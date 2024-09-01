Tour Championship Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Leads By Four On Last

Refresh

Sensible play from Scheffler Scheffler has just splashed out of the rough to the other side of the fairway to leave a wedge in 128 yards. Sensible play from Scheffler to plot a route around the water on to the green.

SCHAUFFELE AND THEEGALA FINISH IN STYLE Schauffele just chipped in at the last for a tie for fourth with a -19 total while Theegala then drained a birdie putt for -24 in third.

SCHEFFLER HEADS UP THE LAST WITH FOUR SHOT LEAD Scheffler is set to win the Tour Championship and a $25m payday. He has a four shot lead but he may not be able to go for the par 5 18th in two as his tee shot finished in the rough. Morikawa is on the fairway though and can go for it.

THEEGALA ON COURSE FOR THIRD AND A PAYDAY Theegala is -6 for his final round and -23 in total. He is third at the moment and will bank $7.5m if he finishes there. Despite the huge payday, he has fired at pins all day and played some very entertaining golf.

SCHEFFLER FIRES PENULTIMATE TEE SHOT ON TO FAIRWAY Scheffler's penultimate drive at the par 4 17th goes 315 yards on to the fairway where he finishes just ahead of Morikawa. The world No.1 has then played from 119 yards to 16 feet as he makes his par while Morikawa makes birdie but he still trails by four shots heading to 72nd hole.

JUSTIN ROSE OFFERING EXCELLENT ANALYSIS ON SKY Justin Rose appears to be a brilliant pundit in the making judging by his debut on Sky tonight. He still intends to keep playing next season but clearly Rose is thinking ahead to the future. Some of his analysis of the shots has been really fascinating. "Scheffler kinda does what Scheffler does" 👋Justin Rose on Scottie Scheffler pulling three birdies out of the bag after losing an initial healthy lead ⬇ pic.twitter.com/LhreF10Z3ISeptember 1, 2024

SCHEFFLER GETS ANOTHER GOOD DRIVE AWAY DOWN 16 Scheffler has found the fairway on the 16th with a 308-yard drive as he leads by five and continues to leave Morikawa trailing despite his playing partner also being -4 today. Both men then find the green and make par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SCHEFFLER FLIRTS WITH THE WATER ON 15 Scheffler is closing in on victory now with a five shot lead with four holes remaining. His wedge to the 148 yard par 3 15th landed just on the green over water as Morikawa's came up just short but is dry as both men then make par.

SUPERB APPROACH FROM MORIKAWA ON 14TH Morikawa has just hit a wedge up close on the 14th to leave a short birdie putt. He is not going away but Scheffler has an eagle putt at the par 5 which he converts. So Morikawa makes birdie but still falls a shot further behind.

MCILROY LOOKS TO HAVE TIED DOWN TOP 10 FINISH McIlroy has just putted out at the last for birdie for a -5 final round to get to -16 and into a tie for eighth.

SCHEFFLER'S LEAD IS DOWN TO FOUR BUT HE THEN BOOMS DRIVE Scheffler has just smashed a 374-yard drive on the par 5 14th as Morikawa goes into the rough and cannot reach. Scheffler then hits an iron in close from 211 yards to leave a 15 foot eagle putt. Another outstanding shot from the world No.1. 5-under on his last 6 holes. Scottie Scheffler leads by 5 with 4 to play! pic.twitter.com/p7nLiV2kRvSeptember 1, 2024

WHAT A FINISH FROM RUSSELL HENLEY USA pro Henley, who has only missed one cut all year, has just chipped in at the last for eagle for a course record 62 to get to -19 and into fourth spot. A chip-in eagle for a Sunday 62?! Unbelievable ending to the #FedExCup Playoffs for Russell Henley 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wDCaRkn7ZYSeptember 1, 2024

SCHEFFLER IN GOOD SHAPE ON THE 13TH but morikawa makes birdie The world No.1 is on the short stuff at the par 4 13th which is 435-yards long. His drive has gone 336 yards down the middle and his nearest rival Morikawa is also in a similar position and he walks off with a birdie as Scheffler makes par following a short miss.

SCHEFFLER SPLITS THE FAIRWAY ON THE 12TH After three straight birdies, Scheffler is back in the zone now and has hit the 12th fairway before following it up with a wedge from 135 yards which he puts to 23 feet past the pin. He then putts up close for a tap in par like Morikawa.

MORIKAWA AND SCHEFFLER PUTTING FOR BIRDIE ON THE PAR 3 11TH Morikawa has putted up dead from distance at the par 3 11th. Scheffler now has a birdie effort from much closer which he drains for a third straight birdie. 8th hole: Shank9th hole: Birdie10th hole: Birdie11th hole: Birdie pic.twitter.com/i1fkubbtsBSeptember 1, 2024

Sahith Theegala pushing the leaders Theegala, who so admirably called a penalty on himself yesterday for moving some grains of sand on a bunker shot, is on a hot run today at -5 for 12 holes to get to -22 in total in third place. Sahith Theegala self-reported a two-stroke penalty for touching the sand with his club during his backswing. He currently moves from -13 to -11, but will have the opportunity to review the penalty with a rules official following his round. pic.twitter.com/rLAgGJGZ5cAugust 31, 2024

SCHEFFLER IN DECENT SHAPE ON 10TH Scheffler hits the fairway and ends up in the fringe from the tee on the 10th while Morikawa is in the rough. Scheffler then wedges up close to three feet before he knocks it in. Right back in the zone. Scottie Scheffler leads by 4 after a birdie on the 10th. pic.twitter.com/qxuubj9JPQSeptember 1, 2024

SCHEFFLER'S LAUNCHES IMMEDIATE FIGHTBACK If Scheffler was reeling from his shank on the eighth, he has got over it quickly with a superb shot at the 236 yard par 3 ninth to five feet. Morikawa, who is just two shots behind now, came up short and is 70 feet away. He chips up close and taps in for par but Scheffler makes a brilliant bounce back birdie.

fist pump from morikawa who birdies eighth to close to two shots Clutch birdie there from Morikawa on the eighth after Scheffler shanked his bunker shot and made a second successive bogey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

OH MY, THAT IS A SHOCK AS SCHEFFLER SHANKS HIS BUNKER SHOT Scheffler is looking a second successive bogey on the eighth after shanking his bunker shot. He has since tentatively chipped up with his third and now has a 22 foot par putt at the short par 4. His putt slides by and he has another bogey to leave the world No.1 looking furious. No one is immune to the shank. Not even Scottie Scheffler. pic.twitter.com/RVlQfZyzjGSeptember 1, 2024

SCHEFFLER AND MORIKAWA MISS THE EIGHTH GREEN The short par 4 eighth is drive-able at 324 yards but Morikawa is over the back after a hard bounce and Scheffler is in the sand. Morikawa plays first and flops it on to the green to run it down to eight feet before Scheffler shanks his sand shot.

SCARE FOR SCHEFFLER ON THE SEVENTH As Morikawa capitalises Scheffler has pulled his tee shot on the seventh and is lucky to still be in play there at the par four. Morikawa plays first from the fairway and goes in a right hand trap while Scheffler plays out from the trees to leave 107 yards in which he puts four feet but he misses the par putt while Morikawa gets up and down with a superb sand save. Checking in on the solo leader. pic.twitter.com/rUidG5w8baSeptember 1, 2024

MORIKAWA CHIPS UP CLOSE ON THE PAR 5 SIXTH Morikawa is looking good for a birdie on the sixth after chipping up close with his third from over the back but Scheffler then puts his bunker shot inside it and they have short birdie putts which they make.

normal service resumes for Scheffler on the sixth After dropping his first shot of the round, Scheffler has hit a 299-yard tee shot on to the fairway at the par 5 sixth where Morikawa is close by. Morikawa hit the green but his ball rolls over the back while Scheffler's approach has come up short in the sand.

ROBERT MACINTYRE MOVES UP NINE PLACES MacIntyre has climbed nine places on the leaderboard to tied 17th with a superb -6 final round after his latest birdie on the 16th. Impressive stuff from the Scot, who opened with a bogey.

VIKTOR HOVLAND REELS OFF FOUR STRAIGHT BIRDIES Last year's champion here Hovland won't be walking away with first prize but he has just potted four straight birdies to get to -13 and -3 today.

SCHEFFLER COULD DROP HIS FIRST SHOT ON THE FIFTH Scheffler's second put him in trouble in sand over the back of the green and he has splashed out to 17 feet and could drop his first shot. Morikawa's birdie effort went past the hole. Scheffler ends up with a bogey and Morikawa's par means the lead is back to five.

scheffler has missed his first fairway - fractionally to the left Scheffler, who is -1 today and -27 in total, has missed his first fairway just to the left on the fifth but he has a six shot lead and is looking very good. While Morikawa is on the fairway before he finds the putting surface and Scheffler's ball runs into the sand.

SCHEFFLER FINDS FOURTH GREEN Scheffler has a 52 foot putt on the fourth after an approach from 137 yards as he rolls it just past the hole while Morikawa has also found the green despite being in the rough off the tee and he holes out for birdie from 16 feet to return to even par for the final round.

ABERG CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARD Ludvig Aberg is -2 for his final round and -13 in total after going bogey, birdie, eagle on his last three holes with a two on the eighth after driving the green. Played to perfection. Impressive chip-in birdie from Ludvig Åberg 💪 pic.twitter.com/LLeWCNrnhHSeptember 1, 2024

scheffler hits fourth fairway as continues fine start Scheffler has teed off with his driver and hit the fourth fairway at 324 yards while Morikawa doesn't look dialled in yet and is struggling to find the short stuff off the tee after another miss on the right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot at stake for the chasing pack With $12.5m for second place here , $7.5m for third and even $5m for fifth, the chasing pack have every incentive in the final round even if Scheffler runs away with it. Xander Schauffele has slipped back to sixth but Wyndham Clark and Adam Scott are both tied fourth on even par.

Scheffler sticks his approach to third right down the flag Scheffler is keeping his foot to the pedal here with a fine approach at the third from 135 yards. It is bang on line with the flag but comes up 27 feet away. Morikawa is in the front fringe from the sand as he faces another battle to make par before both men walk off with pars.

CONSERVATIVE SCHEFFLER LEADING FROM THE FRONT Fresh from a birdie to go -1 for his final round, Scheffler has used a driving iron on the third and found the fairway at 286 yards. He has 144 yards to the hole. Morikawa is in the right hand trap after taking a three wood.

SCHEFFLER FINDS MIDDLE OF SECOND GREEN EN-ROUTE TO BIRDIE Scheffler has just put a short iron on the par 3 second hole. His shot from 181 yards has finished 14 feet away. Morikawa playing second, is further away but on the green as he makes par. While Scheffler makes his birdie effort in a superb start. Off to a hot start 🔥Scottie Scheffler extends his lead to 7 @TOURChamp! pic.twitter.com/OQTCXHw4zUSeptember 1, 2024

SCHEFFLER SPLASHES OUT OF THE SAND TO EIGHT FEET After coming up short in the sand, Scheffler will have seven feet eight inches for his par save which he makes. This should really settle him down and sees him pick up an early shot on Morikawa who is 17 feet away in three as he records a bogey.

MORIKAWA FORCED TO LAY UP ON THE FIRST After finding a deep lie in the right hand rough, Morikawa has laid up to leave 98 yards to the hole. Scheffler had an eight iron in but his has come up short in the front bunker. He now has a testing bunker shot with 87 feet to the flag.

SCHEFFLER AND MORIKAWA TEE OFF World No.1 Scheffler has just teed off and drilled a huge opening drive down the middle of the fairway with a 326 yard effort. Morikawa follows his compatriot but is in the right hand rough. Scottie and Collin are already having fun @TOURChamp 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFKk98uJwwSeptember 1, 2024

MCILROY ON COURSE FOR A TOP TEN FINISH McIlroy holes out for a birdie on the fourth to get to -12 after opening with three straight pars to be tied eighth.

Sungjae Im picks up an early birdie Im has just drained a huge birdie putt on the second to get to -12 Can’t help from smile after that one 😁Sungjae Im sinks it from 64 feet! pic.twitter.com/AasJm3ILWrSeptember 1, 2024