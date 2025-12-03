Scottie Scheffler Puts New TaylorMade Driver In The Bag... But One Aspect Appears To Have Remained From His Previous Gamer

Scottie Scheffler makes his first competitive start since the Ryder Cup at this week's Hero World Challenge, and he will be doing so with some new clubs in the bag.

As we saw at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood put new TaylorMade driver and woods in their set-ups, Scheffler appears to be following suit, as he was spotted using both the TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway wood in the Bahamas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Scheffler were to keep them in the bag for the $5 million event, it would mean the World No.1, No.2 and No.3 have made the jump to the Qi4D range, with all three possessing different face iterations.

In terms of Scheffler, the 29-year-old has a dark blue face on his Qi4D, which looks very similar to that of his previous gamer, the Qi10, which remained in his bag for 2024 and 2025.

As of writing, the reason for the light blue face remaining on the driver is unclear but, when Golf Monthly spoke to TaylorMade's Tour Senior Manager, Adrian Rietveld, in July, he was able to provide some details as to why Scheffler prefers the lighter blue color.

"You could say it's about the brightness of the face, but he doesn't have a topline on the driver, which is different to all of our drivers," stated Rietveld.

"When talking about the face, he likes to see as much of it as he can and that helps him at that low loft. It's set between 7.5° to 7.75° and you can head-sort to get that within the tolerance, so he can have that exact loft that he's always played and looked at."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 The driver face of Scheffler's Qi4D (Image credit: Getty Images) Scheffler using the Qi10 during the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Scheffler had been using the Qi10 Dot driver, but it appears there's no dot on the new Qi4D, signifying that it could be the standard version.

Another possible change is the shaft, which featured a new LR label underneath his grip. From what we can see, though, it appears that Scheffler has remained in the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X.

Along with the driver, Scheffler has joined McIlroy in adding the Qi4D fairway wood into his set-up, swapping it in for the Qi10, a club that was a regular feature in many pros' bags throughout 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, all of the top three could be in the Qi4D range by the end of the week and, in terms of McIlroy and Fleetwood, their driver face configurations differ from each other.

McIlroy, who is teeing it up at the Crown Australian Open, is using the standard Qi4D, but appears to have a lighter grey with markers on the face of his new driver.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, is using the low-spin (LS) version of the Qi4D and has a much darker grey with more subtle markers. Both swapped the new drivers in for the Qi10 and the Qi35 Dot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.