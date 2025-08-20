What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Tour Championship

East Lake Golf Club has been a regular feature on the PGA Tour calendar since 1998, staging the season-ending Tour Championship.

Bringing together the top 30 from that season's FedEx Cup standings, it doesn't just provide players with a bumper prize purse, but also a tough test of golf, particularly off the tee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Scottie Scheffler claimed victory and, looking at the stats from that tournament, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, ranking first in driving distance and second for driving accuracy.

Also leading the 30-man field in terms of greens in regulation, it's off the tee where Scheffler was most impressive, as his TaylorMade Qi10 Dot driver did the damage around the Atlanta layout.

In fact, it's a club that has been a pivotal part of the World No.1's success over the past few seasons, as Scheffler continues to use it to lead the PGA Tour in a number of driving categories.

Scheffler during the first round of the 2024 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, it's not just Scheffler who showed the importance of driving at the Tour Championship as, in the previous year, Viktor Hovland won in Atlanta leading both the Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and driving accuracy stats.

That week, Hovland was using a Ping G425 LST driver, a club that remained in the bag of the Norwegian for 2024 and, for some parts, 2025, where Hovland was spotted using it at The Masters.

The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what models all 30 competitors will likely be using at the final event of the PGA Tour season.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Max LS Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade Qi35 LS Sam Burns Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Patrick Cantlay Titleist GT2 Corey Conners Ping G440 LST Harris English Ping G430 LST Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 Chris Gotterup Ping G440 LST Ben Griffin Ping G430 Max 10K Harry Hall Ping G430 LST Brian Harman Titleist TSi2 Russell Henley Titleist TSR3 Viktor Hovland Ping G425 LST Sungjae Im Titleist TSi2 Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZXi Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Maverick McNealy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi10 LS Andrew Novak Ping G440 LST Justin Rose Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot JJ Spaun Titleist GT3 Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 Justin Thomas Titleist GT2 Cameron Young Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 10 Ping 8 TaylorMade 6 Callaway 4 Srixon 2

In total, 17 different driver models are in play at East Lake, with various heads being used by the world's best. Primarily, it is the low-spinning variations that are in the bag, such as the LST versions of the Ping G430 and G440.

Despite being an older model, the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot is still in the bag of Scheffler and McNealy, while numerous Titleist models are also present. These range from the newer GT2 and GT3s, all the way to the TSi2, a driver that was released at the end of 2020.

In terms of Callaway and Srixon, three different Callaway heads can be spotted, while the Srixon ZXi is in the bag of Major winners Lowry and Matsuyama.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2025 Tour Championship?

(Image credit: Future)

The joint most popular driver being used at the 2025 Tour Championship is the Ping G430 LST, G440 LST and Titleist GT2, which is being used by nine of the 30-man field.