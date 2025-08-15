US Amateur: John Daly II Books Quarter-Final Spot As World No.1 Bows Out

John Daly II made it through a long day in San Francisco to book his place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 US Amateur Championship, where World No.1 Jackson Koivun was knocked out in the last 32.

Thursday at the Olympic Club saw both the last 32 and then the round of 16 take place so it was a bumper day of competition for the best amateur golfers around.

And Daly, the son of two-time Major champion John Daly, made it through to Friday's last eight thanks to beating Nate Smith 2&1 and then Daniel Bennett 3&2.

“Probably hit Chipotle again and abuse those Normatec boots," Daly said of his recovery plans after his 33-hole day.

Daly will face 18-year-old Mason Howell in the quarter-finals, after the US Open qualifier beat World No.2 Ben James in the last 32 and followed that up with a 2&1 success over Max Herendeen.

It was Herendeen who had earlier ended the challenge of World No.1 Koivun, as the World No.19 came out on top 3&2 in their morning last 32 match.

AJGA no.1 Miles Russell has also made his way into the quarter-finals, with the talented 16-year-old showing why he's the top-ranked junior in the world with two tense victories.

Russell secured a 3&1 victory over Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri, but it was even closer in his last 32 match against Billy Davis, which went down to the 18th with the players all square.

And Russell managed to close out a 1up victory by holing a 12-foot putt on the final green to advance - showing the character that goes along with his obvious ability.

“The crowd is awesome. It really helps momentum, I feel like, or it can at least. It’s a good crowd to have,” Russell said.

Scotland's Niall Shiels Donegan caused another upset

Scotland's Niall Shiels Donegan caused another upset as he sent another of the favorites, World No.4 Preston Stout, packing with a 1up victory in the round of 16.

“Elated, ecstatic. Yeah, it’s amazing. Just trying to enjoy the moment right now and get ready for tomorrow,” said Shiels Donegan, whose family moved to the Bay Area from Scotland when he was aged three.

“It’s hard [controlling the adrenaline] sometimes when you’ve got the crowd around this amphitheater of the 18th green, you’re shaking a little bit. Those were three putts that I’ve holed to win my matches on 18. It’s been great.”

Jimmy Abdo followed Shiels Donegan in securing a surprise quarter-final spot, as the World No.4292 beat Sweden's Daniel Svard 1up in the afternoon after seeing off German Wolfgang Glawe 4&3 in the morning.

“Being the underdog, I feel like there’s way less pressure on me to perform well,” said 19-year-old Abdo. “I feel like I can go out there and play pretty free. That’s what we did for most of the holes out there.”

US Amateur quarter-final matches

The quarterfinal matches on Friday are scheduled for 1:30 pm PDT.

Niall Shiels Donegan vs Jacob Modleski

Jimmy Abdo vs Jackson Herrington

Mason Howell vs John Daly II

Miles Russell vs Eric Lee

How to watch the US Amateur

Friday August 15: Live stream on Peacock at 3 pm PDT. Broadcast on Golf Channel at 4 pm.