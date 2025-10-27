Former LIV Golfer On Verge Of PGA Tour Card

Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter has moved into one of the DP World Tour's ten spots to earn a PGA Tour card for 2026 with just two events remaining this season.

Canter made an incredible 100ft eagle putt on the 72nd hole to finish T2nd at the Genesis Championship and jump into the sixth position out of ten in the race for a PGA Tour membership.

FROM 100 FEET! WHAT A PUTT @LaurieCanter 🙌 #GenesisChampionship pic.twitter.com/tmLeMkXtPfOctober 26, 2025

"We play such a frustrating game and I feel like at the beginning of the year I felt like I had a lot of momentum and had it on a piece of string and [since] then it has been hard work," he told the DP World Tour.

"I have felt like I am paddling upstream for six to eight months. I fell out of the PGA Tour card race this week so that was on my mind.

"I wanted to go to the Play-Offs and feel like I am not playing with a gun to my head totally, I can go out and embrace the chance to go and get one of those cards."

The Englishman played 20 times in the LIV Golf League from 2022-2024, teeing it up in all seven of the inaugural season's tournaments before stepping in as a reserve for 11 events in 2023.

He appeared in the first two events in 2024 and has solely played on the DP World Tour since.

Canter won his second DP World Tour title in less than a year at the 2025 Bahrain Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canter has gone on to win twice on the European circuit, capturing his first title at the 2024 BMW International Open and his second earlier this year in Bahrain.

He also played in The Players Championship this March at TPC Sawgrass, where he became the first former LIV player to compete in a fully sanctioned PGA Tour tournament.

Golfers to play on LIV receive 12-month suspensions from the PGA Tour, with his ban expiring just before this year's event at Sawgrass.

He has two events to secure his card for next year, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship remaining.