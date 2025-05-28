After Months Of Speculation The PGA Tour Confirms Changes And New Format For The Season-Ending Tour Championship

Along with the PGA Tour getting rid of the current 'starting strokes' format, its Rules Committee will also implement a course setup that will encourage more risk/reward moments

After months of speculation, the PGA Tour has announced its new format for the season-ending Tour Championship.

Throughout 2025, there had been murmurs that it could become a match play style format but, on Tuesday evening, the PGA Tour revealed that the current system of 'starting strokes' will be eliminated and replaced with all 30 players starting at level-par.

Speaking about the changes, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, stated: “Our Fan Forward initiative has helped us evaluate each part of the PGA Tour season and today’s announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason.

“The Player Advisory Council led a thorough process to respond to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format.”

Previously, starting positions were brought into the tournament in 2019, with the starting strokes at the Tour Championship determined via the FedEx Cup standings.

The leader going into the final event at East Lake started at 10-under, while those in the 2-30 positions began anywhere between eight-under to level-par, depending on position in the FedEx Cup.

The overhaul in the system is to make the season-ending event more compelling and climatic for fans.

“We want the Tour Championship to be the hardest tournament to qualify for and the FedEx Cup trophy the most difficult to win,” said reigning champion and Player Advisory Council member Scottie Scheffler.

“Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format with a tougher course setup makes it easier for fans to follow and provides a more challenging test for players – which brings out the best competition.”

Previously leading the FedEx Cup going into East Lake the last three years, Scheffler finally claimed his first title in Georgia in 2024, adding to his incredible season that yielded seven victories.

Closing out the statement from the PGA Tour, it was also revealed that the circuit will: "Continue to evolve and respond to feedback from fans and players," adding that "additional enhancements to the Tour Championship are being evaluated and will be announced in the coming months."

The Tour Championship runs from the 21st - 24th August at East Lake Golf Course, where the top 30 from the FedEx Cup standings will do battle for the $25 million first prize.

What Changes Are Being Made To The Tour Championship?

  • Elimination of Starting Strokes
    The Tour Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par. The best performer over the course of four rounds at the Tour Championship will win the FedEx Cup
  • Adjustments to course setup
    In response to data indicating fans want to see winning scores closer to par, the PGA Tour Rules Committee will adjust its course setup approach to encourage more risk/reward moments throughout each round
  • Toughest tournament to qualify for
    The Tour Championship field size will remain at 30 players in 2025. The Player Advisory Council will study the qualification system of future years, making changes if required
