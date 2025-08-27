Which Driver Has The Most PGA Tour Wins In 2025?

A total of 40 drivers have been used to win throughout the 2025 PGA Tour season, with various models being put in play by the world's best

A PGA Tour logo with various golfers hitting driver around it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

A driver is, arguably, the most important club in the bag and, throughout 2025, some big names have wielded the driver to much success on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have claimed the most victories, with five and three wins, and the World No.1 and 2 have done that using the same model of driver, specifically the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy hit drivers off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, Scheffler continues to use that model, while McIlroy has gone back to the standard Qi10. The duo make up eight of TaylorMade's 10 driver victories in 2025, with Tommy Fleetwood and Karl Vilips the other two names to claim a win using a TaylorMade driver.

Over 39 events, Titleist has the most wins with 12. In fact, at the Genesis Invitational, Ludvig Aberg used two different Titleist drivers on his way to victory in February.

Using the GT2 for the first three rounds of the event at Torrey Pines, Aberg changed to his trusty Titleist TSR2 for the final day, a club that helped him secure a one shot victory.

Image 1 of 2
Ludvig Aberg hits a driver off the tee
Aberg during round three and round four of the Genesis Invitational(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Titleist and TaylorMade, Ping has enjoyed an excellent season, with a range of its drivers catapulting players to 10 victories throughout the 2025 season.

Callaway and Srixon are the final two brands, with the two companies' drivers culminating in eight victories between them. One of those wins was Justin Rose, who used a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The driver was the fourth different model he used in the season.

Below, we have taken a look at which model has the most victories on the PGA Tour in 2025…

What Driver Model Has Every PGA Tour Winner Used In 2025

*driver correct as of the tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Event

Winner

Driver

The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II

Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Taylor

Titleist TSi3

The American Express

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Farmers Insurance Open

Harris English

Ping G430 LST

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 

Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist GT2/TSR2

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Brian Campbell

Ping G440 LST

Cognizant Classic

Joe Highsmith

Titleist GT3

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Russell Henley

Titleist GT3

Puerto Rico Open

Karl Vilips

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy (2)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland

Ping G425 LST

Texas Children's Houston Open

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Valero Texas Open

Brian Harman

Titleist TSi2

The Masters

Rory McIlroy (3)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas

Titleist GT2

Corales Puntacana Championship

Garrick Higgo

Titleist GT2

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin

Ping G440 LST & Ping G430 Max 10K

CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Truist Championship

Sepp Straka (2)

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Myrtle Beach Classic

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi 

PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler (2)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin (2)

Ping G430 Max 10K

The Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler (3)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox

Srixon ZXi 

US Open

JJ Spaun

Titleist GT3

Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

Ping G430 LST

Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter

Titleist GT2

John Deere Classic

Brian Campbell (2)

Ping G440 LST

Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

ISCO Championship

William Mouw

Ping G400 LST

The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler (4)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Barracuda Championship

Ryan Gerard

Titleist GT3

3M Open

Kurt Kitayama

Titleist GT3

Wyndham Championship

Cameron Young

Titleist GT2

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler (5)

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi35 Dot

Top Brands Used Throughout The 2025 PGA Tour Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

12

TaylorMade

10

Ping

10

Callaway

5

Srixon

3

Details of the Taylormade Qi10 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Because of Scheffler and McIlroy's success, the most used driver is the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot, which blends the forgiveness of the standard Qi10 and the low spinning nature of the Qi10 LS. Fleetwood has the Dot version of the newer Qi35, while Vilips has the LS version of that driver.

In terms of Titleist, five players used the GT2 and five players used the GT3. The difference between the two is that the GT2 has more forgiveness and stability, while the GT3 is more adjustable and designed for faster swing speeds.

Along with the GT2 and GT3, the older TSi2 and TSi3 were also used to win, with Brian Harman and Nick Taylor using them for their Valero Texas Open and Sony Open in Hawaii victories.

Brian Harman hits a driver off the tee

Harman during the final round of the Valero Texas Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Titleist, various Ping models have been used to win on Tour in 2025. These include the G440 and G430 LST, as well as the the G430 Max 10K and even the G400 LST, which was released back in 2017.

Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond was used by Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry and Rose in 2025, while Min Woo Lee used the newer Elyte Triple Diamond.

It's a similar story for Srixon, as Hideki Matsuyama used the older ZX5 LS Mk II. Later on in the year he switched to the ZXi, a model that Ryan Fox used to wrap up two victories on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Number

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

8

Titleist GT2

5

Titleist GT3

5

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

4

Ping G440 LST

4

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

