Race To Dubai Full Bonus Payout Breakdown 2025

After the conclusion of the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, the top-10 players in the Race To Dubai rankings will all receive a share of the bonus prize pool

There are some huge pots of money waiting to be shared out at the end of the DP World Tour season as the Race To Dubai is finalized via the campaign-closing DP World Tour Championship.

Doing well at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course can be hugely beneficial to a player's immediate and long-term prospects as a result of 3,000 more Race To Dubai points than at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week and 7,000 more than some regular events in the Back 9.

Should pros end inside the Race To Dubai's top-10 after the final putt has been sunk at the DP World Tour Championship, they would be in line for part of a $6 million payout.

The DP World Tour's Race To Dubai bonus pool is not like the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup bonus pool payout - which totals a mammoth $100 million across three weeks.

Instead, the European circuit shares out the $6 million total among the leading 10 players, providing they have competed in four counting events as well as the DP World Tour Championship.

Whoever wins the Race To Dubai - which is very likely to be Rory McIlroy as it stands - will collect a bonus check of $2 million while the runner-up, which should be Marco Penge, will bank $1 million.

As for the remaining eight places, such an inflated number of points in the last tournament of this term means plenty could still change and anyone involved in the DP World Tour Championship may jump into the bonus-payout places.

Below is the complete payout breakdown for the 2025 Race To Dubai bonus pool.

RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN

Position

Payout

1st

$2 million

2nd

$1 million

3rd

$750,000

4th

$550,000

5th

$450,000

6th

$350,000

7th

$300,000

8th

$250,000

9th

$200,000

10th

$150,000

