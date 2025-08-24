Alex Noren Wins First Worldwide Title In Seven Years Via Tense British Masters Victory At The Belfry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Noren claimed his first worldwide victory in seven years after a closing 67 helped the Swede win the 2025 Betfred British Masters by a single stroke.

Noren trailed overnight leader, Matt Fitzpatrick by the finest of margins heading into Sunday's action but set about carding a five-under score which put him in with a chance of victory while the Englishman slipped backwards.

A busy top end of the leaderboard was populated by several other current, former and potential future Ryder Cup stars throughout the final day, including Marco Penge, Andy Sullivan and Nicolai Hojgaard.

But many of them fell away as Japan's Keita Nakajima and New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori surged towards first place late on.

Alex Noren becomes a two-time @british_masters champion 🏆#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/uE3ymiMNGRAugust 24, 2025

While twin brother Rasmus ensured he would be a part of Luke Donald's 12-man roster via automatic qualification, Nicolai Hojgaard was aiming to stake his own claim courtesy of a fourth DP World Tour win.

The Dane appeared capable of keeping the field at arm's length down the back nine before Kobori charged into a share on 15-under thanks to a stunning long-range birdie at the last - a fitting end to his classy seven-under 65.

Yet, Hojgaard stumbled as the finish line drew closer and a bogey at 16 left him at 15-under - two behind Noren as the Swede found three birdies in a row between holes 15 and 17.

Despite a wayward tee shot on the 18th, Noren recovered the situation suitably to post a closing bogey and win his second British Masters title by one, following on from his maiden success at this even in 2016. Two years later, Noren's success at the 2018 Open de France would be his most recent until this week.

Alex Noren becomes the first two-time of the Betfred British Masters since Ian Woosnam in 1994 🤝#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/x0k3w0x8nEAugust 24, 2025

Reacting to his 2025 British Masters win, Noren said: "It means a lot. It was a great, great weekend. I don't think I've played like this for a very long time, and to get it done at the end, a little hiccup on the last, but extremely proud of myself.

"I told (caddie) Kyle (Morrison) earlier this year, 'we are going to get it. We are going to get into good golf again after kind of a bumpy year', and we did. My last three starts have been great."

Noren's winning score of 16-under put him just one ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard and Kobori in a share of second on 15-under and three in front of Japan's Nakajima in solo fourth.

Local player, Andy Sullivan secured solo fifth on 12-under as Fitzpatrick and Penge both finished on 10-under to share sixth. The top-10 was completed by France's Julien Guerrier, China's Haotong Li, Germany's Marcel Siem plus the English pair of Daniel Brown and Alex Fitzpatrick.

BRITISH MASTERS LEADERBOARD

-16 Alex Noren (67)

Alex Noren (67) -15 Nicolai Hojgaard (67)

Nicolai Hojgaard (67) -15 Kazuma Kobori (65)

Kazuma Kobori (65) -13 Keita Nakajima (67)

Keita Nakajima (67) -12 Andy Sullivan (68)

Andy Sullivan (68) -10 Marco Penge (72)

Marco Penge (72) -10 Matt Fitzpatrick (74)

Matt Fitzpatrick (74) -9 Julien Guerrier (71)

Julien Guerrier (71) -9 Alex Fitzpatrick (69)

Alex Fitzpatrick (69) -9 Marcel Siem (69)

Marcel Siem (69) -9 Daniel Brown (66)

Daniel Brown (66) -9 Haotong Li (71)