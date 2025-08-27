Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?
A total of 40 drivers have been used to win throughout the 2025 PGA Tour season, with various models being put in play by the world's best
A driver is, arguably, the most important club in the bag and, throughout 2025, some big names have wielded the driver to much success on the PGA Tour.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have claimed the most victories, with five and three wins, and the World No.1 and 2 have done that using the same model of driver, specifically the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot.
As of writing, Scheffler continues to use that model, while McIlroy has gone back to the standard Qi10. The duo make up eight of TaylorMade's 10 driver victories in 2025, with Tommy Fleetwood and Karl Vilips the other two names to claim a win using a TaylorMade driver.
Over 39 events, Titleist has the most wins with 12. In fact, at the Genesis Invitational, Ludvig Aberg used two different Titleist drivers on his way to victory in February.
Using the GT2 for the first three rounds of the event at Torrey Pines, Aberg changed to his trusty Titleist TSR2 for the final day, a club that helped him secure a one shot victory.
Along with Titleist and TaylorMade, Ping has enjoyed an excellent season, with a range of its drivers catapulting players to 10 victories throughout the 2025 season.
Callaway and Srixon are the final two brands, with the two companies' drivers culminating in eight victories between them. One of those wins was Justin Rose, who used a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The driver was the fourth different model he used in the season.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…
What Driver Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025
*driver correct as of the tournament
Event
Winner
Driver
The Sentry
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II
Sony Open in Hawaii
Nick Taylor
Titleist TSi3
The American Express
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Farmers Insurance Open
Harris English
Ping G430 LST
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
WM Phoenix Open
Thomas Detry
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Genesis Invitational
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist GT2/TSR2
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Brian Campbell
Ping G440 LST
Cognizant Classic
Joe Highsmith
Titleist GT3
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Russell Henley
Titleist GT3
Puerto Rico Open
Karl Vilips
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy (2)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland
Ping G425 LST
Texas Children's Houston Open
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Valero Texas Open
Brian Harman
Titleist TSi2
The Masters
Rory McIlroy (3)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas
Titleist GT2
Corales Puntacana Championship
Garrick Higgo
Titleist GT2
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin
Ping G440 LST & Ping G430 Max 10K
CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Truist Championship
Sepp Straka (2)
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox
Srixon ZXi
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler (2)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Charles Schwab Challenge
Ben Griffin (2)
Ping G430 Max 10K
The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler (3)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox
Srixon ZXi
US Open
JJ Spaun
Titleist GT3
Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley
Ping G430 LST
Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter
Titleist GT2
John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell (2)
Ping G440 LST
Genesis Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
Ping G440 LST
ISCO Championship
William Mouw
Ping G400 LST
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler (4)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Barracuda Championship
Ryan Gerard
Titleist GT3
3M Open
Kurt Kitayama
Titleist GT3
Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young
Titleist GT2
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler (5)
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Tour Championship
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi35 Dot
Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season
Brand
Number
Titleist
12
TaylorMade
10
Ping
10
Callaway
5
Srixon
3
What Is The Most Popular Driver Brand Used By The Winners On The PGA Tour In 2025?
Because of Scheffler and McIlroy's success, the most used driver is the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot, which blends the forgiveness of the standard Qi10 and the low spinning nature of the Qi10 LS. Fleetwood has the Dot version of the newer Qi35, while Vilips has the LS version of that driver.
In terms of Titleist, five players used the GT2 and five players used the GT3. The difference between the two is that the GT2 has more forgiveness and stability, while the GT3 is more adjustable and designed for faster swing speeds.
Along with the GT2 and GT3, the older TSi2 and TSi3 were also used to win, with Brian Harman and Nick Taylor using them for their Valero Texas Open and Sony Open in Hawaii victories.
Like Titleist, various Ping models have been used to win on Tour in 2025. These include the G440 and G430 LST, as well as the the G430 Max 10K and even the G400 LST, which was released back in 2017.
Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond was used by Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry and Rose in 2025, while Min Woo Lee used the newer Elyte Triple Diamond.
It's a similar story for Srixon, as Hideki Matsuyama used the older ZX5 LS Mk II. Later on in the year he switched to the ZXi, a model that Ryan Fox used to wrap up two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025.
Model
Number
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
8
Titleist GT2
5
Titleist GT3
5
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
4
Ping G440 LST
4
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.