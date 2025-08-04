FedEx Cup Playoffs 2025 Full Prize Money Payout

Now that the regular season is over on the PGA Tour, the FedEx Cup Playoffs will take place across three events throughout August.

The FedEx St Jude Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship all lead to a FedEx Cup champion being named at East Lake Golf Club.

And while there were hundreds of millions on offer to PGA Tour pros between The Sentry and the Wyndham Championship, an additional $100 million in total prize money will be shared over the course of just a few weeks.

$60 million was dolled out between 10 players once the final regular season event had wrapped, with Scottie Scheffler benefitting from his place at the top of the FedEx Cup standings by landing a total of $18 million via the FedEx Cup bonus money and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 prize pool.

Rory McIlroy took second and therefore claimed $10 million, despite announcing that he will miss the first FedEx Cup Playoff tournament at TPC Southwind as he gears up towards the Ryder Cup and the back end of the DP World Tour campaign.

Scottie Scheffler is favorite to defend the FedEx Cup trophy he won in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight more players - many of whom will likely appear at Bethpage Black in September - took home varying amounts of the extra financial reward, ending with Keegan Bradley and his $2.5 million cumulative bonus in 10th place.

Moving forward, there will be another round of bonus money awarded to the FedEx Cup top-30 through the BMW Championship before finishing positions at the Tour Championship ultimately dictate who earns what from the remaining $40 million prize purse.

Before the best 30 players arrive at East Lake, though, there are two more $20 million prize purses to fight for. At both the FedEx St Jude Championship and the BMW Championship, the winner will not only earn a potentially season-altering 2,000 FedEx Cup points, but they will also scoop a check for $3.6 million.

The runner-up in each of the first two Playoff events will land more than $2 million while everyone inside the top-11 will secure over $500,000. Making the top-50 is a surefire way of adding another $50,000 to a player's account.

FedEx Cup Standings Bonus Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Standings Through Regular Season Through BMW Championship Through Tour Championship 1st $10 million $5 million $10 million 2nd $4 million $3.5 million $5 million 3rd $1.2 million $2.6 million $3.7 million 4th $1 million $1.8 million $3.2 million 5th $800,000 $1.45 million $2.75 million 6th $700,000 $900,000 $1.9 million 7th $650,000 $700,000 $1.4 million 8th $600,000 $585,000 $1.07 million 9th $550,000 $550,000 $900,000 10th $500,000 $515,000 $735,000

FedEx Cup Payout: Through Regular Season

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player FedEx Cup Regular Season Payout Scottie Scheffler $10 million Rory McIlroy $4 million Sepp Straka $1.2 million Russell Henley $1 million Justin Thomas $800,000 Ben Griffin $700,000 Harris English $650,000 JJ Spaun $600,000 Tommy Fleetwood $550,000 Keegan Bradley $500,000

FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT 2025