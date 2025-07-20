Haotong Li Secures Masters Spot (And A Likely PGA Tour Card) After Strong Open Championship Finish

Haotong Li finished birdie-par at the 2025 Open to secure his spot in next year's Masters.

Li admitted prior to the final round that he was playing for second place after trailing World No.1 Scottie Scheffler by four strokes with 18 to play, and he managed to finish strong to secure what will be his third Masters appearance and first in seven years.

The Chinese star began the final round at 10-under-par and reached 11-under courtesy of a clutch up-and-down for birdie from the greenside bunker on 17 before parring the final hole.

It meant he signed for a one-under-par 70 on Sunday at Portrush to finish T4th alongside Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick.

"It's pretty good. Like I said, I didn't expect anything like this. But I'm super happy to finish top 4 and get in the Masters again, and I'm just looking forward to getting back there again," he said.

He is also set to earn his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour, having moved up to 3rd in the Race to Dubai rankings.

"Especially I saw the leaderboard on the last three holes, and I know I need actually a couple more birdies to kind of jump him and also to secure my PGA Tour card," he explained.

"I'm sure I'm really close there as well. Overall it's just a very good week for me."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Li's result is remarkable considering the four-time DP World Tour winner suffered with the full swing yips a few years ago and ended 2021 ranked 460th in the world and 2023 at 498 after missing 18 cuts in 22 events.

He ended last year ranked 308 but managed to turn his game around to win the Qatar Masters in February before his incredible display at Portrush.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Li gained strokes in all major areas of the game this week, notably gaining 6.66 strokes with his approach game to rank 3rd in the field.

Currently ranked 111th in the world, he is set for a huge rise up the rankings and has a very exciting week in Georgia to look forward to next April.

As well as his Masters invite, Li also earned around $700,000 from the Open prize money payout.

He also made a new friend in World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, having admitted to a few jokes with his playing partner in the final group.

"I just said, is there any time I can practice with you when I go to the PGA Tour, and he said yes," Li said.

"But I said, when I text you, you better reply to me, and he goes, "Haotong Who?" That was actually funny. Just a lovely guy to play with, and I Joan I enjoyed."