What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Walker Cup
Find out what drivers all 20 players are using at the 50th Walker Cup, where Team GB&I are looking to upset Team USA at Cypress Point
The 50th Walker Cup is upon us, with Team USA looking to retain the trophy for a fifth straight year after beating Team GB&I in the last four editions.
Taking place at the stunning Cypress Point, the world's best amateurs from the USA and GB&I will descend on the team tournament, which takes place September 6-7th.
Amateur golf continues to grow stronger and stronger, with one notable aspect being the distance that the younger players are able to produce from off the tee.
One particular example is 2023 Walker Cup player and 2022 NCAA Division I Individual champion Gordon Sargent who, after earning a PGA Tour card, has become the longest hitter on the circuit in 2025, averaging an eye-watering 336 yards.
Hard work in the gym is obviously one of the key factors for the distance, but another reason is the equipment, with driver manufacturers able to maximize performance from their clubs via various technological inputs.
At Cypress Point, there will be some big-hitting on show from the 20 amateurs in the field and, interestingly, over 50% of players are using Titleist drivers to take on the Californian layout.
Check out the full details below...
Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Walker Cup
USA
Player
Driver
Ethan Fang
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Stewart Hagestad
Titleist GT2
Mason Howell
Ping G440 LST
Ben James
Titleist GT3
Jackson Koivun
Titleist GT2
Michael La Sasso
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Jacob Modleski
Ping G440 LST
Tommy Morrison
Titleist GT3
Preston Stout
Titleist GT3
Jase Summy
Titleist GT3
Europe
Player
Driver
Cameron Adam
Titleist GT3
Eliot Baker
Titleist GT2
Dominic Clemons
Ping G440 LST
Charlie Forster
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Connor Graham
Titleist GT3
Stuart Grehan
Ping G440 LST
Luke Poulter
Titleist TSR2
Niall Shiels Donegan
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Gavin Tiernan
Ping G440 LST
Tyler Weaver
Titleist GT2
Top Brands Used At The 2025 Walker Cup
Brand
Number
Titleist
11
Ping
5
Callaway
2
TaylorMade
2
Like those players on the PGA Tour, competitors in the Walker Cup are using the lower spin models of driver, with Ping, Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway represented.
In total, Titleist make up over half of the drivers at the Walker Cup, with the GT2 and GT3 used by 10 and the TSR2 by Luke Poulter. It's worth noting that the Englishman has also used the GT2, but was using the TSR2 during The Amateur Championship.
Ping is used by a quarter of the field, with all five men putting the new G440 LST in the bag. It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as Charlie Forster and Niall Shiels Donegan have the new Qi35 LS in play.
Interestingly, Callaway have two drivers represented, but all three are different heads, with the new Elyte and Paradym Ai Smoke used by the US team. Although they are different models, both are the Triple Diamond version, a compact, low launching driver.
What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Walker Cup?
The most popular model is the Titleist GT3, which sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness. It offers the most adjustability, which is why six players have it in play.
Five players have the Ping G440 LST in the bag, while three have the Titleist GT2 and two the TaylorMade Qi35 LS. The final two drivers are made up of Callaway models.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
