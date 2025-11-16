DP World Tour Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy In Three-Way Tie With Multiple Ryder Cup Stars In Contention

The final round of the DP World Tour Championship is going right down to the wire as McIlroy cruises towards a seventh Race To Dubai title...

Rory McIlroy tees off during the final round of the 2025 DP World Tour Championship

The final round of the 2025 DP World Tour Championship is going right down to the wire at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

We will bring you live updates of the closing holes as well as what it all means for the Race To Dubai, the DP World Tour Championship and the hunt for one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer at the end of the season.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

  • -17 Rory McIlroy
  • -17 Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -17 Laurie Canter
  • -16 Ludvig Aberg
  • -16 Tommy Fleetwood
  • -15 Rasmus Hojgaard
  • -14 Justin Rose
  • -14 Tyrrell Hatton
  • -14 Robert MacIntyre (68)
  • -14 Haotong Li (68)
  • -14 Angel Ayora
  • -14 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

FITZPATRICK INTO A SHARE

MASSIVE EAGLE

DISAPPOINTING PAR

HOW IS YOUR LUCK?

FITZPATRICK CLOSING IN

PGA TOUR CARDS

LOWRY FROM DOWN TOWN

OVER-BORROWED

BOUNCE-BACK CHANCE

MCILROY DROPS BACK

ROSE CAN'T BELIEVE IT

CANTER CATCHING UP

WELCOME