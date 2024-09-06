Alison Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of former amateur world number one Alison Lee...
Alison Lee What's In The Bag?
Alison Lee was born in Los Angeles after her parents migrated from Korea. She started golf at a young age and quickly became a top junior prospect. The American earned her way onto a Junior Ryder Cup team and helped the US win three Junior Solheim Cup's in a row. She attended the University of California where she became the number one amateur in the world for 16 weeks in a row and turned professional in 2014. She is set to make her second Solheim Cup appearance after playing in 2015 event.
Driver
What driver does Alison Lee use?
As a free agent, Alison Lee is not contracted to use any particular brand and so she has the ability to choose from any of the best drivers on the market. Earlier in the summer, Lee was spotted using a TaylorMade Qi10 driver but over the last month the American has made the switch into the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max driver with a Project X Evenflow Riptide shaft.
Both of these models are considered some of the best to have been released this year with Scottie Scheffler having an outstanding year with the TaylorMade and Xander Schauffele also using the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond.
Fairway Woods
What fairway woods does Alison Lee use?
The original Callaway Paradym range we some of the best fairway woods we tested last year and clearly Alison Lee was also a fan. So much so that she has not upgraded this to one of the latest models. The American uses the Triple Diamond Paradym fairway wood which is the lower spinning and launching of the range. Lee combines the Callaway head with one of the most popular and best shafts on the market - the Mitsubushi Tensei Blue.
Irons
What irons does Alison Lee use?
Lee set's herself apart from many of her fellow professionals in the women's game by opting for an extended set of irons, rather than gaming hybrids or high lofted fairway woods. Despite not being some of the newest irons in the game, Lee is still using the Callaway Apex irons from 3-iron through to pitching wedge.
Callaway has recently released their latest series of irons, the Apex Ai200 and Apex Ai300 irons, so we wouldn't be surprised to see her make the switch into these at some point.
Wedges
What wedges does Alison Lee use?
Despite being a free agent and having the ability to play any clubs she likes, it's when we get down to the wedges that Lee's allegiance towards Callaway ends. The American chooses to play Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges, which we presume would lead to a natural progession into the SM10 wedges when her current grooves wear out. Vokey wedges are often considered the best wedges on the market and many non-contracted players will have them in their bags.
Putter
What putter does Alison Lee use?
Despite playing an Odyssey 2-ball putter for a long time, Lee has made the switch this year to a Scotty Cameron Tour Only Prototype centre-shafted putter. Scotty Cameron is known for producing some of the best putters on the market thanks to their extreme precision milling and premium looks. The Tour Only putters Scotty Cameron makes are often made from German Stainless Steel which is creates an extremely soft feel from the face.
Ball
What ball does Alison Lee use?
Alison Lee rounds off her bag by using the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. The Pro V1 franchise are widely considered some of the best balls in golf and their count each week on tour backs that up. The Pro V1 is the softer, lower spinning and lower launching of the three. The Pro V1x is slightly firmer with a higher flight and more spin and the Pro V1x Left Dash is the firmest of the three, offering a high flight and low spin.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
