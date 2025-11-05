What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Following on from the 40th event of the 2025 DP World Tour season, we now know who has made it into the circuit's Play-Offs.

Some huge names will be present at the first of two tournaments, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as Ryder Cup stars and Major winners tee it up at Yas Links.

Paul Waring claimed the victory last season, but will be missing after failing to qualify for the DP World Tour Play-Offs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a 7,425 yard layout, it's known to be a tough test off the tee, which is why players will want to have their drivers on form to manage the difficult fairways in Abu Dhabi.

For some, they will be relying on their usual gamers but, earlier this week, new Ping and TaylorMade drivers were spotted on the USGA’s conforming list, with the latter seen in players’ hands during the practice rounds.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Angel Ayora were the players seen using the new Qi4D drivers as they practiced before the $9 million event, with both the standard and LS versions spotted.

As of Wednesday evening, it's unclear as to which models will be used at Yas Links, but it will be interesting to see which one they go with as they look to claim the victory.

A total of 76 players are teeing it up for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers will be in play from Thursday to Sunday.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

*driver correct as of final tournament played

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 (spotted using Qi4D) Marco Penge Mizuno ST-X 230 Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Kristoffer Reitan Ping G440 Max Adrien Saddier Mizuno ST-Z 230 Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 John Parry Ping G440 Max Alex Noren Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D Laurie Canter Ping G440 LST Haotong Li Titleist GT2 Daniel Brown Ping G440 LST Keita Nakajima TaylorMade Qi35 LS Jordan Smith Titleist GT2 Martin Couvra TaylorMade Qi35 Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist GT3 Joakim Lagergren Wilson Dynapwr Carbon Elvis Smylie Titleist GT3 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Ping G440 LST Daniel Hillier Titleist GT3 Thriston Lawrence Ping G440 Max Patrick Reed Titleist GT3 Jayden Schaper TaylorMade Qi35 Angel Ayora TaylorMade Qi35 (spotted using Qi4D) Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 Dot (spotted using Qi4D LS) Shaun Norris Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Jacques Kruyswijk Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Joost Luiten Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Andy Sullivan Titleist GT3 Eugenio Chacarra Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Titleist GT3 Michael Kim Titleist GT2 Richard Mansell Titleist GT3 Marcus Armitage Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Calum Hill Titleist GT2 Kazuma Kobori Titleist GT3 Nicolai Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Oliver Lindell Cobra DS ADAPT X Golf Tom McKibbin Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Johannes Veerman Ping G440 LST Ewen Ferguson Titleist TSR3 Jorge Campillo Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Grant Forrest Titleist GT3 Nacho Elvira Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Connor Syme Ping G440 LST Marcel Schneider TaylorMade Qi35 LS Jacob Skov Olesen Titleist GT2 Brandon Robinson Thompson Srixon ZXi LS Todd Clements Titleist GT2 Matthew Jordan Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Dylan Naidoo Titleist GT2 Francesco Laporta Titleist GT3 Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 Darius Van Driel Srixon ZXi LS Alejandro Del Rey Titleist TSR3 Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 Joel Girrbach Ping G440 LST Alex Fitzpatrick Ping G440 LST Romain Langasque TaylorMade Stealth Plus Junghwan Lee Ping G440 LST Ugo Coussaud Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Andrea Pavan Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Ben Schmidt Ping G430 LST Manuel Elvira Titleist TSR3 Richard Sterne Titleist GT3 Rafa Cabrera Bello Titleist GT3 Mikael Lindberg Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Ryggs Johnston TaylorMade Qi35 Jeong Weon Ko Titleist GT3 Joe Dean Ping G430 Max 10K Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi LS+

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 26 Callaway 15 Ping 14 TaylorMade 10 Srixon 3 Mizuno 2 Wilson 1 Cobra 1

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

(Image credit: Future)

Like we saw at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 is the most used driver this week in Abu Dhabi, as 14 players will tee it up with this club in the bag.

Known as one of the best drivers money can buy, the GT3 sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness, with it also offering the most adjustability.

Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed are just some of the big names wielding the GT3. In fact, throughout 2025, it is the driver with the most wins on the DP World Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second most used driver in Abu Dhabi is the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which is also the big stick with the second most wins on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Used by nine players, including the Hojgaard twins, the Triple Diamond version of the Paradym Ai Smoke is the low-spinning, low-flighted model in its range. Despite being an older driver, it's still extremely popular with those on the professional circuits.

Rounding out the final podium position is the Ping G440 LST which, like the Triple Diamond, is the low-spinning version of the G440 range. Eight players have the driver in the bag, including 2025 circuit winners Laurie Canter and Dan Brown.

Nicolai Hojgaard uses his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond during a practice round in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the new TaylorMade Qi4D, we have seen three players using it during the practice rounds - McIlroy, Fleetwood and Ayora.

Usually, McIlroy would use the Qi10 driver, while Fleetwood the Qi35 Dot and Ayora the standard Qi35. The latter is actually the fifth most used driver this week in the UAE, as four players have it in play.