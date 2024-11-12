DP World Tour Brings Back Old Favorites In 2025 Schedule Announcement

The DP World Tour has unveiled its 2025 schedule which sees the return of three old favorites and a record total prize fund of over $150 million.

In a 42-event calendar - minimum - taking in at least 26 different countries, players will once again have the option of competing at the Turkish Open, the Austrian Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge while several new locations will be used across the season as the likes of the Open de France, the Irish Open, and the Italian Open all switch golf courses.

Plus, DP World Tour members will compete for a record total prize fund of $153 million outside of the Major championships next season as the five Rolex Series events (including the playoffs) retain their place, spaced evenly throughout the year.

The new campaign, which begins on November 21 with the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, will once again consist of 'Global Swings', the 'Back Nine', and 'DP World Tour Play-Offs.'

Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “Our 2025 schedule once again demonstrates and celebrates the truly global nature of the DP World Tour.

◾️ Minimum of 42 tournaments in a minimum of 26 different countries◾️ Austrian and Turkish Opens return, as does the Nedbank Golf Challenge◾️ ‘Global Swings’, the ‘Back 9’ and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’ form three phasesView the full 2025 schedule 👇November 12, 2024

“The introduction of the Global Swings in the current season has given us a strong, clear narrative that showcases the diversity of our membership and the places and cultures we visit. This will be further enhanced through the return of national Opens in Turkey and Austria in the first phase of our 2025 season.

“Then, as we have seen in recent weeks with great success in terms of attendance, viewing figures and compelling drama, the Back 9 provides a real opportunity for our Tour internationally as we build momentum into the Play-Offs. We therefore also look forward to building on this in our 2025 season."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first of two returning tournaments will be the Turkish Open, which is due to be played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8-11, marking the DP World Tour’s return to Turkey for the first time in six years. Before that, the event had taken place each year from 2013 to 2019.

A matter of weeks later, the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand is set to take place at Altentann Golf Club from May 29 - June 1. The DP World Tour had not held a tournament in Austria since 2021, and the 2025 running will see the 23rd edition of the country's national open which started with Bernhard Langer's victory in 1990.

As the DP World Tour makes significant changes to its latest campaign, a number of new courses will be in action next year. The Italian Open has moved from Adriatic Golf Club Cervia on the country's east coast to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany on its west.

Guy Kinnings and the victorious Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, during 'The Back 9' segment, the Open de France has temporarily switched from Le Golf National to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche due to required maintenance work at the former.

And the Irish Open moves from one iconic layout to another, waving goodbye to Royal County Down and saying hello to The K Club once again after it hosted in 2023, with the site of Team Europe's 2006 Ryder Cup victory set to do so again in 2027.

There will also be a brief gap in the schedule during late September as Team Europe travels over to Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

View the full 2025 DP World Tour schedule