges does Esther Henseleit use?
In our opinion at least, TaylorMade released its best wedge range to date in 2024 with the MG4, and it seems Henseleit agrees. She carries three specialist wedges, opting for the tour-only raw finish and she plays the 50˚ SB.09, the 54˚ SB.11, and the LB.08 models.
During testing, we were hugely impressed with the soft feel, and high spin rates of the MG4 wedge, particularly in wet conditions. The retail models come with a raw face, but not a full raw body like these tour models that Henseleit uses.
Putter
What putter does Esther Henseleit use?
Henseleit completes her full TaylorMade bag with a TP Reserve Juno putter. Sitting amongst the best putters on the market, this particular model features a short slant neck which promotes a fairly heavy toe hang.
Henseleit has two 5-gram weights on the underside of the putter in the heel and toe area to help maximize stability.
Ball
What ball does Esther Henseleit use?
We were blown away by the 2024 TaylorMade TP5x golf ball, and clearly Esther Henseleit was too. In the Golf Monthly review, we gave it our maximum 5 stars for its incredible blend of soft feel, and explosive distance. Slightly hotter and lower spinning than the 2024 TP5, we believe this ball sits very near the top of the best balls in golf list.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 54D and 60M
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
