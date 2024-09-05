Esther Henseleit What's In The Bag?

Not only is German professional golfer Esther Henseleit an Olympic silver medalist, she is also set to make her Solheim Cup debut at The Robert Trent Jones Club in Virginia, becoming only the sixth German to qualify for the European team. We decided to take a look in her golf bag and bring you the tools of her trade...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Driver

What driver does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Henseleit is a TaylorMade staff player so it is no surprise to see the Qi10 LS driver in her bag. One of the best drivers of 2024, it has featured in the bags of the likes of Tiger Woods, and Tommy Fleetwood amongst others.

Henseleit uses the 9˚ model and sets the large, forward sliding weight towards the heel to shift the CG and encourage a right-to-left flight. She uses a Mitsubishi Diamana shaft and a Golf Pride Tour velvet grip.

We were impressed with the improved sound of the Qi10 LS versus its predecessor the Stealth 2 Plus, and enjoyed the very low spin output.

Fairway Woods

What fairway woods does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Henseleit uses a variety of TaylorMade models in this area of the bag, which is no surprise as TaylorMade makes some of the best fairway woods in the game.

For her strongest fairway wood, she uses a 16.5˚ Qi10 Tour fairway wood. This is relatively high lofted, with many players opting to use a 3-wood at around 14˚-15˚. After that, she uses an older model TaylorMade Stealth2 5-wood at 18˚ of loft, before rounding off her fairway woods with a standard Qi10 7-wood at 21˚.

Irons

What irons does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Esther Henseleit opts for a mini-combo set in her irons, starting with a TaylorMade P770 5-iron. Many players now are opting for a more forgiving, players distance iron to bridge the gap from their main set of irons to their fairway woods, and the P770 are some of the best compact distance irons in the game.

From 6-iron to pitching wedge, she opts for the P7MC irons that have proved very popular on global professional tours and at retail alike.

Wedges

What wedges does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In our opinion at least, TaylorMade released its best wedge range to date in 2024 with the MG4, and it seems Henseleit agrees. She carries three specialist wedges, opting for the tour-only raw finish and she plays the 50˚ SB.09, the 54˚ SB.11, and the LB.08 models.

During testing, we were hugely impressed with the soft feel, and high spin rates of the MG4 wedge, particularly in wet conditions. The retail models come with a raw face, but not a full raw body like these tour models that Henseleit uses.

Putter

What putter does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Henseleit completes her full TaylorMade bag with a TP Reserve Juno putter. Sitting amongst the best putters on the market, this particular model features a short slant neck which promotes a fairly heavy toe hang.

Henseleit has two 5-gram weights on the underside of the putter in the heel and toe area to help maximize stability.

Ball

What ball does Esther Henseleit use?

(Image credit: Future)

We were blown away by the 2024 TaylorMade TP5x golf ball, and clearly Esther Henseleit was too. In the Golf Monthly review, we gave it our maximum 5 stars for its incredible blend of soft feel, and explosive distance. Slightly hotter and lower spinning than the 2024 TP5, we believe this ball sits very near the top of the best balls in golf list.