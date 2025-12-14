'Travelling Back And Forth To America 30 Weeks Of The Year Isn’t Sustainable' - Laurie Canter Explains Decision To Turn Down PGA Tour For LIV Golf Return

After Laurie Canter earned a PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings, his career appeared set for a brand-new chapter.

It was the first time the Englishman had earned membership to the US-based circuit, and what made his achievement even more noteworthy was that he became the first former LIV Golfer to earn a PGA Tour card.

However, there was surprising news in early December when it was revealed that, rather than prepare for life on the PGA Tour, he had opted to make a return to LIV Golf in place of the relegated Henrik Stenson with Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter’s Majesticks GC.

At the time, Canter said: “Joining Majesticks GC is an incredible opportunity to be part of a team that has helped shape LIV Golf from day one.

“The league’s growth has been remarkable and my experience in the league has led me to become a more complete player and a multiple winner on the DP World Tour.”

Now, Canter, whose most recent DP World Tour win came in February at the Bahrain Championship, has given more insight into his decision.

Laurie Canter played for LIV Golf between 2022 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 36-year-old spoke to Tom Kershaw of The Times, where he explained that the decision had partly come down to lifestyle, with the prospect of regular flights to and from his Dubai home and the US a big factor.

He said: “The offer I had to go was brilliant. You’re weighing up all these things: where am I going to play my best golf and how do I feel I can do that and be compensated in the best way that I can, but it is also the lifestyle.

“The PGA Tour schedule is still probably the pinnacle of tour golf but, truthfully, I enjoy playing in Europe and I’m still passionate about playing events on the DP World Tour.”

“If you’re going out to play on the PGA Tour and you can live in America, that’s obviously achievable but, at this point, I don’t want a life like that.

“My family is happy and settled where they are. I have two daughters. Travelling back and forth to America 30 weeks of the year isn’t sustainable.”

Canter also insisted that he is not leaving his DP World Tour behind, and is even prepared to pay fines to the circuit in order to keep his membership while teeing it up with LIV Golf.

Laurie Canter insists he's not leaving his DP World Tour career behind (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “I’m not leaving the DP World Tour. I’m playing LIV instead of playing on the PGA Tour. I will have to start paying fines myself and I’m not over the moon to drop £1million to stay a member, but I want to be involved.”

Canter is no stranger to Majesticks GC, having played for the team for the first two events of LIV Golf’s inaugural season before moving to Cleeks GC.

In 2023, Canter was a LIV Golf reserve, where he made a further eight appearances for the team as the replacement for the injured Sam Horsefield.

Canter, who also played twice in 2024 as a wildcard before leaving the circuit, compiled a record that included nine top 20 finishes with a best placing of T8 at LIV Golf Chicago in 2022.

He admitted he still has things to prove with LIV Golf. “I feel like I’m going in with something to prove, which is good, and I want to be a great member of the team,” he said. “If you look at the sponsors, the traction, it’s all growing. It’s slow, but it’s coming.”

Canter is the fourth new player confirmed for the 2026 season, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji, who qualified via the International Series, as well as Victor Perez.