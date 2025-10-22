7 Korn Ferry Graduates To Watch On The PGA Tour In 2026

The PGA Tour will get 20 new members in 2026 from the Korn Ferry Tour, and a number of them will likely go on to have plenty of success as they move up a level.

This season's KFT grads won eight titles on the PGA Tour and the next wave look set to pick up more trophies this coming year.

Johnny Keefer highlights the list of potential future stars rising through the ranks as well as some other recognized names, multiple winners and improving players to keep tabs on.

So, which players could take to the step up in level like a duck to water next year? Here's 7 Korn Ferry Tour graduates to watch in 2026...

Johnny Keefer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Baylor University man Johnny Keefer has already made it inside the world's top 50 and heads to the PGA Tour as Korn Ferry Tour no.1 after a superb season.

He won twice on the KFT and also recorded two runners-up finishes as well as making his major debut at the PGA Championship.

Keefer, from Baltimore, led the tour in scoring average with 67.95 to break the previous record set by Luke Guthrie back in 2012. He also averaged over 320 yards off the tee.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's difficult to imagine him not contending for PGA Tour titles in 2026.

Christo Lamprecht

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No.1 Christo Lamprecht is another exciting player to watch on the PGA Tour in 2026.

The South African, who is 6'8" tall and led the tour in driving distance with 331.1 yards this year, won the British Amateur Championship and Open Championship Silver Medal in 2023.

The former Georgia Tech man had a win and a runner-up on his way to a 9th-place finish in the rankings.

Neal Shipley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neal Shipley has made it to the big league less than two years after winning the Masters Silver Cup and US Open Silver Medal in the same season, which was the first time someone won both since Viktor Hovland in 2019.

The former Ohio State University golfer won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, finishing 4th in the standings, and led the Putting Average charts.

The popular Pennsylvanian was featured in Netflix's Full Swing docuseries and will be a fan-favorite in 2026.

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dumont de Chassart followed his countrymen Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry in studying at the University of Illinois, where he emulated Luke Donald in winning the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year award in three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023).

Chassart won in his professional debut at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am and recently won his second Korn Ferry Tour title at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where his 33-under-par score set a new record for the lowest score-to-par in Korn Ferry Tour history.

He also led the tour in Birdie Average this season.

A possible Ryder Cup player in the future?

Chandler Blanchet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former University of West Florida player Chandler Blanchet had an incredible college career playing DII golf. He won 13 collegiate titles and captured the 2017 NCAA Division II Championship.

And now the man from Gainesville has a PGA Tour card after finishing 2nd in the points list following two wins including the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

He is a very consistent and well-rounded player, finishing 2nd in Greens in Regulation, 3rd in both Scoring Average and Putting Average, and leading the tour in consecutive cuts with 11.

Pierceson Coody

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody will return to the PGA Tour in 2026.

The former World No.1 amateur is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and has plenty more experience this time around despite being just 25.

The former University of Texas golfer is the grandson of three-time PGA Tour winner Charles Coody and the twin brother of former PGA Tour player Parker Coody.

Pierceson averaged a mammoth 322 yards off the tee in 2025 and had two runners-up finishes this year.

Kensei Hirata

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hirata will join the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune and possibly Keita Nakajima and Takumi Kanaya in a strong line-up of Japanese PGA Tour players in 2026.

He has an impressive six Japan Golf Tour victories, four of which came in 2024 when he won the JGT Rookie of the Year title.

Only Ryo Ishikawa and Hideki Matsuyama have won four times on the JGT faster than Hirata, who makes it to the PGA Tour after two runners-up finishes.