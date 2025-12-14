PGA Tour Q-School Leaderboard And Live Updates: AJ Ewart Tops Leaderboard To Earn One Of Five Cards

AJ Ewart, Alejandro Tosti, Adam Svensson, Marcelo Rozo and Dylan Wu earned PGA Tour cards in a thrilling final round of PGA Tour Q-School

AJ Ewart during PGA Tour Q-School

It's all to play for in Florida on Sunday, as five players will be able to call themselves PGA Tour members at the end of play.

A total of 176 players entered the week hoping to wrap up one of the five PGA Tour cards available and, for the first time ever, a playoff will determine who claims the final PGA Tour card, with Ben Silverman and Dylan Wu contesting it.

PGA Tour Q-School Leaderboard

  • -14 AJ Ewart (66)
  • -12 Alejandro Tosti (67)
  • -12 Adam Svensson (66)
  • -12 Marcelo Rozo (69)
  • -11 Ben Silverman (67)
  • -11 Dylan Wu (66) (won playoff)
  • -10 Camilo Villegas (66)
  • -9 Trent Phillips (62)
  • -9 Chan Kim (68)
  • -9 Mitchell Meisnner (68)
  • -9 Ian Holt (70)

