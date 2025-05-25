Where Does This Tour Pro's Mammoth Final Round Comeback Rank In Terms Of Golf's Largest Ever
Kristoffer Reitan fired a nine-under-par course record of 62 at Rinkven International Golf Club, overcoming a nine shot deficit in the process
The Soudal Open produced a thrilling finish and, after a two-hole playoff, it was Kristoffer Reitan who claimed a maiden victory on the DP World Tour.
Perhaps, though, what was most impressive is that the Norwegian player not only carded a course record of a nine-under 62, but made up a nine shot deficit over the final round at Rinkven International Golf Club.
Although the final round comeback isn't the largest in DP World Tour history, that accolade belongs to Linn Grant at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, it's certainly one of the biggest.
Going into the final round of the Soudal Open, Ewen Ferguson sat at 13-under, while Reitan was four-under.
However, thanks to 10 birdies, seven pars and one bogey, the 27-year-old produced a 62 and set the clubhouse target at 13-under, a score that left him sitting in the clubhouse for a few hours before Ferguson finished.
What's more, Darius Van Driel also joined the duo in the playoff, thanks to a four-under 67, but it was Reitan who birdied the second playoff hole to claim a first DP World Tour title, just seven months on from his Challenge Tour Grand Final win in 2024.
As mentioned, Grant holds the record for the largest final round comeback in DP World Tour history, with the Swede carding a final round seven-under 65 at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, while Sebastian Soderberg produced a five-over-par 77 on the Sunday.
At the 1999 Open Championship, Paul Lawrie famously came back from 10 shots back to secure his maiden Major victory, with help from Jean Van de Velde.
In 2015, Martin Kaymer was 10 shots clear at the Abu Dhabi Championship with just 13 holes remaining. However, over the back nine, the German dropped six shots in seven holes, handing the victory to Gary Stal, who finished one shot clear of Rory McIlroy.
Other notable final round comebacks include Justin Rose at the Turkish Airlines Open in 2017, where he came from eight shots back to secure back-to-back wins at the tournament.
Away from the DP World Tour, Mickey Wright, Annika Sorenstam and Ji Young Oh overcame 10 shot deficits to claim the Tall City Open in 1964, the Office Depot Championship in 2001 and the 2008 MasterCard Classic.
The PGA Tour's largest final round comeback came in 2004 at the MCI Heritage Classic. Stewart Cink birdied the fifth playoff hole to win the tournament, having started nine shots back of Ted Purdy.
Cink fired a seven-under par 64 final round to match countryman, Purdy, on 10-under, with the Major winner getting the better of him after starting nine shots back.
Largest Final Round Comebacks In Golf
Year
Winner
Event
Final Round Comeback
2024
Linn Grant
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed
11 Shots
1999
Paul Lawrie
The Open Championship
10 Shots
2015
Gary Stal
Abu Dhabi Championship
10 Shots
1964
Mickey Wright
Tall City Open
10 Shots
2001
Annika Sorenstam
Office Depot Championship
10 Shots
2008
Ji Young Oh
MasterCard Classic
10 Shots
2004
Stewart Cink
MCI Heritage Classic
9 Shots
