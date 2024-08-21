Alison Lee Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The American Pro

US star Alison Lee is a multiple champion on the Ladies European Tour and victory on the LPGA Tour doesn’t look far away. Get to know the former World No.1 amateur player and Solheim Cupper with these facts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Lee Facts:

1. She started played golf at the age of six.

2. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

3. Lee credits her father as the person who influenced her career the most.

4. She played on three victorious Junior Solheim Cup Teams and represented the United States twice – winning both times – at the Junior Ryder Cup.

5. She lists shopping, baking and Pinterest amongst her favorite hobbies.

6. Lee won the inaugural ANNIKA Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate female golfer after the 2013-14 season at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Lee once experienced the driver yips, to the point she worried that UCLA might pull her scholarship, and later in her career she admitted to having putting yips.

8. She played in five LPGA events as an amateur with a career-best showing of tied 26th at the 2009 US Women’s Open.

9. Lee was ranked No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 16 weeks.

10. The American won the 2014 Pac-12 Championship when she was ranked the world’s best female amateur player.

11. In early 2024, Lee was bitten by her boyfriend’s dog, 'Bear', and had to have surgery to get rid of an infection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. One of her closest golfing friends is Michelle Wie West, who she first met at the 2009 US Women’s Open when she was 14 years old.

13. Fred Couples once told Lee he was her number one fan.

14. She’s in a relationship with Trey Kidd, a former college player at Colorado State who plays off a plus-three handicap.

15. She currently lives in Las Vegas.

16. Lee loves to read, and in an interview with Golfweek she said that she read over 40 books in 2023.

17. She competed in the 2014 Curtis Cup posting a 3-1-1 record.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alison Lee Bio Name Alison Lee Row 0 - Cell 2 Born Los Angeles, California Row 1 - Cell 2 Date of birth February 26, 1995 Row 2 - Cell 2 Height 5ft 9in (1.75m) Row 3 - Cell 2 Turned professional 2014 Row 4 - Cell 2 Current tour LPGA, LET Row 5 - Cell 2 Professional wins 2 Row 6 - Cell 2