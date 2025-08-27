Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?

A driver is, arguably, the most important club in the bag and, throughout 2025, some big names have wielded the driver to much success on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have claimed the most victories, with five and three wins, and the World No.1 and 2 have done that using the same model of driver, specifically the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, Scheffler continues to use that model, while McIlroy has gone back to the standard Qi10. The duo make up eight of TaylorMade's 10 driver victories in 2025, with Tommy Fleetwood and Karl Vilips the other two names to claim a win using a TaylorMade driver.

Over 39 events, Titleist has the most wins with 12. In fact, at the Genesis Invitational, Ludvig Aberg used two different Titleist drivers on his way to victory in February.

Using the GT2 for the first three rounds of the event at Torrey Pines, Aberg changed to his trusty Titleist TSR2 for the final day, a club that helped him secure a one shot victory.

Image 1 of 2 Aberg during round three and round four of the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Titleist and TaylorMade, Ping has enjoyed an excellent season, with a range of its drivers catapulting players to 10 victories throughout the 2025 season.

Callaway and Srixon are the final two brands, with the two companies' drivers culminating in eight victories between them. One of those wins was Justin Rose, who used a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The driver was the fourth different model he used in the season.

Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…

What Driver Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Winner Driver The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II Sony Open in Hawaii Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 The American Express Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Farmers Insurance Open Harris English Ping G430 LST AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot WM Phoenix Open Thomas Detry Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Genesis Invitational Ludvig Aberg Titleist GT2/TSR2 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Brian Campbell Ping G440 LST Cognizant Classic Joe Highsmith Titleist GT3 Arnold Palmer Invitational Russell Henley Titleist GT3 Puerto Rico Open Karl Vilips TaylorMade Qi35 LS The Players Championship Rory McIlroy (2) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Valspar Championship Viktor Hovland Ping G425 LST Texas Children's Houston Open Min Woo Lee Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Valero Texas Open Brian Harman Titleist TSi2 The Masters Rory McIlroy (3) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot RBC Heritage Justin Thomas Titleist GT2 Corales Puntacana Championship Garrick Higgo Titleist GT2 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin Ping G440 LST & Ping G430 Max 10K CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Truist Championship Sepp Straka (2) Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Myrtle Beach Classic Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler (2) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Charles Schwab Challenge Ben Griffin (2) Ping G430 Max 10K The Memorial Tournament Scottie Scheffler (3) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot RBC Canadian Open Ryan Fox Srixon ZXi US Open JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Travelers Championship Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Rocket Classic Aldrich Potgieter Titleist GT2 John Deere Classic Brian Campbell (2) Ping G440 LST Genesis Scottish Open Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST ISCO Championship William Mouw Ping G400 LST The Open Championship Scottie Scheffler (4) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Barracuda Championship Ryan Gerard Titleist GT3 3M Open Kurt Kitayama Titleist GT3 Wyndham Championship Cameron Young Titleist GT2 FedEx St. Jude Championship Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond BMW Championship Scottie Scheffler (5) TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Tour Championship Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 Dot

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 12 TaylorMade 10 Ping 10 Callaway 5 Srixon 3

What Is The Most Popular Driver Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

Because of Scheffler and McIlroy's success, the most used driver is the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot, which blends the forgiveness of the standard Qi10 and the low spinning nature of the Qi10 LS. Fleetwood has the Dot version of the newer Qi35, while Vilips has the LS version of that driver.

In terms of Titleist, five players used the GT2 and five players used the GT3. The difference between the two is that the GT2 has more forgiveness and stability, while the GT3 is more adjustable and designed for faster swing speeds.

Along with the GT2 and GT3, the older TSi2 and TSi3 were also used to win, with Brian Harman and Nick Taylor using them for their Valero Texas Open and Sony Open in Hawaii victories.

Harman during the final round of the Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Titleist, various Ping models have been used to win on Tour in 2025. These include the G440 and G430 LST, as well as the the G430 Max 10K and even the G400 LST, which was released back in 2017.

Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond was used by Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry and Rose in 2025, while Min Woo Lee used the newer Elyte Triple Diamond.

It's a similar story for Srixon, as Hideki Matsuyama used the older ZX5 LS Mk II. Later on in the year he switched to the ZXi, a model that Ryan Fox used to wrap up two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025.