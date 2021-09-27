An iconic name in the world of golf, here are 14 things you didn't know about Scotty Cameron.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Scotty Cameron

Scotty Cameron has become arguably the biggest name in terms of putter manufacturers.

Thanks to years of experience and decades in the workshop, he has created putters that some of the greatest players to play the game have used out on Tour.

Tiger Woods for example used a Scotty Cameron for every single one of his Major victories and players like Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have all used a Scotty Cameron putter at one stage during their career. In fact most players have.

Given this high profile, here are some facts on the legendary putter craftsman.

1. His real name is Don.

2. Cameron was born in Glendale, California and grew up in Huntington Beach, California.

3. Scotty got into the game of golf because of his father who was a two handicap. He learned how to make putters at a young age as the pair would tinker with clubs. They would shape club-heads, wrap grips, create new designs and then go and test them.

4. He made putters for several different companies like Maxfli, Cleveland and Mizuno.

5. Cameron gets inspiration for his designs outside of the golf industry. In the past he has said he uses watches, motorcycles, cars and other things to give him ideas.

6. When he was 13 he got his first job picking golf balls on a driving range.

7. In 1992 he created his own company in Cameron Golf International. For the next year or so he and his wife Kathy travelled to PGA Tour events and tried to convince players to use their putters. His big break came when Bernhard Langer won the 1993 Masters with one of his putters.

8. In 1994, Scotty met Wally Uihlein, CEO of Acushnet Company/Titleist. They shared a bond and a relationship was formed as they became partners in September 1994.

9. Scotty Cameron head covers have become incredibly popular amongst collectors with some going for thousands of dollars.

10. 42 major titles have been won by Scotty Cameron putters to date.

11. His workshop is based in Carlsbad, California where he currently lives.

12. The wildest request he ever received from a player was from Brad Bryant. Bryant said he was putting so well with his wedge that he asked Cameron if it was possible to build him a wedge with a putter face by welding a putter face with four degrees of loft onto a wedge. Cameron said no.

13. He has had five holes-in-one and his handicap has been as low as 1.3.

14. If he wasn’t in the golf industry he has said he would be designing furniture instead.

