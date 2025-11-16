DP World Tour Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy In Three-Way Tie With Multiple Ryder Cup Stars In Contention

Refresh

FITZPATRICK INTO A SHARE What was only recently a two-stroke lead for Rory McIlroy has turned into a three-way tie alongside Laurie Canter and Fitzpatrick. The latter has just birdied the par-4 15th while McIlroy is facing a stiff task to escape the awkward 15th with a par.

MASSIVE EAGLE Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not enjoyed a good day so far, but the Dane holes a rare eagle at the par-5 14th to launch himself back in the right direction on one-under. He is projected into 20th on the Race To Dubai, so he still needs to gain a few places if he is to snatch one of the final PGA Tour cards for next year.

DISAPPOINTING PAR Despite the aforementioned luck, Canter is unable to benefit via a birdie at the 16th. His birdie try curled firmly from right to left from 10 feet, but he just didn't hit the ball hard enough and it tamely came to a halt short and left. He has two holes left to set McIlroy a daunting target.

HOW IS YOUR LUCK? Canter slightly pulled his drive at the 16th and shouted 'fore left' as his golf ball headed towards the fans. But instead of hitting a person, Canter's ball clipped the incredibly thin metal stick that holds the rope up and deflected back in towards the fairway. It didn't quite reach the fairway, but it still ended in the first cut which is a great result all things considered.

FITZPATRICK CLOSING IN A lot of people had tipped Fitzpatrick to do well in Abu Dhabi last week (myself included) but he didn't quite live up to expectations. However, the Englishman is flying in Dubai and is now two strokes back of the co-leaders following a birdie at the par-5 14th. This leaderboard is absolutely incredible!

PGA TOUR CARDS Away from the lead of this tournament for a moment, Keita Nakajima has secured his dual-status for next season via a closing birdie. The Japanese pro is projected to finish 14th in the Race To Dubai, one place in front of Jordan Smith. The Englishman missed out on PGA Tour starts in cruel fashion 12 months ago, but it looks as though he will finally gain his chance after another incredibly consistent year. Congratulations to both! Keita Nakajima wraps up his @PGATOUR dual membership with a birdie at 18 💪 #DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/rbn5FHMKLINovember 16, 2025

LOWRY FROM DOWN TOWN Shane Lowry hasn't enjoyed his best day, but the Irishman ends the 2025 DP World Tour Championship with an absolute monster eagle putt. That sees him finish on 13-under, which may be enough for a top-10 still... SHANE LOWRY! @ShaneLowryGolf eagles the last with his final shot of the 2025 Tour season 💪#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/6D0E4PfylRNovember 16, 2025

OVER-BORROWED McIlroy will have to make do with a par at the 13th. He over-borrowed on the right side and it never really had a chance. Luckily for the Northern Irishman, Canter is unable to make birdie at the 15th and Aberg is in a bit of bother in the right rough on 16. Holes are running out now for the challengers...

BOUNCE-BACK CHANCE McIlroy had hit nine of 12 greens in regulation before stepping up to the par-3 13th. Make it 10/13 now after his ball just creeps on to the front-right corner, not far from where the flag is located. The Race To Dubai's champion-elect should have a good chance to recover the shot he recently gave away.

MCILROY DROPS BACK McIlroy's attempted par save at the 12th dribbles by the left edge and he falls back to 17-under, alongside Canter, who is now tackling the par-4 15th.

ROSE CAN'T BELIEVE IT At the 15th, Rose pushes a lovely-looking putt towards the hole but it just wiggles left at the last minute and stays up. The Englishman, aghast at what occurred, throws his putter up into the air in front of him and it bumps down into the turf. He stays at 15-under.

CANTER CATCHING UP Laurie Canter makes light work of the 14th and drains a long-range birdie putt to move within one of McIlroy, who is now struggling for par at the 12th as a result of a clumsy approach and return chip... Elsewhere, Aberg looks set to join Canter on -17 at the 15th hole and Fleetwood has just moved to 16-under via a stunning approach into the 14th. Back-to-back birdies move @LaurieCanter to -17!He's now tied at the top after McIlroy bogeyed the 12th.#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/K1y7XLaLWvNovember 16, 2025