Daniel Brown Earns PGA Tour Card After Laurie Canter Joins LIV Golf

Daniel Brown is the final player to earn 2026 PGA Tour membership from the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour has confirmed, after Laurie Canter’s LIV Golf move.

Brown claimed the BMW International Open in July and will be the newest member of the PGA Tour for 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having ended the 2025 DP World Tour season 17th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, Brown finished 11th in the race for a PGA Tour card, some 31 points behind fellow countryman Jordan Smith in 10th.

Only the top 10 players from the DP World Tour, who don't already have PGA Tour status, would earn cards for next season, meaning that Brown narrowly missed out as it seemed that injury problems and a poor T45th finish at the DP World Tour Championship had cost the 31-year-old.

That was until a lifeline was handed to him after it was confirmed that Canter had moved back to the LIV Golf League.

Canter, who claimed a T3rd at the DP World Tour's season finale, jumped up to seventh in the Rankings claiming the second PGA Tour card but, following his move to Majesticks GC on a full-time basis, has now given up his 2026 membership on the PGA Tour circuit.

The question had surrounded Canter and whether he would relinquish his PGA Tour card in time for Brown to step up, with the deadline being December 31.

Now, though, a PGA Tour spokesperson has confirmed to Golf Monthly that an adjustment had been made and that Brown is in for 2026.

It is a well deserved moment for the Englishman, who claimed an emotional second DP World Tour title at the BMW International Open in July, dedicating the victory to his friend who had sadly passed away the week prior.

Along with the win in Germany, there was also a runner-up finish at the Open de Espana and top 10s at the Betfred British Masters and Amgen Irish Open, with it being Brown's best season on Tour to date.