What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Tour Championship

The Tour Championship at East Lake provides a tough test off the tee - here's which models will be put in play by the PGA Tour's top 30 players

A Tour Championship logo with multiple players surrounding it
(Image credit: Getty Images)
East Lake Golf Club has been a regular feature on the PGA Tour calendar since 1998, staging the season-ending Tour Championship.

Bringing together the top 30 from that season's FedEx Cup standings, it doesn't just provide players with a bumper prize purse, but also a tough test of golf, particularly off the tee.

Collin Morikawa hits a driver at the Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Scottie Scheffler claimed victory and, looking at the stats from that tournament, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, ranking first in driving distance and second for driving accuracy.

Also leading the 30-man field in terms of greens in regulation, it's off the tee where Scheffler was most impressive, as his TaylorMade Qi10 Dot driver did the damage around the Atlanta layout.

In fact, it's a club that has been a pivotal part of the World No.1's success over the past few seasons, as Scheffler continues to use it to lead the PGA Tour in a number of driving categories.

Scottie Scheffler hits a driver off the tee

Scheffler during the first round of the 2024 Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, it's not just Scheffler who showed the importance of driving at the Tour Championship as, in the previous year, Viktor Hovland won in Atlanta leading both the Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and driving accuracy stats.

That week, Hovland was using a Ping G425 LST driver, a club that remained in the bag of the Norwegian for 2024 and, for some parts, 2025, where Hovland was spotted using it at The Masters.

The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what models all 30 competitors will likely be using at the final event of the PGA Tour season.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Driver

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist TSR2

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway Rogue ST Max LS

Keegan Bradley

Ping G430 LST

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Sam Burns

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Patrick Cantlay

Titleist GT2

Corey Conners

Ping G440 LST

Harris English

Ping G430 LST

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi35

Chris Gotterup

Ping G440 LST

Ben Griffin

Ping G430 Max 10K

Harry Hall

Ping G430 LST

Brian Harman

Titleist TSi2

Russell Henley

Titleist TSR3

Viktor Hovland

Ping G425 LST

Sungjae Im

Titleist TSi2

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZXi

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist TSR2

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon ZXi

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10

Maverick McNealy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Qi10 LS

Andrew Novak

Ping G440 LST

Justin Rose

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

JJ Spaun

Titleist GT3

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Nick Taylor

Titleist TSi3

Justin Thomas

Titleist GT2

Cameron Young

Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The 2025 Tour Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Brand

Number

Titleist

10

Ping

8

TaylorMade

6

Callaway

4

Srixon

2

In total, 17 different driver models are in play at East Lake, with various heads being used by the world's best. Primarily, it is the low-spinning variations that are in the bag, such as the LST versions of the Ping G430 and G440.

Despite being an older model, the TaylorMade Qi10 Dot is still in the bag of Scheffler and McNealy, while numerous Titleist models are also present. These range from the newer GT2 and GT3s, all the way to the TSi2, a driver that was released at the end of 2020.

In terms of Callaway and Srixon, three different Callaway heads can be spotted, while the Srixon ZXi is in the bag of Major winners Lowry and Matsuyama.

Ping G430 LST Driver

(Image credit: Future)

The joint most popular driver being used at the 2025 Tour Championship is the Ping G430 LST, G440 LST and Titleist GT2, which is being used by nine of the 30-man field.

