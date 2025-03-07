Adrien Saddier Facts: 11 Things To Know About DP World Tour Pro

Get to know French golfer Adrien Saddier a little better with our facts about his life and career

French pro golfer Adrien Saddier
A decent amateur, Frenchman Adrien Saddier has been a professional golfer since 2013 when he immediately made the jump to the top of the game in Europe.

It's been more of a battle since but Saddier has been a DP World Tour regular now since 2018 - get to know more about him with our facts on his life and career.

Adrien Saddier Facts

1. Adrien Saddier was born on 15 May 1992 in Annemasse in France.

2. He started playing golf at the age of four thanks to his father and learned the game at Esery Golf Club.

3. His first of four amateur wins came at the 2010 Grand Prix de Montpellier Massane.

4. Saddier represented France at the 2013 European Amateur Team Championship where they finished third.

5. He turned professional in 2013 and won his European Tour card that same year having battled through Q-School.

6. His rookie season in 2014 was hampered by a shoulder injury as he finished 127th to instantly lose his card.

7. Saddier played mainly on the Challenge Tour between 2015-17.

8. He picked up his first professional victory at the 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana on the Challenge Tour.

9. Saddier just missed out on a return to the DP World Tour in 2016 when finishing 17th in the Challenge Tour standings.

10. He was denied a second professional victory at the 2017 Rolex Trophy on the Challenge Tour as he lost a playoff to Pedro Oriol.

11. He did finally get his card back for the 2018 DP World Tour season thanks to finishing 13th on the Challenge Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Adrien Saddier Bio

Born

15 May 92 - Annemasse, France

Height

5ft 11in (1.8m)

Former Tour

Challenge Tour

Current Tour

DP World Tour

Highest OWGR

213

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Adrien Saddier Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Score

Challenge Tour

Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana

-24 (three strokes)

Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

