Race To Dubai Full Bonus Payout Breakdown 2025

There are some huge pots of money waiting to be shared out at the end of the DP World Tour season as the Race To Dubai is finalized via the campaign-closing DP World Tour Championship.

The final tournament of the 2024-25 season already offers a $10 million total payout to the 52 players involved anyway, with each trying to achieve a strong result in order to fuel their own ambitions - whether it be winning the Race To Dubai, earning one of the 10 PGA Tour cards for next year or simply jumping into the top-10 of the season's rankings in order to land a bonus check.

Doing well at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course can be hugely beneficial to a player's immediate and long-term prospects as a result of 3,000 more Race To Dubai points than at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week and 7,000 more than some regular events in the Back 9.

Should pros end inside the Race To Dubai's top-10 after the final putt has been sunk at the DP World Tour Championship, they would be in line for part of a $6 million payout.

The DP World Tour's Race To Dubai bonus pool is not like the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup bonus pool payout - which totals a mammoth $100 million across three weeks.

Rory McIlroy should win the Race To Dubai for a seventh time in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the European circuit shares out the $6 million total among the leading 10 players, providing they have competed in four counting events as well as the DP World Tour Championship.

Whoever wins the Race To Dubai - which is very likely to be Rory McIlroy as it stands - will collect a bonus check of $2 million while the runner-up, which should be Marco Penge, will bank $1 million.

As for the remaining eight places, such an inflated number of points in the last tournament of this term means plenty could still change and anyone involved in the DP World Tour Championship may jump into the bonus-payout places.

Below is the complete payout breakdown for the 2025 Race To Dubai bonus pool.

RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN