What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
The DP World Tour Play-Offs gets underway at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with 25 different driver heads set to be used in the 76 man event at Yas Links
Following on from the 40th event of the 2025 DP World Tour season, we now know who has made it into the circuit's Play-Offs.
Some huge names will be present at the first of two tournaments, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as Ryder Cup stars and Major winners tee it up at Yas Links.
Featuring a 7,425 yard layout, it's known to be a tough test off the tee, which is why players will want to have their drivers on form to manage the difficult fairways in Abu Dhabi.
For some, they will be relying on their usual gamers but, earlier this week, new Ping and TaylorMade drivers were spotted on the USGA’s conforming list, with the latter seen in players’ hands during the practice rounds.
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Angel Ayora were the players seen using the new Qi4D drivers as they practiced before the $9 million event, with both the standard and LS versions spotted.
As of Wednesday evening, it's unclear as to which models will be used at Yas Links, but it will be interesting to see which one they go with as they look to claim the victory.
A total of 76 players are teeing it up for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers will be in play from Thursday to Sunday.
Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
*driver correct as of final tournament played
Player
Driver
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10 (spotted using Qi4D)
Marco Penge
Mizuno ST-X 230
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping G430 LST
Kristoffer Reitan
Ping G440 Max
Adrien Saddier
Mizuno ST-Z 230
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist TSR2
John Parry
Ping G440 Max
Alex Noren
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D
Laurie Canter
Ping G440 LST
Haotong Li
Titleist GT2
Daniel Brown
Ping G440 LST
Keita Nakajima
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Jordan Smith
Titleist GT2
Martin Couvra
TaylorMade Qi35
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist GT3
Joakim Lagergren
Wilson Dynapwr Carbon
Elvis Smylie
Titleist GT3
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Ping G440 LST
Daniel Hillier
Titleist GT3
Thriston Lawrence
Ping G440 Max
Patrick Reed
Titleist GT3
Jayden Schaper
TaylorMade Qi35
Angel Ayora
TaylorMade Qi35 (spotted using Qi4D)
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi35 Dot (spotted using Qi4D LS)
Shaun Norris
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Jacques Kruyswijk
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Joost Luiten
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Andy Sullivan
Titleist GT3
Eugenio Chacarra
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Titleist GT3
Michael Kim
Titleist GT2
Richard Mansell
Titleist GT3
Marcus Armitage
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Calum Hill
Titleist GT2
Kazuma Kobori
Titleist GT3
Nicolai Hojgaard
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Oliver Lindell
Cobra DS ADAPT X Golf
Tom McKibbin
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Johannes Veerman
Ping G440 LST
Ewen Ferguson
Titleist TSR3
Jorge Campillo
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Grant Forrest
Titleist GT3
Nacho Elvira
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Connor Syme
Ping G440 LST
Marcel Schneider
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Jacob Skov Olesen
Titleist GT2
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Srixon ZXi LS
Todd Clements
Titleist GT2
Matthew Jordan
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Dylan Naidoo
Titleist GT2
Francesco Laporta
Titleist GT3
Aaron Rai
TaylorMade M6
Darius Van Driel
Srixon ZXi LS
Alejandro Del Rey
Titleist TSR3
Ryan Gerard
Titleist GT3
Joel Girrbach
Ping G440 LST
Alex Fitzpatrick
Ping G440 LST
Romain Langasque
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Junghwan Lee
Ping G440 LST
Ugo Coussaud
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max
Andrea Pavan
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Ben Schmidt
Ping G430 LST
Manuel Elvira
Titleist TSR3
Richard Sterne
Titleist GT3
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Titleist GT3
Mikael Lindberg
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Ryggs Johnston
TaylorMade Qi35
Jeong Weon Ko
Titleist GT3
Joe Dean
Ping G430 Max 10K
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist TSR2
Shane Lowry
Srixon ZXi LS+
Top Brands Used At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Brand
Number
Titleist
26
Callaway
15
Ping
14
TaylorMade
10
Srixon
3
Mizuno
2
Wilson
1
Cobra
1
What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
Like we saw at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 is the most used driver this week in Abu Dhabi, as 14 players will tee it up with this club in the bag.
Known as one of the best drivers money can buy, the GT3 sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness, with it also offering the most adjustability.
Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed are just some of the big names wielding the GT3. In fact, throughout 2025, it is the driver with the most wins on the DP World Tour.
The second most used driver in Abu Dhabi is the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which is also the big stick with the second most wins on the DP World Tour in 2025.
Used by nine players, including the Hojgaard twins, the Triple Diamond version of the Paradym Ai Smoke is the low-spinning, low-flighted model in its range. Despite being an older driver, it's still extremely popular with those on the professional circuits.
Rounding out the final podium position is the Ping G440 LST which, like the Triple Diamond, is the low-spinning version of the G440 range. Eight players have the driver in the bag, including 2025 circuit winners Laurie Canter and Dan Brown.
In terms of the new TaylorMade Qi4D, we have seen three players using it during the practice rounds - McIlroy, Fleetwood and Ayora.
Usually, McIlroy would use the Qi10 driver, while Fleetwood the Qi35 Dot and Ayora the standard Qi35. The latter is actually the fifth most used driver this week in the UAE, as four players have it in play.
Driver Model
Number
Titleist GT3
14
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
9
Ping G440 LST
8
Titleist GT2
7
TaylorMade Qi35
4
