Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Review

For the faster swinging, more confident golfer, Callaway has released the Paradym Triple Diamond (TD) amongst their newest range of fairway woods. The TD has a deeper face than its family members, perfectly suited for the golfer who is looking to reduce spin and hit a lower and more penetrating ball flight. The Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond fairway features the new technology found in the whole Paradym fairway wood range, such as Jailbreak Batwing Technology, and is set to replace the Rogue ST LS fairway as the top-of-the-range low spin offering. We took the Callaway Paradym TD fairway, alongside its predecessor to Foresight Sports HQ to test on a GCQuad Launch Monitor, as well as on the course to see how the two compared and see where any differences in performance can be identified.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the things we liked straight away about the Paradym fairway wood range was that each head looks slightly different and would individually appeal to golfers of differing abilities. The Paradym and Paradym X sit more on the closed side at address with the latter designed to promote a semi-draw bias. The TD fairway certainly stands alone in its neutral to somewhat open address position, a feature that will please those who will predominantly miss to the left. The head of the Paradym TD is noticeably more compact and features no alignment aids on the crown which presents a clean, stripped-back look, one I really enjoyed. However to aid alignment on this lower spinning model, full face alignment lines have been added ensuring setting up square to target is not an issue.

Callaway has moved away from the matte black finish that was seen on the Rogue ST range, instead opting for a navy carbon crown with a glossier finish and a matte dark grey front section. This gives the club a premium aesthetic, making it look one of the best Callaway fairway woods around and boasts shelf appeal to rival the likes of the Titleist TSR3. The feel off the Callaway Paradym TD is every bit as good as its looks, presenting a more understated ‘thud’, similar to that of the Rogue ST LS fairway.

(Image credit: Future)

So does the Paradym TD outperform the Rogue ST LS fairway? I used Titleist Pro V1x golf balls as well as the respective extra stiff shaft option in each to find out. Despite a more compressed, faster feeling off the face, the Paradym TD ball speed (160.6mph) actually averaged 0.5mph slower than the Rogue ST LS. Despite the Paradym averaging 11.5 of launch and only 0.3 of a degree less than the Rogue ST LS on GCQuad, the ball flights were noticeably different on the course.

(Image credit: Future)

The Paradym TD produced an average 3131rpm (revolutions per minute) of spin, just over 250rpm less than the Rogue ST LS. This lower spin rate combined with a fractionally lower launch resulted in a much stronger ball flight that didn’t have the tendency to climb up like the Rogue ST LS. Interestingly when inside in neutral conditions, the Callaway Paradym fairway only produced three yards more carry in the air (270 yards) as opposed to the Rogue ST LS at 267 yards. However the lower spin rate on the Paradym TD meant when exposed to the elements on the course, it excelled, effortlessly passing past the Rogue ST LS fairway off the tee.

(Image credit: Future)

The Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond is no doubt one of the best fairway woods on offer, especially for competent players seeking alternatives to hit off the tee. Thanks to its launch and spin characteristics, it proved to be long and surprisingly forgiving considering its smaller compact head design. A look that will definitely please the eye of the better player looking to add to or upgrade their fairway wood armory.

The Paradym TD fairway will come equipped with a Mitsubishi Chemical Kai'li shaft when ordered in extra stiff and comes with an RRP of $379/£379.