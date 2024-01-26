20 Things You Didn't Know About Matthieu Pavon

1. He was born in Toulouse, France.

2. Pavon turned pro in 2013.

3. His father, Michel Pavon, is a former footballer who played for Toulouse, Montpellier, Bordeaux and Real Betis. He then went on to coach Bordeaux.

4. Pavon lists football as his interests unsurprisingly, and we'd imagine he supports Bordeaux due to his father's connection.

5. He is attached to Anahita Golf Resort in Mauritius.

6. He had two Alps Tour victories (the third-tier tour in Europe that feeds the Challenge Tour), with wins in France in 2014 and Italy in 2015.

7. He earned his 2016 Challenge Tour card at European Tour Q-school.

8. In his rookie season on the Challenge Tour, he placed 6th in the rankings after three runner-up finishes to earn his full European Tour card for 2017.

9. His best result in his rookie season on the DP World Tour was a runner-up at the Mauritius Open at Anahita Golf Resort, the venue where he is now attached.

10. His maiden DP World Tour title came at the 2023 Spanish Open, where he won wire-to-wire by four strokes from South Africa's Zander Lombard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He earned his 2024 PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour, which awarded the top-10 Race to Dubai finishers, who didn't already have one, a card on the US circuit.

12. He is a Ping staffer and plays a full bag of the company's products. He has a golf ball deal with Titleist and plays the Pro V1 ball. He also wears FootJoy shoes and Ping Apparel.

13. Pavon's caddie is Mark Sherwood, with the pair joining forces in 2023. Sherwood has previously looped for the likes of Ross Fisher, Jamie Donaldson, Chris Wood and Peter Hanson.

14. Pavon has various tattoos, including one on the back of his right hand that reads: 'The saliva that flows now will become the tears of joy tomorrow.'

A post shared by Matthieu Pavon (@matthieupavon) A photo posted by on

15. His dream course to play is Augusta National and the Major he'd want to win is The Masters.

16. His best Major finish is a T25 at the 2018 US Open.

17. He made a hole-in-one during the first round of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

18. He once made nine consecutive birdies in a matchplay game at his home club.

19. He averaged over 300 yards every season on the DP World Tour between 2017-2023. His longest-hitting year was 2018 when he averaged 309.7 yards.

20. He finished T7th at the 2024 Sony Open in his first start as a PGA Tour member.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Matthieu Pavon bio Born November 2 1992, Bordeaux, France Height 6-foot Turned pro 2013 Tours PGA Tour, DP World Tour DP World Tour wins 1

How far does Matthieu Pavon drive the ball?

Pavon is an above-average hitter in terms of distance, having averaged over 300 yards every season on the DP World Tour between 2017-2023. His longest-hitting year was during 2018 season when he averaged 309.7 yards.