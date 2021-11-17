Mizuno G-Style Shoes Review

The first word that comes up on the Mizuno website alongside these shoes is ‘Relax’ and these shoes are made for comfort. When you look at the entire range of Mizuno footwear the G-Style are their stand-out product when it comes to the casual, more trainer/sneaker-type look.

It takes a certain skill for a golf shoe to look completely at home on a shelf of trainers and, if you were to head straight out after a round, then these wouldn’t look out of place anywhere away from the golf course.

Related: Best Golf Shoes

They come in the staple Mizuno colours of white and blue so you are a bit limited for choice but both are classy looks and come with the embossed logo quietly embedded.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

They feature a soft-touch Kuraray upper, a Japanese waterproof combination, along with a high-traction durable spineless sole so, should you want to tackle 36 holes, then this shouldn’t be a problem and they offer the necessary out-of-the-box comfort that we’re all looking for.

Another bonus is that if you require a wide fit then these should tick that box too.

Related: Most Comfortable Golf Shoes

And they might not look it but they are particularly light at 320g. For a comparison the FootJoy Stratos weigh in at 425g so they really are easy on your feet. They are also fully waterproof and they come with a one-year warranty.

Related: Best Golf Shoes For Walking

When the weather turns you probably won’t want to rely on the Mizuno G-Style but they’re ideal for that summer round and you won’t have to change your shoes in the car park afterwards.

Mizuno might not be your first port of call when it comes to golf shoes but the G-Style are a great accompaniment to any look, on and off the course.