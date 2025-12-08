This Last-Chance NordVPN Deal For Golf Monthly Readers Is Perfect For Streaming The Biggest Events Wherever In The World You Are

Get 75% off plus four months free when you buy a two-year NordVPN plan until December 10th, only via this link for Golf Monthly readers

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

If you're a golf fan who travels regularly and wants to watch the biggest and best tournaments on-the-go wherever you are, this last-chance deal is for you.

NordVPN's exclusive deal for Golf Monthly readers is ending on December 10, so move quickly to get 75% off plus four months extra for free.

You'll get what our friends at TechRadar say is the best VPN for just $2.88 a month in the US, or £2.21 in the UK for 28 months, which will cover you for more than two seasons of golf.

NordVPN 2 Year Plan + 4 months free
Exclusive Deal
Save 75% ($243.79)
NordVPN 2 Year Plan + 4 months free: was $324.52 now $80.73 at NordVPN

Offer applies to two-year plans. Payment up front and equivalent to $2.88/month for 28 months for NordVPN's 'Basic' package.

Hurry! Deal expires on Dec 10, 2025.

View Deal
NordVPN 2 Year Plan + 4 months free
Exclusive Deal
Save 75% (£181.49)
NordVPN 2 Year Plan + 4 months free: was £243.32 now £61.83 at NordVPN

Offer applies to two-year plans. Payment up front and equivalent to $2.21/month for 28 months for NordVPN's 'Basic' package.

Hurry! Deal expires on Dec 10, 2025.

View Deal

This NordVPN deal is an even better version of the one on offer over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with one extra month thrown in for our readers.

Nord VPN...

🌍 Has servers in over 126 countries

Unblocks major streaming services

🚫 Blocks ads, malware, and scams

💰 Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

While the total upfront cost remains the same, you'll be getting 28 months worth of coverage when claiming the offer through this page, seeing you through to mid-April 2028.

There's plenty of golf you can watch in that time, with access to all your favourite streaming services while you're abroad with work or holiday.

NordVPN is TechRadar's #1 choice, who rate it as the best VPN service on the market thanks to its consistent performance in speed tests, huge server network, and its independently audited no-logs policy.

As well as being great for watching the biggest golf tournaments while away from home, a top VPN service is also perfect for things like streaming movies and TV shows, keeping yourself secure and safe online and also bagging some deals not available in your location.

So, to take advantage of this great offer, head here to get 75% off plus four months free.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.