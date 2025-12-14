PGA Tour Q-School Leaderboard And Live Updates: AJ Ewart Tops Leaderboard To Earn One Of Five Cards

Refresh

Get notified of updates

WU WINS IT! What can Ben Silverman do with his long birdie putt at the third? He needs to at least get it close given Wu's more realistic birdie opportunity to come. The pace is nice, and it just drifts right! Now Wu to win it and take the final PGA Tour card. It's a good 15 or so feet away. Oh, that's beautiful. He rolls it into the middle of the cup and Dylan Wu has a PGA Tour card!

ADVANTAGE WU Wu is 143 yards from the pin with his approach, which he places nicely onto the green to leave a half-chance of a birdie. How will Silverman respond? He has 142 yards to go. It's a bit blustery out there too. He sends it to the front of the green. Not quite what he wanted and that leaves the door ajar for Wu.

HERE WE GO... Dylan Wu is first up at the 414-yard par-4 18th. His tee shot finds the left side of the fairway. Nicely done. Silverman is a little more aggressive with his tee shot, finding the first cut right.

PLAYOFF FORMAT The scene is set for the playoff, which will see one of Ben Silverman or Dylan Wu earn the final PGA Tour card. They'll head back to the 18th at Dye's Valley, then continue playing it until there's a winner. If they play it for a third time, a new pin location will be cut.

HOW IT STANDS... AJ Ewart, Alejandro Tosti, Adam Svensson and Marcelo Rozo have confirmed their PGA Tour cards. Now we just wait to see who claims the final one between Ben Silverman and Dylan Wu, who are heading for a playoff at the 18th.

ALL EYES ON ROZO We're all waiting on Marcelo Rozo to see if he earns a card outright or drops into a playoff with Ben Silverman and Dylan Wu. He just needs a par at the 18th. He has two putts for par. The first is short but it's well judged from distance. He should make it, and he does. Marcelo Rozo has a PGA Tour card!

ALL DONE FOR AJ AJ Ewart is merely completing the formalities, finding the green at the 18th and with a two-shot lead. He's just a couple of putts away from sealing it. The first misses left, but he makes no mistake with the second. Well done, AJ!

ECSTASY FOR TOSTI Alejandro Tosti needs a par to retain his PGA Tour card. He does well with a putt from the back of the green, leaving a tap in, and he makes it to finish with a 67 for 12 under.

NOT QUITE FOR SPENCER LEVIN One player of particular interest is the popular (and occasionally combustible) Spencer Levin. He's not quite doing enough, though, and is currently on eight under on the 17th, likely three adrift of what he'd need to make the playoff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SETBACK FOR TOSTI After Tosti's brilliance at the 16th, he responds with a costly bogey on the 17th to move to 12 under. He needs to hold his nerve on the 18th to avoid dropping into a playoff. Can he at least make par and finish on the all-important 12 under?

JOB DONE FOR SVENSSON Adam Svensson's class shows through with a crucial par putt at the 18th as he finished with a 66 at 12 under to effectively wrap up his PGA Tour card. The 2022 RSM Classic winner will surely head to the clubhouse confident that's as good as his.

TOSTI BRILLIANCE Here's that miracle eagle putt from Alejandro Tosti that briefly saw him tie the lead with AJ Ewart. Just brilliant. Coming up clutch down the stretch 💪 Birdie, eagle run for Alejandro Tosti puts him in a tie atop the leaderboard with two to play and a chance to get his PGA TOUR card. 📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/dTkY4atzM9December 14, 2025

COOL FROM EWART! At the 16th, AJ Ewart makes his fourth birdie on the back nine to regain the solo lead on 14 under. He's two holes from a life-changing moment in his career as he closes in on a PGA Tour card for the first time.

HOLT HORROR At the 17th, Ian Holt is on 10 under, but faces a tricky par putt to remain in contention. And it misses! With it go his chances, barring an eagle at the last. Suddenly, we have the possibility of just a two-man playoff for the last PGA Tour card, between Dylan Wu and Ben Silverman. That could still change, but things are beginning to look at a little clearer as we move into the final holes.

WU STAYS ON TRACK Dylan Wu faces a nerve-testing six-foot par putt at the 18th to keep him on 11 under and likely into a playoff. His nerves got the better of him on the 17th, but he makes no mistake this time, leaving him fist-pumping before it even drops in.

TOSTI JOINS EWART AT THE TOP AJ Ewart suddenly has company at the top of the leaderboard thanks to a breathtaking eagle putt from Alejandro Tosti from the front of the vast 16th green. That moves him to 13 under and a PGA Tour card just moved significantly closer for the Argentinian.

MAGIC FROM MERCELO On the 15th, Marcelo Rozo has a golden opportunity to move to 12 under following a brilliant approach. He only has a foot or so for birdie and will surely make it. Further on, at the 18th, it gets even worse for Chan Kim who three-putts to finish on nine-under.

NOW OR NEVER FOR KIM It's crunch time for Chan Kim. He's on 10 under, but that's not likely to be enough. He needs a birdie at the 18th, and he's given himself a chance, sending his second shot onto the green. It's a long putt, and it lacks direction. It looks like the dream of a PGA Tour card just ended for the American. (Image credit: Getty Images)

NERVY FROM WU Dylan Wu has a chance to join Svensson in a tie for second at the 17th, but his birdie putt stops woefully short. Nerves kicking in? Maybe. He remains on 11 under with a hole to play, which, as things stand, would see him into a playoff.

BIRDIE FOR SVENSSON Ben Silverman couldn't move to solo second, but moments later, Adam Svensson can. The Canadian makes a birdie at the 16th to move to 12 under and a step closer to a return to the PGA Tour.

BIG MOMENT FOR BEN Ben Silverman hasn't done his chances any harm on the par-5 16th, leaving his third shot six feet away for a big birdie chance to move to solo second. Can he put it away? No, he can't! It brushes the lip but fails to drop and he remains on 11 under. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CAMILO STAYING CALM Camilo Villegas's 66 took him to 10-under and in the reckoning, although a missed putt for birdie at the last would have left him disappointed. So, how is he handling the pressure of waiting for the other players to finish to see if he remains in the mix for a PGA Tour card? With remarkable calmness! He looks supremely relaxed while being interviewed in the Florida sun on the Golf Channel, saying he's simply going to "Go and have lunch and see what happens."

EWART TWO CLEAR! Back to Ewart at the 14th, and he finds the middle of the cup with his birdie putt to move to 13 under and two clear!

AS THINGS STAND... As things stand, seven players are tied for fourth, meaning if it stays like that, we'll have a seven-way playoff for two PGA Tour cards!

AWESOME FROM AJ On the subject of Ewart, who made an ace on Friday, at the par 3 14th, he nearly does it again, putting his tee shot close to the pin to leave another glorious birdie chance. Could he be the man to pull clear of the pack?

EWART TAKES SOLO LEAD! At the 13th, AJ Ewart makes a confident birdie putt to move to 12 under to give him the outright lead. The Canadian narrowly missed out on a Korn Ferry Tour card after finishing 13th on the points list for the PGA Tour Americas. Now, he's closing in on a PGA Tour card! (Image credit: Getty Images)

AGONY FOR VILLEGAS AT THE 18TH Five-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas is close to a crucial birdie at the last, but his five-foot putt drifts agonizingly right, leaving him with a par. That means he heads back to the clubhouse on 10-under, tied for fifth, but he could have moved into a five-way tie for the lead. As a result he faces a nervous spell seeing how things unfold elsewhere on the back nine.

WHAT IT MEANS The most important shot of Jim Furyk's career: a lag putt on the final hole of 1993 Q-School to earn his PGA TOUR card.Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be broadcast live this weekend ... but Furyk will *not* be watching ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0hiGtACbSYDecember 13, 2025

MEISSNER BOGEYS Again, shortly after joining the leaders, Meissner bogeys the 15th and falls back into a five-way share of fifth! Big dropped shot from the American, who was one clear and in the PGA Tour spots. There is a lot of golf to be played, however, so there's time for the 26-year-old to recover.