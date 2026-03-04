Why Do Arnold Palmer Invitational Winners Get A Red Cardigan?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the most prestigious events for golfers, outside of the Majors.

It's a tournament steeped in tradition, and obviously carries a certain weight thanks to its association with the legendary Arnold Palmer himself.

With the stunning Bay Hill Club and Lodge as the setting and with most of the top golfers pushing to play there, it's not hard to see why the event is such a big deal.

But, one thing that isn't immediately clear is the context behind the red cardigan the winners get at the Arnold Palmer Invitational each year.

What do Arnold Palmer Invitational winners get?

Every winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is given a lovely, red, wool cardigan. Just like the coveted green blazer at The Masters, the previous year's winner is there to hand over the knitwear.

It's not just the cardigan that's on offer, though. You only have to look at Scottie Scheffler's winnings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to see there's huge incentives for placing at the top of the leaderboard.

In total, there is a $20m purse available to the field at Bay Hill. The winner in 2026 will get $4m alone, while second place takes $2.2m and third place earns $1.4m.

As well as the money and the cardigan and the impressive trophy, the winner will also bag 700 FedEx Cup points.

What's the meaning behind the red cardigan?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the red cardigan is simple: Arnold Palmer himself used to wear one just like it when he was strutting his stuff on the course.

Obviously, Palmer's own knitwear didn't feature the iconic 'Arnie's Army' breast patch. However, his penchant for fine garments did mean he raised the premium on alpaca wool during his playing days.

Interestingly, the entire production process and breeding of alpacas in Peru had to change because of Palmer's preference for pastel colors, and in particular, his desire for red knitwear. Without getting into the details too much, you can only dye light-colored alpaca wool, so more of that specific type of alpaca were bred as a result.

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational get their very own alpaca wool cardigan and have done since 2017. They had previously been awarded a blue blazer before the change was made in the wake of Palmer's death in 2016.

What past Arnold Palmer Invitational winners have said

Obviously, winning any tournament is a big deal for golfers, but when you're playing at an event so closely associated with a legend of the game, it just means more.

In the past, various Arnold Palmer Invitational winners have had plenty to say about the man himself and what winning the tournament means to them.

In 2022, after winning for the first time, Scottie Scheffler told the press: "I met him a couple times when I was younger, but I didn't really get to spend too much time with him. You watch his legacy and you know he's such a great guy on the golf course and off the golf course.

"If you know the work he's done, whether it's here at Bay Hill through the Palmer Foundation, he's just a really special person we all look up to."

Palmer took over the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in 1974, after falling in love with the course when he played there nine years prior. After leasing the venue originally, Palmer eventually bought it outright and was pivotal in transforming the course into the renowned golfing location it is today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The year before that, Bryson DeChambeau finally secured his own red cardigan after three near-misses. He said: "It's beyond my wildest dreams for Mr. Palmer's event. I came hear as an amateur, he gave me an invitation and I loved this golf course the minute I arrived and I love the atmosphere and I love the fans.

"I loved what Mr. Palmer did with this place and what he's done and his legacy he's left here. It's quite amazing."

The big-hitter joked that he was given an XL cardigan, which still barely fit him. He also dedicated the win to Tiger Woods, who had supported DeChambeau before the win and who was obviously going through his own intense recovery after being involved in a car crash earlier that year.

DeChambeau added: "I think this red cardigan is not only for Mr. Palmer, but I would say it's a little bit for Tiger as well, knowing what place he's in right now."

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton was very protective of his own red cardigan back in 2020, telling the press: "I don't want to ruin it and with the celebrations that will occur tonight I think it's best to put on a coat hanger. But it's very special to have this and it will take quite a place in the wardrobe."