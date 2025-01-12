JJ Spaun Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

JJ Spaun has enjoyed an impressive professional career so far, and nowadays is a PGA Tour regular.

There's more to the American than just what he has achieved on the course, though. Here are 15 things you may not know about the Californian.

JJ SPAUN FACTS

1. John Michael Spaun Jr was born on 21 August 1990 in Los Angeles, California.

2. He took up golf at a young age thanks to his parents. Indeed, his mum, Dollie, played while she was pregnant with him.

3. He attended San Diego State University, where he earned Mountain West Conference (WAC) Player of the Year honors in 2012.

4. He turned professional that year, initially playing on the PGA Tour Canada.

5. He finished T8 in his maiden world ranking event – at the 2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open.

6. Spaun’s first PGA Tour Canada win came in the 2015 Staal Foundation Open.

7. That helped him break the record for PGA Tour Canada single-season earnings – he topped the 2015 Order of Merit with earnings of $91,193 CAD.

8. Spaun’s maiden Major appearance came in 2018 at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th.

9. He joined the Web.com Tour in 2016 (now the Korn Ferry Tour), and claimed his first victory on it in that year’s News Sentinel Open.

10. That handed him playing privileges for the 2016/17 PGA Tour season, but he had to wait for his maiden victory on the circuit. Finally, in his 147th start, he managed it by beating Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

JJ Spaun earned his PGA Tour card in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. That came a week before The Masters, and the win ensured he claimed the final spot for a maiden Augusta National appearance. He took advantage of the chance, too, claiming his best finish at a Major so far – T23.

12. Spaun was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018, but it was a misdiagnosis – he actually had Type 1 diabetes. He is a supporter of diabetes research.

JJ Spaun's maiden PGA Tour win came at the 2022 Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Spaun has Filipino roots on his mother’s side

14. He is a big fan of baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers

15. He is a season pass holder at Disneyland!

JJ SPAUN BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born August 21, 1990- Los Angeles, Californa College San Diego State University Turned Pro 2012 Former Tours Gateway TourPGA Tour CanadaKorn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Pro Wins 4 Highest OWGR 61st

JJ SPAUN PROFESSIONAL WINS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Event Winning Score Gateway Tour 2013 National Series 7 N/A PGA Tour Canada 2015 Staal Foundation Open -18 (one shot) Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) 2016 News Sentinel Open -26 (one shot) PGA Tour 2022 Valero Texas Open -13 (two shots)

JJ SPAUN PGA TOUR EARNINGS