What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Tour Championship
The Tour Championship at East Lake provides a tough test off the tee - here's which models will be put in play by the PGA Tour's top 30 players
East Lake Golf Club has been a regular feature on the PGA Tour calendar since 1998, staging the season-ending Tour Championship.
Bringing together the top 30 from that season's FedEx Cup standings, it doesn't just provide players with a bumper prize purse, but also a tough test of golf, particularly off the tee.
Last year, Scottie Scheffler claimed victory and, looking at the stats from that tournament, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, ranking first in driving distance and second for driving accuracy.
Also leading the 30-man field in terms of greens in regulation, it's off the tee where Scheffler was most impressive, as his TaylorMade Qi10 Dot driver did the damage around the Atlanta layout.
In fact, it's a club that has been a pivotal part of the World No.1's success over the past few seasons, as Scheffler continues to use it to lead the PGA Tour in a number of driving categories.
Certainly, it's not just Scheffler who showed the importance of driving at the Tour Championship as, in the previous year, Viktor Hovland won in Atlanta leading both the Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and driving accuracy stats.
That week, Hovland was using a Ping G425 LST driver, a club that remained in the bag of the Norwegian for 2024 and, for some parts, 2025, where Hovland was spotted using it at The Masters.
The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what models all 30 competitors will likely be using at the final event of the PGA Tour season.
Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Tour Championship
Player
Driver
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist TSR2
Akshay Bhatia
Callaway Rogue ST Max LS
Keegan Bradley
Ping G430 LST
Jacob Bridgeman
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Sam Burns
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Patrick Cantlay
Titleist GT2
Corey Conners
Ping G440 LST
Harris English
Ping G430 LST
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi35
Chris Gotterup
Ping G440 LST
Ben Griffin
Ping G430 Max 10K
Harry Hall
Ping G430 LST
Brian Harman
Titleist TSi2
Russell Henley
Titleist TSR3
Viktor Hovland
Ping G425 LST
Sungjae Im
Titleist TSi2
Shane Lowry
Srixon ZXi
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist TSR2
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon ZXi
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10
Maverick McNealy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade Qi10 LS
Andrew Novak
Ping G440 LST
Justin Rose
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
JJ Spaun
Titleist GT3
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Nick Taylor
Titleist TSi3
Justin Thomas
Titleist GT2
Cameron Young
Titleist GT2
Top Brands Used At The 2025 Tour Championship
Brand
Number
Titleist
10
Ping
8
TaylorMade
6
Callaway
4
Srixon
2
In total, 17 different driver models are in play at East Lake, with various heads being used by the world's best. Primarily, it is the low-spinning variations that are in the bag, such as the LST versions of the Ping G430 and G440.
Despite being an older model, the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot is still in the bag of Scheffler and McNealy, while numerous Titleist models are also present. These range from the newer GT2 and GT3s, all the way to the TSi2, a driver that was released at the end of 2020.
In terms of Callaway and Srixon, three different Callaway heads can be spotted, while the Srixon ZXi is in the bag of Major winners Lowry and Matsuyama.
What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Tour Championship?
The joint most popular driver being used at the 2025 Tour Championship is the Ping G430 LST, G440 LST and Titleist GT2, which is being used by nine of the 30-man field.
