FedEx Cup Playoffs 2025 Full Prize Money Payout
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are the most lucrative stretch of tournaments in the calendar - here's how much all those involved are playing for throughout August
Now that the regular season is over on the PGA Tour, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will take place across three events throughout August.
The FedEx St Jude Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship all lead to a FedEx Cup champion being named at East Lake Golf Club.
And while there were hundreds of millions on offer to PGA Tour pros between The Sentry and the Wyndham Championship, an additional $100 million in total prize money will be shared over the course of just a few weeks.
$60 million was dolled out between 10 players once the final regular season event had wrapped, with Scottie Scheffler benefitting from his place at the top of the FedEx Cup standings by landing a total of $18 million via the FedEx Cup bonus money and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 prize pool.
Rory McIlroy took second and therefore claimed $10 million, despite announcing that he will miss the first FedEx Cup Playoff tournament at TPC Southwind as he gears up towards the Ryder Cup and the back end of the DP World Tour campaign.
Eight more players - many of whom will likely appear at Bethpage Black in September - took home varying amounts of the extra financial reward, ending with Keegan Bradley and his $2.5 million cumulative bonus in 10th place.
Moving forward, there will be another round of bonus money awarded to the FedEx Cup top-30 through the BMW Championship before finishing positions at the Tour Championship ultimately dictate who earns what from the remaining $40 million prize purse.
Before the best 30 players arrive at East Lake, though, there are two more $20 million prize purses to fight for. At both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship, the winner will not only earn a potentially season-altering 2,000 FedEx Cup points, but they will also scoop a check for $3.6 million.
The runner-up in each of the first two Playoff events will land more than $2 million while everyone inside the top-11 will secure over $500,000. Making the top-50 is a surefire way of adding another $50,000 to a player's account.
FedEx Cup Standings Bonus Payout 2025
Standings
Through Regular Season
Through BMW Championship
Through Tour Championship
1st
$10 million
$5 million
$10 million
2nd
$4 million
$3.5 million
$5 million
3rd
$1.2 million
$2.6 million
$3.7 million
4th
$1 million
$1.8 million
$3.2 million
5th
$800,000
$1.45 million
$2.75 million
6th
$700,000
$900,000
$1.9 million
7th
$650,000
$700,000
$1.4 million
8th
$600,000
$585,000
$1.07 million
9th
$550,000
$550,000
$900,000
10th
$500,000
$515,000
$735,000
FedEx Cup Payout: Through Regular Season
Player
FedEx Cup Regular Season Payout
Scottie Scheffler
$10 million
Rory McIlroy
$4 million
Sepp Straka
$1.2 million
Russell Henley
$1 million
Justin Thomas
$800,000
Ben Griffin
$700,000
Harris English
$650,000
JJ Spaun
$600,000
Tommy Fleetwood
$550,000
Keegan Bradley
$500,000
FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025
Event
Total Prize Purse
Winner's Check
FedEx St Jude Championship
$20 million
$3.6 million
BMW Championship
$20 million
$3.6 million
Tour Championship
$40 million
$10 million
