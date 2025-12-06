New Callaway And Cobra Drivers Spotted At Hero World Challenge And Nedbank Golf Challenge

New drivers continue to hit the USGA's Conforming List and, this week, both Callaway and Cobra released their models, with a total of eight listed.

Cobra's is called the OPTM, specifically the LS, Max-D, Max-K and the X. Callaway, meanwhile, have the Quantum Triple Diamond, Triple Diamond Max, Triple Diamond Tour Draw and the Max D, with these models spotted on the professional circuits this week.

McKibbin was one of many Callaway staffers with the Quantum in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Burns, who is teeing it up at the Hero World Challenge, and Tom McKibbin, who recently claimed the Link Hong Kong Open and is in the field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, both had the Triple Diamond Max in play at their respective events.

As of writing, it's unclear as to whether new Cobra clubs have hit the bags of their staffers, but both their drivers and fairway woods have been spotted out on the professional circuits by SMS On Tour.

A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour) A photo posted by on

In terms of looks, the Quantum appears to have weighting at the front, as well as a movable weight port in the back that helps with fade and draw, which are listed on the sole of the driver.

Cobra's OPTM LS and X versions also feature weighting on the sole of the driver, while the K model doesn't. There is also a weight port at the back of the drivers.

The addition of the new drivers fall in-line with other brands' releases, as PXG showed off their Lightning models of drivers and fairway woods, which have also made their way into their staffers bags.

This includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who has the Tour version and finds himself in a share of third going into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Bezuidenhout during the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the other big brands to hit the USGA's Conforming List is TaylorMade, who showed off their new Qi4D range at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood had the standard and LS versions in-play, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also has the new driver and fairway wood in his set-up at the Hero World Challenge.