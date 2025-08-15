US Amateur: John Daly II Books Quarter-Final Spot As World No.1 Bows Out
John Daly II made the quarter-finals of the US Amateur Championship but World No.1 Jackson Koivun was knocked out on a day of shocks
John Daly II made it through a long day in San Francisco to book his place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 US Amateur Championship, where World No.1 Jackson Koivun was knocked out in the last 32.
Thursday at the Olympic Club saw both the last 32 and then the round of 16 take place so it was a bumper day of competition for the best amateur golfers around.
And Daly, the son of two-time Major champion John Daly, made it through to Friday's last eight thanks to beating Nate Smith 2&1 and then Daniel Bennett 3&2.
“Probably hit Chipotle again and abuse those Normatec boots," Daly said of his recovery plans after his 33-hole day.
Daly will face 18-year-old Mason Howell in the quarter-finals, after the US Open qualifier beat World No.2 Ben James in the last 32 and followed that up with a 2&1 success over Max Herendeen.
It was Herendeen who had earlier ended the challenge of World No.1 Koivun, as the World No.19 came out on top 3&2 in their morning last 32 match.
AJGA no.1 Miles Russell has also made his way into the quarter-finals, with the talented 16-year-old showing why he's the top-ranked junior in the world with two tense victories.
Russell secured a 3&1 victory over Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri, but it was even closer in his last 32 match against Billy Davis, which went down to the 18th with the players all square.
And Russell managed to close out a 1up victory by holing a 12-foot putt on the final green to advance - showing the character that goes along with his obvious ability.
“The crowd is awesome. It really helps momentum, I feel like, or it can at least. It’s a good crowd to have,” Russell said.
Scotland's Niall Shiels Donegan caused another upset as he sent another of the favorites, World No.4 Preston Stout, packing with a 1up victory in the round of 16.
“Elated, ecstatic. Yeah, it’s amazing. Just trying to enjoy the moment right now and get ready for tomorrow,” said Shiels Donegan, whose family moved to the Bay Area from Scotland when he was aged three.
“It’s hard [controlling the adrenaline] sometimes when you’ve got the crowd around this amphitheater of the 18th green, you’re shaking a little bit. Those were three putts that I’ve holed to win my matches on 18. It’s been great.”
Jimmy Abdo followed Shiels Donegan in securing a surprise quarter-final spot, as the World No.4292 beat Sweden's Daniel Svard 1up in the afternoon after seeing off German Wolfgang Glawe 4&3 in the morning.
“Being the underdog, I feel like there’s way less pressure on me to perform well,” said 19-year-old Abdo. “I feel like I can go out there and play pretty free. That’s what we did for most of the holes out there.”
This has to be one of the greatest post-round interviews in U.S. Amateur history. See you tomorrow, Niall! pic.twitter.com/YBoge7IrEhAugust 15, 2025
US Amateur quarter-final matches
The quarterfinal matches on Friday are scheduled for 1:30 pm PDT.
- Niall Shiels Donegan vs Jacob Modleski
- Jimmy Abdo vs Jackson Herrington
- Mason Howell vs John Daly II
- Miles Russell vs Eric Lee
How to watch the US Amateur
Friday August 15: Live stream on Peacock at 3 pm PDT. Broadcast on Golf Channel at 4 pm.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
