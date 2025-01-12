JJ Spaun Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
JJ Spaun is an established PGA Tour pro who has enjoyed some big moments in his career so far - here are 15 things to know about him
JJ Spaun has enjoyed an impressive professional career so far, and nowadays is a PGA Tour regular.
There's more to the American than just what he has achieved on the course, though. Here are 15 things you may not know about the Californian.
JJ SPAUN FACTS
1. John Michael Spaun Jr was born on 21 August 1990 in Los Angeles, California.
2. He took up golf at a young age thanks to his parents. Indeed, his mum, Dollie, played while she was pregnant with him.
3. He attended San Diego State University, where he earned Mountain West Conference (WAC) Player of the Year honors in 2012.
4. He turned professional that year, initially playing on the PGA Tour Canada.
5. He finished T8 in his maiden world ranking event – at the 2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open.
6. Spaun’s first PGA Tour Canada win came in the 2015 Staal Foundation Open.
7. That helped him break the record for PGA Tour Canada single-season earnings – he topped the 2015 Order of Merit with earnings of $91,193 CAD.
8. Spaun’s maiden Major appearance came in 2018 at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th.
9. He joined the Web.com Tour in 2016 (now the Korn Ferry Tour), and claimed his first victory on it in that year’s News Sentinel Open.
10. That handed him playing privileges for the 2016/17 PGA Tour season, but he had to wait for his maiden victory on the circuit. Finally, in his 147th start, he managed it by beating Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
11. That came a week before The Masters, and the win ensured he claimed the final spot for a maiden Augusta National appearance. He took advantage of the chance, too, claiming his best finish at a Major so far – T23.
12. Spaun was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018, but it was a misdiagnosis – he actually had Type 1 diabetes. He is a supporter of diabetes research.
13. Spaun has Filipino roots on his mother’s side
14. He is a big fan of baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers
15. He is a season pass holder at Disneyland!
JJ SPAUN BIO
|Born
|August 21, 1990- Los Angeles, Californa
|College
|San Diego State University
|Turned Pro
|2012
|Former Tours
|Gateway TourPGA Tour CanadaKorn Ferry Tour
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Pro Wins
|4
|Highest OWGR
|61st
JJ SPAUN PROFESSIONAL WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Gateway Tour
|2013 National Series 7
|N/A
|PGA Tour Canada
|2015 Staal Foundation Open
|-18 (one shot)
|Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour)
|2016 News Sentinel Open
|-26 (one shot)
|PGA Tour
|2022 Valero Texas Open
|-13 (two shots)
JJ SPAUN PGA TOUR EARNINGS
|Year
|Earnings
|2016/17
|$1,142,911
|2017/18
|$3,121,816
|2018/19
|$4,327,794
|2019/20
|$4,560,266
|2020/21
|$4,980,018
|2021/22
|$7,931,170
|2022/23
|$10,991,949
|2024
|$12,637,696
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
