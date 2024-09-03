Solheim Cup Tee Times And Full Schedule 2024

A year on from the first ever tie in Solheim Cup history, Team USA and Team Europe are ready to duke it out again at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

There will be plenty of similarities from the 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin, with one being the captains remaining identical and another being many of the players who are gearing up for another shot at victory.

The format of the event also remains unchanged as the three-day competition begins with two days of foursomes and then fourball matches - the order of which is decided by the home team captain. Then, on Sunday, all 12 players on each team will feature in a singles match to decide whether the Cup returns to Europe or remains in America.

Europe have either won or retained the Solheim Cup in each of the past three as Team USA failed to repeat their success from Des Moines Golf and Country Club in 2017.

Stacy Lewis is hopeful that record will end on September 15, however, with her extremely strong roster set to give Suzann Pettersen's team a particularly tricky task in more familiar surroundings.

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen holding up the Solheim Cup after victory in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Solheim Cup 2024 Full Schedule

While the competition days are Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 15, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club will open its gates for the first time on Tuesday, September 10 for practice sessions.

Both sides will see the course presented in its competition layout for the first time and will have the opportunity to hit balls. Fans are permitted to attend between 8:00am and 3:00pm ET.

There is a similar schedule on Wednesday and Thursday, except fans will be allowed in between 7:00am and 4:00pm. After practice on Thursday, the opening ceremony will take place on The Great Lawn at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club between 4:30pm-5:30pm ET.

Friday morning marks the start of the Solheim Cup for real. Once gates open at 6:00am, there will only be a short wait until the first batch of foursomes begins. The first match of the 2024 Solheim Cup is set to go off at 7:05am, the second at 7:17am, the third at 7:29am, and the fourth at 7:41am.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the afternoon, the fourball matches will start at 12:05pm. The second match in the afternoon will start at 12:20pm, the third at 12:35pm, and the final match of day one will begin at 12:50pm ET.

It is an identical situation on Saturday, setting up what everyone hopes to be a thrilling Sunday of singles action. The first singles match will get underway at 8:50am before a 10-minute interval between each of the following 11 clashes.

Whichever team wins will be presented with the Solheim Cup at the closing ceremony on The Great Lawn at 3:30pm.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Gates Open For Public Monday, September 9 Closed Closed Tuesday, September 10 Team USA/Team Europe Practice Session 8:00am - 3:00pm Wednesday, September 11 Team USA/Team Europe Practice Session 7:00am - 4:00pm Thursday, September 12 Team USA/Team Europe Practice Session 7:00am - 4:00pm Friday, September 13 Morning Session - 4 Foursomes Matches Afternoon Session - 4 Fourball Matches 6:00am - 6:00pm Saturday, September 14 Morning Session - 4 Foursomes Matches Afternoon Session - 4 Fourball Matches 6:00am - 6:00pm Sunday, September 15 12 Singles Matches 7:00am - 3:00pm

Solheim Cup 2024 Tee Times

Friday Morning

ET (BST)

7:05am (12:05pm): Foursomes Match One

Foursomes Match One 7:17am (12:17pm): Foursomes Match Two

Foursomes Match Two 7:29am (12:29pm): Foursomes Match Three

Foursomes Match Three 7:41am (12:41pm): Foursomes Match Four

Friday Afternoon

ET (BST)

12:05pm (5:05pm): Fourball Match One

Fourball Match One 12:20pm (5:20pm): Fourball Match Two

Fourball Match Two 12:35pm (5:35pm): Fourball Match Three

Fourball Match Three 12:50pm (5:50pm): Fourball Match Four

Saturday Morning

ET (BST)

7:05am (12:05pm): Foursomes Match One

Foursomes Match One 7:17am (12:17pm): Foursomes Match Two

Foursomes Match Two 7:29am (12:29pm): Foursomes Match Three

Foursomes Match Three 7:41am (12:41pm): Foursomes Match Four

Saturday Afternoon

ET (BST)

12:05pm (5:05pm): Fourball Match One

Fourball Match One 12:20pm (5:20pm): Fourball Match Two

Fourball Match Two 12:35pm (5:35pm): Fourball Match Three

Fourball Match Three 12:50pm (5:50pm): Fourball Match Four

Sunday

ET (BST)

8:50am (1:50pm): Singles Match One

9:00am (2:00pm): Singles Match Two

9:10am (2:10pm): Singles Match Three

9:20am (2:20pm): Singles Match Four

9:30am (2:30pm): Singles Match Five

9:40am (2:40pm): Singles Match Six

9:50am (2:50pm): Singles Match Seven

10:00am (3:00pm): Singles Match Eight

10:10am (3:10pm): Singles Match Nine

10:20am (3:20pm): Singles Match 10

10:30am (3:30pm): Singles Match 11

10:40am (3:40pm): Singles Match 12

How To Watch Solheim Cup In The US

ET

Friday, September 13: 7:00am - 6:00pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 14: 7:00am - 3:00pm (Golf Channel), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (NBC)

Sunday, September 15: 9:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel); 12:00pm - 3:00pm (NBC)

How To Watch Solheim Cup In The UK