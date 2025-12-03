Scottie Scheffler Puts New TaylorMade Driver In The Bag... But One Aspect Appears To Have Remained From His Previous Gamer
Like many TaylorMade staffers, the World No.1 was spotted in the new Qi4D driver, with his model featuring a similar face iteration to his old Qi10
Scottie Scheffler makes his first competitive start since the Ryder Cup at this week's Hero World Challenge, and he will be doing so with some new clubs in the bag.
As we saw at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood put new TaylorMade driver and woods in their set-ups, Scheffler appears to be following suit, as he was spotted using both the TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway wood in the Bahamas.
If Scheffler were to keep them in the bag for the $5 million event, it would mean the World No.1, No.2 and No.3 have made the jump to the Qi4D range, with all three possessing different face iterations.
In terms of Scheffler, the 29-year-old has a dark blue face on his Qi4D, which looks very similar to that of his previous gamer, the Qi10, which remained in his bag for 2024 and 2025.
As of writing, the reason for the light blue face remaining on the driver is unclear but, when Golf Monthly spoke to TaylorMade's Tour Senior Manager, Adrian Rietveld, in July, he was able to provide some details as to why Scheffler prefers the lighter blue color.
"You could say it's about the brightness of the face, but he doesn't have a topline on the driver, which is different to all of our drivers," stated Rietveld.
"When talking about the face, he likes to see as much of it as he can and that helps him at that low loft. It's set between 7.5° to 7.75° and you can head-sort to get that within the tolerance, so he can have that exact loft that he's always played and looked at."
Previously, Scheffler had been using the Qi10 Dot driver, but it appears there's no dot on the new Qi4D, signifying that it could be the standard version.
Another possible change is the shaft, which featured a new LR label underneath his grip. From what we can see, though, it appears that Scheffler has remained in the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X.
Along with the driver, Scheffler has joined McIlroy in adding the Qi4D fairway wood into his set-up, swapping it in for the Qi10, a club that was a regular feature in many pros' bags throughout 2025.
As mentioned, all of the top three could be in the Qi4D range by the end of the week and, in terms of McIlroy and Fleetwood, their driver face configurations differ from each other.
McIlroy, who is teeing it up at the Crown Australian Open, is using the standard Qi4D, but appears to have a lighter grey with markers on the face of his new driver.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, is using the low-spin (LS) version of the Qi4D and has a much darker grey with more subtle markers. Both swapped the new drivers in for the Qi10 and the Qi35 Dot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
