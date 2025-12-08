This Last-Chance NordVPN Deal For Golf Monthly Readers Is Perfect For Streaming The Biggest Events Wherever In The World You Are
Get 75% off plus four months free when you buy a two-year NordVPN plan until December 10th, only via this link for Golf Monthly readers
If you're a golf fan who travels regularly and wants to watch the biggest and best tournaments on-the-go wherever you are, this last-chance deal is for you.
NordVPN's exclusive deal for Golf Monthly readers is ending on December 10, so move quickly to get 75% off plus four months extra for free.
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a piece of internet security software that alters your device's digital location so you can bypass geo-restrictions and access your usual golf streams from anywhere in the world.
You'll get what our friends at TechRadar say is the best VPN for just $2.88 a month in the US, or £2.21 in the UK for 28 months, which will cover you for more than two seasons of golf.
Offer applies to two-year plans. Payment up front and equivalent to $2.88/month for 28 months for NordVPN's 'Basic' package.
Hurry! Deal expires on Dec 10, 2025.
Offer applies to two-year plans. Payment up front and equivalent to $2.21/month for 28 months for NordVPN's 'Basic' package.
Hurry! Deal expires on Dec 10, 2025.
This NordVPN deal is an even better version of the one on offer over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with one extra month thrown in for our readers.
Nord VPN...
🌍 Has servers in over 126 countries
✅ Unblocks major streaming services
🚫 Blocks ads, malware, and scams
💰 Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee
While the total upfront cost remains the same, you'll be getting 28 months worth of coverage when claiming the offer through this page, seeing you through to mid-April 2028.
There's plenty of golf you can watch in that time, with access to all your favourite streaming services while you're abroad with work or holiday.
NordVPN is TechRadar's #1 choice, who rate it as the best VPN service on the market thanks to its consistent performance in speed tests, huge server network, and its independently audited no-logs policy.
As well as being great for watching the biggest golf tournaments while away from home, a top VPN service is also perfect for things like streaming movies and TV shows, keeping yourself secure and safe online and also bagging some deals not available in your location.
So, to take advantage of this great offer, head here to get 75% off plus four months free.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
