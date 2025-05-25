Where Does This Tour Pro's Mammoth Final Round Comeback Rank In Terms Of Golf's Largest Ever

The Soudal Open produced a thrilling finish and, after a two-hole playoff, it was Kristoffer Reitan who claimed a maiden victory on the DP World Tour.

Perhaps, though, what was most impressive is that the Norwegian player not only carded a course record of a nine-under 62, but made up a nine shot deficit over the final round at Rinkven International Golf Club.

Although the final round comeback isn't the largest in DP World Tour history, that accolade belongs to Linn Grant at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, it's certainly one of the biggest.

Going into the final round of the Soudal Open, Ewen Ferguson sat at 13-under, while Reitan was four-under.

However, thanks to 10 birdies, seven pars and one bogey, the 27-year-old produced a 62 and set the clubhouse target at 13-under, a score that left him sitting in the clubhouse for a few hours before Ferguson finished.

What's more, Darius Van Driel also joined the duo in the playoff, thanks to a four-under 67, but it was Reitan who birdied the second playoff hole to claim a first DP World Tour title, just seven months on from his Challenge Tour Grand Final win in 2024.

As mentioned, Grant holds the record for the largest final round comeback in DP World Tour history, with the Swede carding a final round seven-under 65 at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, while Sebastian Soderberg produced a five-over-par 77 on the Sunday.

At the 1999 Open Championship, Paul Lawrie famously came back from 10 shots back to secure his maiden Major victory, with help from Jean Van de Velde.

In 2015, Martin Kaymer was 10 shots clear at the Abu Dhabi Championship with just 13 holes remaining. However, over the back nine, the German dropped six shots in seven holes, handing the victory to Gary Stal, who finished one shot clear of Rory McIlroy.

Other notable final round comebacks include Justin Rose at the Turkish Airlines Open in 2017, where he came from eight shots back to secure back-to-back wins at the tournament.

Away from the DP World Tour, Mickey Wright, Annika Sorenstam and Ji Young Oh overcame 10 shot deficits to claim the Tall City Open in 1964, the Office Depot Championship in 2001 and the 2008 MasterCard Classic.

The PGA Tour's largest final round comeback came in 2004 at the MCI Heritage Classic. Stewart Cink birdied the fifth playoff hole to win the tournament, having started nine shots back of Ted Purdy.

Cink fired a seven-under par 64 final round to match countryman, Purdy, on 10-under, with the Major winner getting the better of him after starting nine shots back.

Largest Final Round Comebacks In Golf

Year

Winner

Event

Final Round Comeback

2024

Linn Grant

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

11 Shots

1999

Paul Lawrie

The Open Championship

10 Shots

2015

Gary Stal

Abu Dhabi Championship

10 Shots

1964

Mickey Wright

Tall City Open

10 Shots

2001

Annika Sorenstam

Office Depot Championship

10 Shots

2008

Ji Young Oh

MasterCard Classic

10 Shots

2004

Stewart Cink

MCI Heritage Classic

9 Shots

