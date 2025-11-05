What Driver Every Player Is Using At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The DP World Tour Play-Offs gets underway at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with 25 different driver heads set to be used in the 76 man event at Yas Links

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy with four golfers around it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Following on from the 40th event of the 2025 DP World Tour season, we now know who has made it into the circuit's Play-Offs.

Some huge names will be present at the first of two tournaments, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as Ryder Cup stars and Major winners tee it up at Yas Links.

Paul Waring holds the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy

Paul Waring claimed the victory last season, but will be missing after failing to qualify for the DP World Tour Play-Offs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a 7,425 yard layout, it's known to be a tough test off the tee, which is why players will want to have their drivers on form to manage the difficult fairways in Abu Dhabi.

For some, they will be relying on their usual gamers but, earlier this week, new Ping and TaylorMade drivers were spotted on the USGA’s conforming list, with the latter seen in players’ hands during the practice rounds.

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Angel Ayora were the players seen using the new Qi4D drivers as they practiced before the $9 million event, with both the standard and LS versions spotted.

As of Wednesday evening, it's unclear as to which models will be used at Yas Links, but it will be interesting to see which one they go with as they look to claim the victory.

A total of 76 players are teeing it up for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers will be in play from Thursday to Sunday.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

*driver correct as of final tournament played

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Driver

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10 (spotted using Qi4D)

Marco Penge

Mizuno ST-X 230

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping G430 LST

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping G440 Max

Adrien Saddier

Mizuno ST-Z 230

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist TSR2

John Parry

Ping G440 Max

Alex Noren

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max D

Laurie Canter

Ping G440 LST

Haotong Li

Titleist GT2

Daniel Brown

Ping G440 LST

Keita Nakajima

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Jordan Smith

Titleist GT2

Martin Couvra

TaylorMade Qi35

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist GT3

Joakim Lagergren

Wilson Dynapwr Carbon

Elvis Smylie

Titleist GT3

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Ping G440 LST

Daniel Hillier

Titleist GT3

Thriston Lawrence

Ping G440 Max

Patrick Reed

Titleist GT3

Jayden Schaper

TaylorMade Qi35

Angel Ayora

TaylorMade Qi35 (spotted using Qi4D)

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi35 Dot (spotted using Qi4D LS)

Shaun Norris

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Jacques Kruyswijk

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Joost Luiten

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Andy Sullivan

Titleist GT3

Eugenio Chacarra

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Titleist GT3

Michael Kim

Titleist GT2

Richard Mansell

Titleist GT3

Marcus Armitage

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Calum Hill

Titleist GT2

Kazuma Kobori

Titleist GT3

Nicolai Hojgaard

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Oliver Lindell

Cobra DS ADAPT X Golf

Tom McKibbin

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Johannes Veerman

Ping G440 LST

Ewen Ferguson

Titleist TSR3

Jorge Campillo

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Grant Forrest

Titleist GT3

Nacho Elvira

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Connor Syme

Ping G440 LST

Marcel Schneider

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Jacob Skov Olesen

Titleist GT2

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Srixon ZXi LS

Todd Clements

Titleist GT2

Matthew Jordan

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Dylan Naidoo

Titleist GT2

Francesco Laporta

Titleist GT3

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade M6

Darius Van Driel

Srixon ZXi LS

Alejandro Del Rey

Titleist TSR3

Ryan Gerard

Titleist GT3

Joel Girrbach

Ping G440 LST

Alex Fitzpatrick

Ping G440 LST

Romain Langasque

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Junghwan Lee

Ping G440 LST

Ugo Coussaud

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max

Andrea Pavan

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Ben Schmidt

Ping G430 LST

Manuel Elvira

Titleist TSR3

Richard Sterne

Titleist GT3

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Titleist GT3

Mikael Lindberg

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Ryggs Johnston

TaylorMade Qi35

Jeong Weon Ko

Titleist GT3

Joe Dean

Ping G430 Max 10K

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist TSR2

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZXi LS+

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

26

Callaway

15

Ping

14

TaylorMade

10

Srixon

3

Mizuno

2

Wilson

1

Cobra

1

Titleist GT3 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Like we saw at the Walker Cup, the Titleist GT3 is the most used driver this week in Abu Dhabi, as 14 players will tee it up with this club in the bag.

Known as one of the best drivers money can buy, the GT3 sits in the middle of the GT range in terms of spin and forgiveness, with it also offering the most adjustability.

Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed are just some of the big names wielding the GT3. In fact, throughout 2025, it is the driver with the most wins on the DP World Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second most used driver in Abu Dhabi is the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, which is also the big stick with the second most wins on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Used by nine players, including the Hojgaard twins, the Triple Diamond version of the Paradym Ai Smoke is the low-spinning, low-flighted model in its range. Despite being an older driver, it's still extremely popular with those on the professional circuits.

Rounding out the final podium position is the Ping G440 LST which, like the Triple Diamond, is the low-spinning version of the G440 range. Eight players have the driver in the bag, including 2025 circuit winners Laurie Canter and Dan Brown.

Nicolai Hojgaard hits a driver

Nicolai Hojgaard uses his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond during a practice round in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the new TaylorMade Qi4D, we have seen three players using it during the practice rounds - McIlroy, Fleetwood and Ayora.

Usually, McIlroy would use the Qi10 driver, while Fleetwood the Qi35 Dot and Ayora the standard Qi35. The latter is actually the fifth most used driver this week in the UAE, as four players have it in play.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Driver Model

Number

Titleist GT3

14

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

9

Ping G440 LST

8

Titleist GT2

7

TaylorMade Qi35

4

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.