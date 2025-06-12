Matt Vogt Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The 2025 US Open Amateur

The American Matt Vogt is probably not a name you're not very familiar with. That's unless you live in Indiana and are looking for a new dentist practice.

The American amateur has qualified for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club and will be teeing it up with some of the world's best. Get to know the part-time golfer with these facts...

MATT VOGT FACTS

1. Matt was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is 34-years-old.

2. He attended Seneca Valley High School where he earned all-state honors for golf and served as team captain during his senior year.

3. As a youngster, Vogt spent six years working as a caddie at Oakmont Country Club.

4. Vogt attended Butler University in Indianapolis where he shot a season-low score of 68 in his second year.

5. During his time in Indianapolis, he studied Biology and focused more on his education than golf.

6. Vogt earned three varsity letters in golf and two in Basketball.

7. His home course is Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis.

8. After attending Butler University, he decided to pursue a career in dentistry where he attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry and was awarded the Academy of Osseointegration Award during his time there.

9. In 2018, the American opened his own dentistry in McCordsville, Indiana, called The Dentists at Gateway Crossing.

10. Vogt supports the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.

11. He qualified for the 2025 US Open on June 3, 2025 at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington, where he finished 8-under par following the 36-hole 'longest day' tournament, earning him medallist honors to qualify.

12. He hit the first tee shot at the 2025 US Open.

13. Vogt won the Indianapolis Amateur four years in a row between 2018-2021.

14. His best ranking is 1173rd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

15. In 2025, he won the Indianapolis Open.

16. His favorite course is Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

17. Vogt is a Christian.

18. He met his wife, Hilary, in chemistry class in his second week at Butler University.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Matt Vogt Bio Full Name Matt Vogt Age 34-years-old Born Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Resides Indianapolis, Indiana Spouse Hilary Vogt College Butler University Amateur Wins 6 Best WAGR 1,173 Instagram @mattvogt317