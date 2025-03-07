Adrien Saddier Facts: 11 Things To Know About DP World Tour Pro

A decent amateur, Frenchman Adrien Saddier has been a professional golfer since 2013 when he immediately made the jump to the top of the game in Europe.

It's been more of a battle since but Saddier has been a DP World Tour regular now since 2018 - get to know more about him with our facts on his life and career.

Adrien Saddier Facts

1. Adrien Saddier was born on 15 May 1992 in Annemasse in France.

2. He started playing golf at the age of four thanks to his father and learned the game at Esery Golf Club.

3. His first of four amateur wins came at the 2010 Grand Prix de Montpellier Massane.

4. Saddier represented France at the 2013 European Amateur Team Championship where they finished third.

5. He turned professional in 2013 and won his European Tour card that same year having battled through Q-School.

6. His rookie season in 2014 was hampered by a shoulder injury as he finished 127th to instantly lose his card.

7. Saddier played mainly on the Challenge Tour between 2015-17.

8. He picked up his first professional victory at the 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana on the Challenge Tour.

9. Saddier just missed out on a return to the DP World Tour in 2016 when finishing 17th in the Challenge Tour standings.

10. He was denied a second professional victory at the 2017 Rolex Trophy on the Challenge Tour as he lost a playoff to Pedro Oriol.

11. He did finally get his card back for the 2018 DP World Tour season thanks to finishing 13th on the Challenge Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Adrien Saddier Bio Born 15 May 92 - Annemasse, France Height 5ft 11in (1.8m) Former Tour Challenge Tour Current Tour DP World Tour Highest OWGR 213