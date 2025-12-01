Laurie Canter Turns Down PGA Tour To Join LIV Golf
The Englishman has signed with Majesticks GC ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season, meaning he has turned down his PGA Tour card
Laurie Canter has joined LIV Golf and the all-European Majesticks GC franchise to replace the relegated Henrik Stenson, it has been confirmed.
It marks a return to LIV Golf for Canter, who played in the Saudi PIF-backed circuit from 2022 to 2024.
Having solely played on the DP World Tour since early 2024, Canter won his maiden title at the Porsche European Open before winning again this year in Bahrain.
He went on to earn a 2026 PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour but follows Adrian Meronk in 2024 and Tom McKibbin earlier this year in forfeiting a card to the US circuit to instead join LIV Golf.
“Joining Majesticks GC is an incredible opportunity to be part of a team that has helped shape LIV Golf from day one,” Canter said.
“The league’s growth has been remarkable and my experience in the league has led me to become a more complete player and a multiple winner on the DP World Tour.
"To return to the league with Majesticks GC is a huge honour, and they bring a standard of excellence, ambition, and identity that really resonates with me. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to what this team is building.”
With Canter leaving for LIV Golf, it means Daniel Brown will likely earn a PGA Tour card for 2026 as the Englishman is next in-line on the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.
Canter joins a Majestcks GC team that has struggled since LIV Golf began in 2022. The side finished 6th in the debut season before placing 11th in both 2023 and 2024 and then 12th out of 13 teams this season.
The 36-year-old will join co-captains Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood along with Sam Horsfield in an all-English quartet for the upcoming campaign, which begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in early February.
Canter is the third confirmed new player for 2026 after Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji qualified via the International Series. Two more will earn cards via LIV Golf Promotions, which takes place in early January.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
