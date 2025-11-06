Which Players Are Battling For LIV Golf Cards As International Series Reaches A Climax?

The closing stages of the Asian Tour's International Series has taken on even more significance with now two LIV Golf cards available.

LIV Golf recently announced that two cards would be up for grabs for the top two eligible players in the International Series Rankings at the end of the season - an increase from the usual one on offer.

The change has been made with an eye on the Official World Golf Ranking, to help with LIV Golf's second application to get OWGR points, as wider promotion and relegation was cited as a big part of the initial rejection.

And unlike last year, when Joaquin Niemann finished top but was already in LIV, the top two 'eligible' players in the rankings will now win a spot on the lucrative team tour.

And with just two events to be completed in Singapore this week and the closing tournament in Saudi Arabia there's all to play for.

Scott Vincent, who finished top in 2022 to earn a spot in LIV Golf, currently tops the rankings and looks in a decent spot to book a return.

The Zimbabwean spent three seasons in LIV Golf before being relegated after the 2024 season, but now has one hand an a 'golden ticket' back into the Saudi-backed circuit.

Miguel Tabuena won the International Series Philippines in front of his home crowd last month to propel himself up into second spot and within touching distance of the LIV Golf League, but his lead is a slender one over the chasing pack.

International Series Rankings

(Image credit: Getty Images/The International Series)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Name Points 1. Scott Vincent 325.59 2. Miguel Tabuena 221.19 3. Lucas Herbert 202.95 4. Wade Ormsby 195.0 5. Peter Uihlein 188.17 6. Ollie Schniederjans 183.15 7. Carlos Ortiz 180.0 7. Tom McKibbin 180.0 9. Kazuki Higa 160.87 10. Danthai Boonma 142.47

The experienced Wade Ormsby, who played in two LIV events this year as a reserve, sits in fourth as he chases a full-time spot.

Ollie Schniederjans was also a LIV Golf reserve this year, playing in four events, and he's not far off sitting in sixth place ahead of the final two events.

LIV Golf regulars such as Lucas Herbert, Peter Uihlein, Carlos Ortiz and Tom McKibbin also sit in the top 10 of the standings but already have spots on the tour of course.

So that means the likes of Kazuki Higa in ninth and Danthai Boonma in 10th could also have a chance of making a late run for that LIV Golf spot.

The final International Series events are also important for those who miss out on direct cards, as the next top 10 available players get straight into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event.

The four-round tournament has moved from the Middle East to Florida, and will take place on The Ranch course at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto between January 8-11,

There will be another two LIV Golf cards up for grabs there instead of one in another move to help with OWGR recognition.

The next best 25 players will go into the first round of LIV Golf Promotions, so it really is all to play for heading down the stretch of the Asian Tour's elevated series.