Top 50 Golf Coaches: Meet The UK's Best

Fifteen years ago we launched the inaugural list of our Top 25 UK Coaches. With help from the Sports Instruction Research Laboratory at the University of Georgia (the group behind Golf Magazine’s Top 100 US Coaches), we went through a rigorous process to find the 25 who we felt were the best.

We have now extended that list to 50. Our content and our audiences are diverse and so we are focused on putting diversity, equality and inclusion at the centre of our company culture and wanted this new panel of coaches to better reflect our mission to serve our audience. The list not only covers coaches who offer face-to-face lessons but, with the likes of Rick Shiels and Peter Finch included, it also embraces the online world so we can all keep learning from the comfort of our armchairs.

The criteria includes having a minimum of three years’ teaching experience, any golfer should be able to book a lesson with you and you must be based at a club or facility in the UK. Coaches were nominated by their students and had to fill out a questionnaire designed by Dr Paul Schempp of the University of Georgia.

“The foundation of being a great teacher comes from three areas,” explains Schempp. “First, the skills. Top teachers have a more fine set of skills than less-effective ones. Then comes knowledge, but more than just knowledge of the swing. We try and look for knowledge of the game and the history, architecture, psychology and their students rather than just focusing on the swing.

"So many instructors are just looking at a swing and not looking at a golfer, and for the best ones, like Butch Harmon, it’s about getting to know the person first so they best understand how to teach that person. He [Harmon] said he didn’t teach golf and he backed it up by saying he teaches people to play golf and that made all the sense in the world.

“The player/student relationship is crucial. Cam McCormick has worked with Jordan Spieth since he was 12 and they are friends as well as anything else. All the good coaches understand the player. When you know somebody you know what to say, when to say it and how to say it and, probably most importantly, when to say nothing at all.

“The third area is experience: you want people with a variety of experiences with different levels of golfers, not just top golfers. So many of us play golf – children, women, low handicappers, high handicappers, people with disabilities – and being able to coach everyone indicates that you’re a great teacher.”

Read the full Q&A with Dr Paul Schempp about the process.

The judging process then began and we now have our new list of our Top 50 UK Coaches - see below.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The New Top 50 Golf Coaches

1 Gary Alliss Various locations, south coast

2 Paul Ashwell St Ives Golf Club, Cambridgeshire

3 Kristian Baker Sunningdale Heath Golf Club, Berkshire

4 Douglas Bell Down Royal Park, County Antrim

5 Sarah Bennett Three Rivers Golf & Country Club, Essex

6 Alex Buckner Reigate Hill Golf Club, Surrey

7 Ian Clark World of Golf, Surrey

8 Nathan Cook Skylark Golf & Country Club, Hampshire

9 Russell Covey Bath Golf Club, Somerset

10 Alistair Davies Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Warwickshire

11 Katie Dawkins Freelance, Wiltshire

12 Andy Dunbar Stratford Oaks Golf Club, Warwickshire

13 Alex Elliott Mottram Hall Golf Club, Cheshire

14 Ben Emerson Sand Martins Golf Club, Berkshire

15 Adrienne Engleman Colmworth Golf Club, Bedfordshire

16 Peter Finch North-west England

17 Paul Foston Paul Foston Golf Academy, Kent

18 Andy Gorman Wishaw Golf Club, West Midlands

19 Dan Grieve Woburn Golf Club, Milton Keynes

20 Adam Harnett Blacknest Golf & Country Club, Hampshire

21 John Howells JCB Golf & Country Club, Staffordshire

22 John Jacobs Cumberwell Park, Wiltshire

23 James Jankowski Old Fold Manor Golf Club, Hertfordshire

24 Andrew Jones Nevill Golf Club, Kent

25 Lysa Jones Walker’s Golf Academy, Yorkshire

26 Andy Little Club Fourteen Golf Studio, Surrey

27 Anders Mankert Leicester Golf Centre, Leicestershire

28 Neil Marr Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course, Aberdeenshire

29 Norman Marshall Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa, Merseyside

30 Joshua Mayo Windmill Leisure, Bristol

31 Tom Motley The Kendleshire, Bristol

32 Gary Munro Pitch Golf London

33 Trey Niven Shrewsbury Golf Club, Shropshire, & 3 Hammers Golf Academy, West Midlands

34 Steve North St Andrews Links Golf Academy, Fife

35 Murray Patterson Cruden Bay Golf Club, Aberdeenshire

36 Neil Plimmer Various locations

37 Barney Puttick Mid Herts Golf Club, Hertfordshire

38 Tom Reid Sunningdale Heath, Berkshire

39 Andrew Reynolds Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club, Kent

40 Steve Robinson Sandburn Hall Golf Club, York

41 Zane Scotland ZS Academy, Surrey

42 Rick Shiels North-west England

43 Gary Smith Sutton Green Golf Club, Surrey

44 Jo Taylor Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey

45 David Torrance Forres Golf Club, Moray

46 Clive Tucker Mannings Heath Golf Club, West Sussex & South Essex Golf Club, Essex

47 Ged Walters True Fit Golf Centre, Cheshire

48 Rob Watts Castle Royle Golf & Country Club, Berkshire

49 Kevan Whiston Royal County Down Golf Club, County Down

50 Keith Wood Golfsmart International, Hertfordshire