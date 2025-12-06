New Callaway And Cobra Drivers Spotted At Hero World Challenge And Nedbank Golf Challenge
After hitting the USGA's Conforming List at the start of the week, Callaway and Cobra's new drivers have been spotted in the bag of various staffers
New drivers continue to hit the USGA's Conforming List and, this week, both Callaway and Cobra released their models, with a total of eight listed.
Cobra's is called the OPTM, specifically the LS, Max-D, Max-K and the X. Callaway, meanwhile, have the Quantum Triple Diamond, Triple Diamond Max, Triple Diamond Tour Draw and the Max D, with these models spotted on the professional circuits this week.
Sam Burns, who is teeing it up at the Hero World Challenge, and Tom McKibbin, who recently claimed the Link Hong Kong Open and is in the field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, both had the Triple Diamond Max in play at their respective events.
As of writing, it's unclear as to whether new Cobra clubs have hit the bags of their staffers, but both their drivers and fairway woods have been spotted out on the professional circuits by SMS On Tour.
A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
In terms of looks, the Quantum appears to have weighting at the front, as well as a movable weight port in the back that helps with fade and draw, which are listed on the sole of the driver.
Cobra's OPTM LS and X versions also feature weighting on the sole of the driver, while the K model doesn't. There is also a weight port at the back of the drivers.
The addition of the new drivers fall in-line with other brands' releases, as PXG showed off their Lightning models of drivers and fairway woods, which have also made their way into their staffers bags.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
This includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who has the Tour version and finds himself in a share of third going into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
One of the other big brands to hit the USGA's Conforming List is TaylorMade, who showed off their new Qi4D range at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood had the standard and LS versions in-play, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also has the new driver and fairway wood in his set-up at the Hero World Challenge.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.