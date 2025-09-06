What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Walker Cup

Find out what drivers all 20 players are using at the 50th Walker Cup, where Team GB&I are looking to upset Team USA at Cypress Point

The Walker Cup in the middle, with four golfers around the outside
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The 50th Walker Cup is upon us, with Team USA looking to retain the trophy for a fifth straight year after beating Team GB&I in the last four editions.

Taking place at the stunning Cypress Point, the world's best amateurs from the USA and GB&I will descend on the team tournament, which takes place September 6-7th.

Cypress Point 16th hole

Amateur golf continues to grow stronger and stronger, with one notable aspect being the distance that the younger players are able to produce from off the tee.

One particular example is 2023 Walker Cup player and 2022 NCAA Division I Individual champion Gordon Sargent who, after earning a PGA Tour card, has become the longest hitter on the circuit in 2025, averaging an eye-watering 336 yards.

Hard work in the gym is obviously one of the key factors for the distance, but another reason is the equipment, with driver manufacturers able to maximize performance from their clubs via various technological inputs.

Gordon Sargent hits a driver off the tee

At Cypress Point, there will be some big-hitting on show from the 20 amateurs in the field and, interestingly, over 50% of players are using Titleist drivers to take on the Californian layout.

Check out the full details below...

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Walker Cup

USA

Player

Driver

Ethan Fang

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Stewart Hagestad

Titleist GT2

Mason Howell

Ping G440 LST

Ben James

Titleist GT3

Jackson Koivun

Titleist GT2

Michael La Sasso

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Jacob Modleski

Ping G440 LST

Tommy Morrison

Titleist GT3

Preston Stout

Titleist GT3

Jase Summy

Titleist GT3

Europe

Player

Driver

Cameron Adam

Titleist GT3

Eliot Baker

Titleist GT2

Dominic Clemons

Ping G440 LST

Charlie Forster

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Connor Graham

Titleist GT3

Stuart Grehan

Ping G440 LST

Luke Poulter

Titleist TSR2

Niall Shiels Donegan

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Gavin Tiernan

Ping G440 LST

Tyler Weaver

Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Walker Cup

Brand

Number

Titleist

11

Ping

5

Callaway

2

TaylorMade

2

Like those players on the PGA Tour, competitors in the Walker Cup are using the lower spin models of driver, with Ping, Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway represented.

In total, Titleist make up over half of the drivers at the Walker Cup, with the GT2 and GT3 used by 10 and the TSR2 by Luke Poulter. It's worth noting that the Englishman has also used the GT2, but was using the TSR2 during The Amateur Championship.

Ping is used by a quarter of the field, with all five men putting the new G440 LST in the bag. It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as Charlie Forster and Niall Shiels Donegan have the new Qi35 LS in play.

Interestingly, Callaway have two drivers represented, but all three are different heads, with the new Elyte and Paradym Ai Smoke used by the US team. Although they are different models, both are the Triple Diamond version, a compact, low launching driver.

Titleist GT3 Driver

The most popular model is the Titleist GT3, which sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness. It offers the most adjustability, which is why six players have it in play.

Five players have the Ping G440 LST in the bag, while three have the Titleist GT2 and two the TaylorMade Qi35 LS. The final two drivers are made up of Callaway models.

