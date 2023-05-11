Mizuno G-Style Golf Shoe Review

The phrase out-of-the-box comfort gets used a lot these days when it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, but the Mizuno G-Style golf shoe really does fulfil that brief. The first time I put the shoe on was just before teeing off and it gave me no issues and felt comfortable and snug for 18 holes. The fact that I often suffer from blisters with new shoes made this feat even more impressive. The trainer-style profile and soft-touch Kuraray synthetic leather upper make for a relaxed combination which will look good off the course as well as perform well on it. It is also very lightweight, coming in at only 320g per shoe, which adds to the comfort levels on offer.

The outsole on the Mizuno G Style works best in drier conditions. (Image credit: Future)

Obviously, this is a spikeless golf shoe meaning it is more suited to the summer months, but I first tested it on a reasonably wet April day and I had no problem on the course. I felt a slight loss of traction on a slippery cart path but apart from that the grip remained solid.

The Mizuno G-Style golf shoe comes with a one-year waterproof warranty and on my first few outings there looked to be no issues here. A particularly errant shot in my first round found me having to take my stance in a shallow pond and my socks remained dry throughout. It even provided enough grip to mean I didn’t end up amongst the reeds with my followthrough.

(Image credit: Future)

The shoe is a lot more understated in style than Mizuno offerings of the past with the Runbird logo set into the side of the upper being the main subtle design flash. If you’re looking for a modern summer golf shoe which offers decent grip and will look good with various outfit choices then the Mizuno G-Style could be the one for you.