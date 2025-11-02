Which Players Secured A DP World Tour Card At The 2025 Challenge Tour Grand Final?

The DP World Tour has 20 new members for 2026, with the Rolex Grand Final providing plenty of drama on Sunday.

In a frantic final day, it was James Morrison who claimed a fairytale win, as he and his 13-year-old son Finley, who was caddying for him, claimed the victory and, with it, a 30 place jump that put him inside the required spots in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

JC Ritchie topped those Rankings, as the South African earned automatic qualification to the DP World Tour following three wins in 2025.

A number of recognized names also stamped their card to the DP World Tour, with former circuit winners and rookies earning their badges for next season.

Take a look at the top 20 players who secured their DP World Tour card below...

1. JC Ritchie

Thanks to three victories in a two month stretch, including back-to-back wins at the Open de Portugal and Italian Challenge Open, JC Ritchie automatically claimed a DP World Tour card and finished top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Featuring in 19 tournaments throughout the season, the South African hasn't been outside the top 10 in the Rankings since the UAE Challenge in early-April, with Ritchie registering eight top 10s from his 19 events.

2. David Law

Finishing runner-up in the Rankings is Scotland's David Law, who secured two victories in 2025, winning the D+D Real Czech Challenge and Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

Having lost his DP World Tour card last year, it will be a welcome return to the circuit for Law, who also produced two runner-up finishes and a further four top 10s throughout the season.

3. Maximilian Steinlechner

The Austrian secured the Interwetten Open in July and, despite two playoff losses in 2025 on the HotelPlanner Tour, he has managed to claim the final podium spot.

After turning professional in 2023, it has been a quick rise up the ranks for Steinlechner, who has gone from amateur to DP World Tour pro in just over two years.

4. Renato Paratore

A familiar name to some, Paratore was a regular feature on the DP World Tour until he lost his card following a loss in form.

Despite the drop, the Italian is now back on the DP World Tour circuit, as three wins meant he automatically qualified. These victories came at the UAE Challenge and Abu Dhabi Challenge in April, as well as the Hainan Open in October.

5. Oihan Guillamoundeguy

One of three Frenchmen to secure their DP World Tour cards for 2026, Guillamoundeguy enjoyed an excellent season that saw a first win on the circuit at the Irish Challenge.

Along with the victory, the 20-year-old also had nine top 10s to his name throughout 2025, including six top fives.

6. James Morrison

After 15 years on the DP World Tour, making 438 appearances and winning twice, Morrison lost his card for the very first time in his career last year.

However, at the Rolex Grand Final, and with his 13-year-old son Finley on the bag, the Englishman managed to claim a three shot win and, in the process, jump from 36th to sixth in the overall Rankings.

7. Filippo Celli

At the end of 2023, Celli earned his DP World Tour card via Qualifying School but, after finishing 133rd for the 2024 season, he ultimately lost it and dropped down to the HotelPlanner Tour.

Thankfully for the Italian, a victory at the Dutch Futures, as well as a runner-up finish at the Interwetten Open, helped him to seventh in the Rankings, meaning a return to the DP World Tour circuit.

8. Stefano Mazzoli

Another Italian moving up to the DP World Tour is Mazzoli, who enjoyed seven top 10s for 2025, including a runner-up finish at the Rolex Grand Final.

Having plied his trade on the Asian Tour during 2024, earning the circuit's Rookie of the Year trophy after several top-10 finishes, the 28-year-old will now be a full DP World Tour member for 2026.

9. Daniel Van Tonder

Claiming the first two wins of the season at the SDC Open and MyGolfLife Open, Van Tonder had all-but secured his DP World Tour card before the start of February.

Securing a T6th and T9th result in his next two starts on the HotelPlanner Tour, the South African barely featured on the circuit, eventually returning in August, as further top 10s at the Dutch Futures and Rolex Grand Final meant a ninth place finish in the Rankings.

10. Sebastian Garcia

Losing his DP World Tour card in 2024, Garcia produced a late push on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2025 to regain his card for the top Tour next year.

Finishing T4th at the Hainan Open in October, he then won the week after at the Hangzhou Open, with a T18th finish at the Rolex Grand Final meaning the Spaniard rounded out the top 10.

11. Daniel Young

Young is one of three Scotsmen to secure their DP World Tour cards in 2026, with the 34-year-old claiming one win at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, as well as a runner-up result and two third place finishes.

12. Felix Mory

Claiming the Swiss Challenge at the start of June helped Mory jump 43 spots in the Rankings and, with a third, seventh and sixth place finish in his final three events, he was able to end his season 12th overall.

13. Joshua Berry

The 20-year-old Englishman has a bright future in the game and, thanks to victory at the Kolkata Challenge in May, as well as two runner-up results, Berry was able to claim his DP World Tour card for 2026.

14. Euan Walker

After some close calls to getting his DP World Tour card, Walker can now call himself a member of the circuit, with the Scotsman picking up three third place finishes to help end his season 14th in the Rankings.

15. Quim Vidal

Winning the Delhi Challenge in March helped set up Vidal for a good season on the HotelPlanner Tour, as the Spaniard secured four top 10s to claim a DP World Tour card for the first time.

16. Hugo Townsend

Up until the end of May, Townsend was well outside the top 100 of the overall Rankings but, thanks to a T3rd result at the Challenge de Cadiz, he made his way into the top 40, with victory at the GAC Rosa Challenge Tour in September helping the Swede to a DP World Tour card.

17. Tobias Jonsson

Another Swede securing his card was Jonsson, as a runner-up finish, as well as a solo third at GAC Rosa Challenge Tour, meant he finished 17th in the overall Rankings.

18. Rocco Repetto Taylor

Earning a win on home soil at the Challenge de Cadiz, Repetto Taylor racked up four more top 10s to finish 18th. That included a T5th at the Open de Portugal and T8th Hainan Open, which were among his final five events of the season.

19. Clement Charmasson

Winning the Challenge de Espana in May, Charmasson finished in the penultimate spot in the Rankings, as three top 10s meant he was the final Frenchman to earn a DP World Tour card.

20. Albin Bergstrom

The final spot went to Sweden's Bergstrom, who survived a thrilling final day at the Rolex Grand Final to finish 20th. What's more impressive is that Bergstrom finished T15th, T4th and T3rd in his final three events to pick up the last DP World Tour card.