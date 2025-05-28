After Months Of Speculation The PGA Tour Confirms Changes And New Format For The Season-Ending Tour Championship

After months of speculation, the PGA Tour has announced its new format for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Throughout 2025, there had been murmurs that it could become a match play style format but, on Tuesday evening, the PGA Tour revealed that the current system of 'starting strokes' will be eliminated and replaced with all 30 players starting at level-par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the changes, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, stated: “Our Fan Forward initiative has helped us evaluate each part of the PGA Tour season and today’s announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason.

“The Player Advisory Council led a thorough process to respond to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format.”

Previously, starting positions were brought into the tournament in 2019, with the starting strokes at the Tour Championship determined via the FedEx Cup standings.

The leader going into the final event at East Lake started at 10-under, while those in the 2-30 positions began anywhere between eight-under to level-par, depending on position in the FedEx Cup.

The overhaul in the system is to make the season-ending event more compelling and climatic for fans.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We want the Tour Championship to be the hardest tournament to qualify for and the FedEx Cup trophy the most difficult to win,” said reigning champion and Player Advisory Council member Scottie Scheffler.

“Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format with a tougher course setup makes it easier for fans to follow and provides a more challenging test for players – which brings out the best competition.”

Previously leading the FedEx Cup going into East Lake the last three years, Scheffler finally claimed his first title in Georgia in 2024, adding to his incredible season that yielded seven victories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Closing out the statement from the PGA Tour, it was also revealed that the circuit will: "Continue to evolve and respond to feedback from fans and players," adding that "additional enhancements to the Tour Championship are being evaluated and will be announced in the coming months."

The Tour Championship runs from the 21st - 24th August at East Lake Golf Course, where the top 30 from the FedEx Cup standings will do battle for the $25 million first prize.

What Changes Are Being Made To The Tour Championship?