What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Walker Cup

The 50th Walker Cup is upon us, with Team USA looking to retain the trophy for a fifth straight year after beating Team GB&I in the last four editions.

Taking place at the stunning Cypress Point, the world's best amateurs from the USA and GB&I will descend on the team tournament, which takes place September 6-7th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amateur golf continues to grow stronger and stronger, with one notable aspect being the distance that the younger players are able to produce from off the tee.

One particular example is 2023 Walker Cup player and 2022 NCAA Division I Individual champion Gordon Sargent who, after earning a PGA Tour card, has become the longest hitter on the circuit in 2025, averaging an eye-watering 336 yards.

Hard work in the gym is obviously one of the key factors for the distance, but another reason is the equipment, with driver manufacturers able to maximize performance from their clubs via various technological inputs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Cypress Point, there will be some big-hitting on show from the 20 amateurs in the field and, interestingly, over 50% of players are using Titleist drivers to take on the Californian layout.

Check out the full details below...

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Walker Cup

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Ethan Fang Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Stewart Hagestad Titleist GT2 Mason Howell Ping G440 LST Ben James Titleist GT3 Jackson Koivun Titleist GT2 Michael La Sasso Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Jacob Modleski Ping G440 LST Tommy Morrison Titleist GT3 Preston Stout Titleist GT3 Jase Summy Titleist GT3

Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Cameron Adam Titleist GT3 Eliot Baker Titleist GT2 Dominic Clemons Ping G440 LST Charlie Forster TaylorMade Qi35 LS Connor Graham Titleist GT3 Stuart Grehan Ping G440 LST Luke Poulter Titleist TSR2 Niall Shiels Donegan TaylorMade Qi35 LS Gavin Tiernan Ping G440 LST Tyler Weaver Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Walker Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 11 Ping 5 Callaway 2 TaylorMade 2

Like those players on the PGA Tour, competitors in the Walker Cup are using the lower spin models of driver, with Ping, Titleist, TaylorMade and Callaway represented.

In total, Titleist make up over half of the drivers at the Walker Cup, with the GT2 and GT3 used by 10 and the TSR2 by Luke Poulter. It's worth noting that the Englishman has also used the GT2, but was using the TSR2 during The Amateur Championship.

Ping is used by a quarter of the field, with all five men putting the new G440 LST in the bag. It's a similar story for TaylorMade, as Charlie Forster and Niall Shiels Donegan have the new Qi35 LS in play.

Interestingly, Callaway have two drivers represented, but all three are different heads, with the new Elyte and Paradym Ai Smoke used by the US team. Although they are different models, both are the Triple Diamond version, a compact, low launching driver.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Walker Cup?

(Image credit: Future)

The most popular model is the Titleist GT3, which sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness. It offers the most adjustability, which is why six players have it in play.

Five players have the Ping G440 LST in the bag, while three have the Titleist GT2 and two the TaylorMade Qi35 LS. The final two drivers are made up of Callaway models.