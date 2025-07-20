Haotong Li Secures Masters Spot (And A Likely PGA Tour Card) After Strong Open Championship Finish
The 29-year-old's birdie-par finish earns him a first Masters appearance in seven years - and a likely PGA Tour card
Haotong Li finished birdie-par at the 2025 Open to secure his spot in next year's Masters.
Li admitted prior to the final round that he was playing for second place after trailing World No.1 Scottie Scheffler by four strokes with 18 to play, and he managed to finish strong to secure what will be his third Masters appearance and first in seven years.
The Chinese star began the final round at 10-under-par and reached 11-under courtesy of a clutch up-and-down for birdie from the greenside bunker on 17 before parring the final hole.
It meant he signed for a one-under-par 70 on Sunday at Portrush to finish T4th alongside Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick.
"It's pretty good. Like I said, I didn't expect anything like this. But I'm super happy to finish top 4 and get in the Masters again, and I'm just looking forward to getting back there again," he said.
He is also set to earn his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour, having moved up to 3rd in the Race to Dubai rankings.
"Especially I saw the leaderboard on the last three holes, and I know I need actually a couple more birdies to kind of jump him and also to secure my PGA Tour card," he explained.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I'm sure I'm really close there as well. Overall it's just a very good week for me."
Li's result is remarkable considering the four-time DP World Tour winner suffered with the full swing yips a few years ago and ended 2021 ranked 460th in the world and 2023 at 498 after missing 18 cuts in 22 events.
He ended last year ranked 308 but managed to turn his game around to win the Qatar Masters in February before his incredible display at Portrush.
Li gained strokes in all major areas of the game this week, notably gaining 6.66 strokes with his approach game to rank 3rd in the field.
Currently ranked 111th in the world, he is set for a huge rise up the rankings and has a very exciting week in Georgia to look forward to next April.
As well as his Masters invite, Li also earned around $700,000 from the Open prize money payout.
He also made a new friend in World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, having admitted to a few jokes with his playing partner in the final group.
"I just said, is there any time I can practice with you when I go to the PGA Tour, and he said yes," Li said.
"But I said, when I text you, you better reply to me, and he goes, "Haotong Who?" That was actually funny. Just a lovely guy to play with, and I Joan I enjoyed."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.