Which Players Secured A DP World Tour Card At The 2024 Challenge Tour Grand Final?

At the halfway point of the final round of the Challenge Tour Grand Final, it seemed that Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen was cruising to the title. However, because of three bogeys in the final seven holes, including a three putt at the last, the trophy was handed to Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.

Once again, it was a dramatic finale to what was an epic tournament as, not only was the trophy up for grabs, but 22 DP World Tour cards!

Usually, 20 cards are handed out but, due to Neergaard-Petersen and Robin Williams already earning them earlier in the season, it meant number 22 in the rankings would be the lowest number given a DP World Tour card.

Amongst those who will be plying their trade on the circuit next season are a range of experienced players that have secured their cards back, like Alex Levy and Tapio Pulkkanen, as well as young, upcoming stars like Angel Ayora.

Below, we have taken a look at all 22 players that managed to secure their playing DP World Tour privileges for 2025.

1. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

The Dane had already secured his DP World Tour membership via three Challenge Tour wins throughout 2024, with Neergaard-Petersen winning the Kolkata Challenge, UAE Challenge and Big Green Egg German Challenge

Going into the final day of the Challenge Tour Grand Final, the 25-year-old seemed to be cruising to the title, leading by three going into the back nine. However, three bogeys in his final seven holes, including a three putt at the last, meant he missed out on a fourth victory in Mallorca.

2. John Parry

A former DP World Tour winner, Parry will return to the circuit thanks to three victories in 2024, including the Delhi Challenge, Blot Open de Bretagne and Italian Challenge Open.

The Englishman had led the Race to Mallorca standings going into the Grand Final and, despite finishing in a tie for ninth, he just missed out on the first prize due to Neergaard-Petersen's performance.

3. Oliver Lindell

Although Lindell didn't win on the Challenge Tour in 2024, he did produce a fine run of results, such as 10 top 10s, including eight in his last eight starts! He will be one of the rookies on the DP World Tour next season.

4. Angel Ayora

One of the youngest players to earn a card, the 20-year-old will be one to look out for on the DP World Tour next season. The Spaniard won the Rosa Challenge Tour in September and was well in contention throughout the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

5. Hamish Brown

Securing victories at the Hainan Open and Kaskáda Golf Challenge, Brown has booked his ticket to the DP World Tour, with the Dane also a rookie heading in to next season.

6. Conor Purcell

Although Purcell didn't have the performance he would have liked at the Challenge Tour Grand Final, the Irishman's two wins earlier in the season (Hangzhou Open and Black Desert NI Open) meant he punched his ticket to the DP World Tour next season.

7. Kristoffer Reitan

Coming into the Challenge Tour Grand Final, Reitan was well outside the top 22 spots but, thanks to an incredible tournament victory, he vaulted 29 places up the standings to force his way to a DP World Tour card.

8. Joakim Lagergren

One of the more experienced players to regain his DP World Tour card, Lagergren returns to the circuit via two wins on the Challenge Tour in 2024. The Swede is a former winner on the DP World Tour, and will hope to make a successful return next season.

9. Jack Senior

A former DP World Tour player in 2020, Senior produced several top 10 finishes to make his way back to the circuit. Although he didn't win on the Challenge Tour in 2024, two runner-up placings and fine results were enough for the Englishman.

10. Joel Moscatel

Claiming two Challenge Tour wins in a six week period between May and June, the Spaniard will be making his DP World Tour debut next season, as Moscatel will also be a rookie.

11. Mikael Lundberg

Like his fellow countryman, Lagergren, Lundberg is also returning to the DP World Tour as one of the most experienced players to regain their card. Lundberg is a three time winner on the DP World Tour and, thanks to victory at the Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open in February, you will see the Swede return.

12. Alex Levy

Arguably the most experienced player to regain his DP World Tour card, Levy will return to the circuit after losing his status in dramatic fashion last season. Producing numerous top 10s on the Challenge Tour, the Frenchman will return to the circuit where he has enjoyed five victories.

13. Benjamin Hebert

Joining his fellow Frenchman is Hebert, who has been in and out of the DP World and Challenge Tour throughout his career. Hebert has six wins on the Challenge Tour and, although he didn't win in 2024, his results were good enough for a spot next season.

14. Robin Williams

Williams didn't feature in the Challenge Tour Grand Final due to the fact he had already secured his DP World Tour card for next season. Having featured in a number of DP World Tour events, he will be one to look out for next year.

15. Deon Germishuys

The South African finished 15th in the rankings, with eight top 10s meaning Germishuys will be a DP World Tour player next season.

16. Bjorn Akesson

Just a year on from winning the 2023 Nordic Golf League Order of Merit, Akesson will be a player on the DP World Tour following a strong showing in his Challenge Tour rookie season. Claiming the NMB Championship, the Swede finished in a solid 16th place.

17. Martin Couvra

The 21-year-old produced a solo seventh finish at the Challenge Tour Grand Final to jump up a few spots in the standings. Like Ayora, Couvra will be a young star to watch next season on the DP World Tour.

18. Brandon Robinson-Thompson

Picking up the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge in August, the Englishman earns his card to the DP World Tour, with Robinson-Thompson already having a few strong results on the circuit this year.

19. Tapio Pulkkanen

Another recognized name to earn his card back to the DP World Tour is Pulkkanen, with the Finn producing six top 10s on the Challenge Tour in 2024.

20. Pierre Pineau

The fourth and final Frenchman to secure their DP World Tour card is Pineau, who had eight top 10 finishes in 2024 to earn a card for the very first time.

21. Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Thanks to four straight birdies on the back nine of the final day in Mallorca, von Dellingshausen returns to the DP World Tour after a strong showing on the Challenge Tour this year.

22. Lucas Bjerregaard

The final player to earn his spot on the DP World Tour next season is the recognized Bjerregaard, who has two victories on the DP World Tour. Losing his form for a few years, the Dane has carded a number of great results in 2024, as he will return to the circuit next season.