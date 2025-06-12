Matt Vogt Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The 2025 US Open Amateur
Get to know the dentist turned amateur golfer who qualified for the 2025 US Open
The American Matt Vogt is probably not a name you're not very familiar with. That's unless you live in Indiana and are looking for a new dentist practice.
The American amateur has qualified for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club and will be teeing it up with some of the world's best. Get to know the part-time golfer with these facts...
MATT VOGT FACTS
1. Matt was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is 34-years-old.
2. He attended Seneca Valley High School where he earned all-state honors for golf and served as team captain during his senior year.
3. As a youngster, Vogt spent six years working as a caddie at Oakmont Country Club.
4. Vogt attended Butler University in Indianapolis where he shot a season-low score of 68 in his second year.
5. During his time in Indianapolis, he studied Biology and focused more on his education than golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Vogt earned three varsity letters in golf and two in Basketball.
7. His home course is Highland Golf and Country Club in Indianapolis.
8. After attending Butler University, he decided to pursue a career in dentistry where he attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry and was awarded the Academy of Osseointegration Award during his time there.
9. In 2018, the American opened his own dentistry in McCordsville, Indiana, called The Dentists at Gateway Crossing.
10. Vogt supports the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.
11. He qualified for the 2025 US Open on June 3, 2025 at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington, where he finished 8-under par following the 36-hole 'longest day' tournament, earning him medallist honors to qualify.
12. He hit the first tee shot at the 2025 US Open.
13. Vogt won the Indianapolis Amateur four years in a row between 2018-2021.
14. His best ranking is 1173rd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
15. In 2025, he won the Indianapolis Open.
16. His favorite course is Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
17. Vogt is a Christian.
18. He met his wife, Hilary, in chemistry class in his second week at Butler University.
Full Name
Matt Vogt
Age
34-years-old
Born
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Resides
Indianapolis, Indiana
Spouse
Hilary Vogt
College
Butler University
Amateur Wins
6
Best WAGR
1,173
Year
Event
2025
Indianapolis Open
2021
Indianapolis Amateur
2020
Indianapolis Fourball
2020
Indianapolis Amateur
2019
Indianapolis Amateur
2018
Indianapolis Amateur
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau's New Irons: LIV Golf Star Explains Fascinating Intricacies Of New LA Golf Clubs
The LIV star has taken gear effect to a whole new level in his new irons, as he told media ahead of the 2025 US Open
-
US Open Prize Money Payout 2025
A record-equaling purse is available at the third Major of the year, which comes from Oakmont
-
What Is The Oakmont Country Club Course Record?
Oakmont is one of the most famous courses in the US, but what is its course record?
-
Hinako Shibuno Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Major Winner
Hinako Shibuno excelled in several sports before dedicating herself to golf, and since then, she has achieved huge success
-
Chiara Tamburlini Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro
Chiara Tamburlini has taken to professional golf like an established star, with a series of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Jin Hee Im Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Star
Jin Hee Im has made a big impression in her short time on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Michael La Sasso Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Michael La Sasso is one of college golf's brightest talents - here are 10 things to know about him
-
Rio Takeda Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Rio Takeda is one of the most promising stars on the LPGA Tour – here are 10 things to know about her
-
Tyler Collet Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Professional
Club pro Tyler Collet has demonstrated plenty of ability in some big events – here are 10 things to know about him
-
Dylan Wu Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Dylan Wu was introduced to golf early and nowadays is a PGA Tour mainstay – here are 10 things to know about the American